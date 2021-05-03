Teams and individuals selected for 2021 NCAA Division III women's golf championships

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Women’s Golf Committee announced 25 teams and six individuals that will participate in the 2021 NCAA Division III Women’s Golf Championships.

Twenty-one conferences have been granted automatic qualification and the remaining four teams were selected on an at-large basis from conferences and the independent institutions. Six individuals, not from selected teams, also were selected for the championships.

The championships will consist of both team and individual competition conducted concurrently. Following 54 holes of competition, the field will be cut to the top 15 teams and top six individuals not on one of those teams to compete the final day. In the team competition, the low four scores from each team for each day will count in the team’s total score.

The championships will be conducted May 11-14 at Forest Akers Golf Courses (West Course) in Lansing, Michigan. Olivet College and the Greater Lansing Sports Authority will serve as hosts.