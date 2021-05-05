NCAA.com | May 5, 2021 Teams and individual participants for the 2021 NCAA Division II Women's Golf Championships UIndy Athletics Share INDIANAPOLIS — Included below is a list of teams and individuals that have advanced to the 2021 NCAA Division II Women's Golf Championships. The championships will be held May 11-15 at TPC Michigan in Dearborn, Michigan and hosted by Wayne State University and Detroit Sports Commission. The top three teams along with the top three individuals not with a team from each regional have advanced to the championships for a total of 72 participants. The following teams and individuals were selected to participate in the championships. Central Region Teams: Arkansas Tech Rogers State Northeastern State Central Region Individuals: Allycia Gan, Missouri Western Allie Bianchi, Henderson State Rosie Klausner, Central Missouri East Region Teams: UIndy Findlay Grand Valley State East Region Individuals: Emma Thorngren, Missouri-St. Louis Sydni Harding, Northwood Alice Putoud, Tiffin South Region Teams: University of Tampa Lynn Limestone South Region Individuals: T1 Madeline Anathasane, North Georgia T1 Emma Charles, Anderson (South Carolina) T1 Solange Gomez, West Florida West Region Teams: St. Mary’s (TX) Dallas Baptist University Texas A&M-Commerce West Region Individuals: Camilla Jarvela, Oklahoma Christian Loukyee Songprasert, West Texas A&M Anahi Servin, Academy of Art For more information about the 2021 NCAA Division II Women's Golf Championships, log on to ncaa.com. Teams and individuals selected for 2021 NCAA Division III women's golf championships The NCAA Division III Women's Golf Committee announced the teams and individuals selected to participate in the 2021 NCAA Division III women’s golf championships on Monday, May 3. READ MORE Arizona State, Grayhawk, Scottsdale and Golf Channel ready to host 2021 NCAA golf championships The Grayhawk Golf Club will host the men's and women's NCAA Golf National Championships for the next three years in partnership with Arizona State, starting May 21 with the women's championship this year. READ MORE 2021 NCAA Division I women's golf regional selections announced The NCAA Division I Women's Golf Committee has announced the teams and individuals selected to participate in the 2021 NCAA Division I Women's Golf Regionals. READ MORE