NCAA.com | May 5, 2021

Teams and individual participants for the 2021 NCAA Division II Women's Golf Championships

UIndy Athletics UIndy women's golf

INDIANAPOLIS — Included below is a list of teams and individuals that have advanced to the 2021 NCAA Division II Women's Golf Championships. The championships will be held May 11-15 at TPC Michigan in Dearborn, Michigan and hosted by Wayne State University and Detroit Sports Commission. The top three teams along with the top three individuals not with a team from each regional have advanced to the championships for a total of 72 participants.

The following teams and individuals were selected to participate in the championships.

Central Region Teams:

  1. Arkansas Tech
  2. Rogers State
  3. Northeastern State

Central Region Individuals: 

  1. Allycia Gan, Missouri Western
  2. Allie Bianchi, Henderson State
  3. Rosie Klausner, Central Missouri

East Region Teams:

  1. UIndy
  2. Findlay
  3. Grand Valley State

East Region Individuals:

  1. Emma Thorngren, Missouri-St. Louis
  2. Sydni Harding, Northwood
  3. Alice Putoud, Tiffin

South Region Teams:

  1. University of Tampa 
  2. Lynn
  3. Limestone

South Region Individuals:

  • T1 Madeline Anathasane, North Georgia
  • T1 Emma Charles, Anderson (South Carolina)
  • T1 Solange Gomez, West Florida

West Region Teams:

  1. St. Mary’s (TX) 
  2. Dallas Baptist University
  3. Texas A&M-Commerce

West Region Individuals:

  1. Camilla Jarvela, Oklahoma Christian
  2. Loukyee Songprasert, West Texas A&M
  3. Anahi Servin, Academy of Art

For more information about the 2021 NCAA Division II Women's Golf Championships, log on to ncaa.com.

