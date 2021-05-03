NCAA | May 3, 2021 Teams and individuals selected for 2021 NCAA Division III women's golf championships Emory Athletics Share INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Women’s Golf Committee announced 25 teams and six individuals that will participate in the 2021 NCAA Division III Women’s Golf Championships. Twenty-one conferences have been granted automatic qualification and the remaining four teams were selected on an at-large basis from conferences and the independent institutions. Six individuals, not from selected teams, also were selected for the championships. The championships will consist of both team and individual competition conducted concurrently. Following 54 holes of competition, the field will be cut to the top 15 teams and top six individuals not on one of those teams to compete the final day. In the team competition, the low four scores from each team for each day will count in the team’s total score. The championships will be conducted May 11-14 at Forest Akers Golf Courses (West Course) in Lansing, Michigan. Olivet College and the Greater Lansing Sports Authority will serve as hosts. The selected teams and individuals are listed below: TEAMS University of Redlands Methodist University Centre College Carnegie Mellon University Williams College George Fox University St. Catherine University Emory University University of Texas at Dallas York College (Pennsylvania) Washington and Lee University Illinois Wesleyan University Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology Saint Mary’s College (Indiana) Denison University Ohio Northern University University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Grinnell College University of Dubuque Ithaca College Westminster College (Pennsylvania) The College of St. Scholastica Marymount University (Virginia) Catholic University Lakeland University INDIVIDUALS Nicole Miller, Bethel University (Minnesota) Kaila Higgins, Chapman University Shreya Ganta, Christopher Newport University Sarah Hsu, Oglethorpe University Sydney McConnell, University of Mary Hardin-Baylor Danielle Bambola, State University of New York at Cortland In 2019, New York University won its first-ever NCAA Division III Women's Golf Championship in program history at Bay Oaks Country Club with a combined score of 1,217. Runner-up honors went to Williams College (1,222). Methodist University was third with a 1,232 team total. Williams’ Cordelia Chan claimed the individual title after shooting even par in the final round to finish with a tournament total 296. For more information about the 2021 NCAA Division III Women’s Golf Championships, log on to www.ncaa.com. Arizona State, Grayhawk, Scottsdale and Golf Channel ready to host 2021 NCAA golf championships The Grayhawk Golf Club will host the men's and women's NCAA Golf National Championships for the next three years in partnership with Arizona State, starting May 21 with the women's championship this year. READ MORE 2021 NCAA Division I women's golf regional selections announced The NCAA Division I Women's Golf Committee has announced the teams and individuals selected to participate in the 2021 NCAA Division I Women's Golf Regionals. READ MORE 2021 DII women's golf championship selections announced The NCAA announced the teams and individuals that will compete in the 2021 DII women's golf championships. READ MORE