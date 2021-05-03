🏆 DI men's tennis selections

NCAA | May 3, 2021

Teams and individuals selected for 2021 NCAA Division III women's golf championships

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Women’s Golf Committee announced 25 teams and six individuals that will participate in the 2021 NCAA Division III Women’s Golf Championships.

Twenty-one conferences have been granted automatic qualification and the remaining four teams were selected on an at-large basis from conferences and the independent institutions. Six individuals, not from selected teams, also were selected for the championships.

The championships will consist of both team and individual competition conducted concurrently. Following 54 holes of competition, the field will be cut to the top 15 teams and top six individuals not on one of those teams to compete the final day.  In the team competition, the low four scores from each team for each day will count in the team’s total score.

The championships will be conducted May 11-14 at Forest Akers Golf Courses (West Course) in Lansing, Michigan. Olivet College and the Greater Lansing Sports Authority will serve as hosts.           

The selected teams and individuals are listed below:

TEAMS

  1. University of Redlands
  2. Methodist University
  3. Centre College
  4. Carnegie Mellon University
  5. Williams College
  6. George Fox University
  7. St. Catherine University
  8. Emory University
  9. University of Texas at Dallas
  10. York College (Pennsylvania)
  11. Washington and Lee University
  12. Illinois Wesleyan University
  13. Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology
  14. Saint Mary’s College (Indiana)
  15. Denison University
  16. Ohio Northern University
  17. University of Wisconsin-Whitewater
  18. Grinnell College
  19. University of Dubuque
  20. Ithaca College
  21. Westminster College (Pennsylvania)
  22. The College of St. Scholastica
  23. Marymount University (Virginia)
  24. Catholic University
  25. Lakeland University

INDIVIDUALS

  1. Nicole Miller, Bethel University (Minnesota)
  2. Kaila Higgins, Chapman University
  3. Shreya Ganta, Christopher Newport University
  4. Sarah Hsu, Oglethorpe University
  5. Sydney McConnell, University of Mary Hardin-Baylor
  6. Danielle Bambola, State University of New York at Cortland

In 2019, New York University won its first-ever NCAA Division III Women's Golf Championship in program history at Bay Oaks Country Club with a combined score of 1,217. Runner-up honors went to Williams College (1,222).  Methodist University was third with a 1,232 team total. Williams’ Cordelia Chan claimed the individual title after shooting even par in the final round to finish with a tournament total 296.       

For more information about the 2021 NCAA Division III Women’s Golf Championships, log on to www.ncaa.com. 

