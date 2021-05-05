Teams and individual participants for the 2021 NCAA Division II Women's Golf Championships

INDIANAPOLIS — Included below is a list of teams and individuals that have advanced to the 2021 NCAA Division II Women's Golf Championships. The championships will be held May 11-15 at TPC Michigan in Dearborn, Michigan and hosted by Wayne State University and Detroit Sports Commission. The top three teams along with the top three individuals not with a team from each regional have advanced to the championships for a total of 72 participants.

The following teams and individuals were selected to participate in the championships.

Central Region Teams:

Arkansas Tech Rogers State Northeastern State

Central Region Individuals:

Allycia Gan, Missouri Western Allie Bianchi, Henderson State Rosie Klausner, Central Missouri

East Region Teams:

UIndy Findlay Grand Valley State

East Region Individuals:

Emma Thorngren, Missouri-St. Louis Sydni Harding, Northwood Alice Putoud, Tiffin

South Region Teams:

University of Tampa Lynn Limestone

South Region Individuals:

T1 Madeline Anathasane, North Georgia

T1 Emma Charles, Anderson (South Carolina)

T1 Solange Gomez, West Florida

West Region Teams:

St. Mary’s (TX) Dallas Baptist University Texas A&M-Commerce

West Region Individuals:

Camilla Jarvela, Oklahoma Christian Loukyee Songprasert, West Texas A&M Anahi Servin, Academy of Art

For more information about the 2021 NCAA Division II Women's Golf Championships, log on to ncaa.com.