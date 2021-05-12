2021 NCAA Division I women's golf championships field announced

INDIANAPOLIS — The field for the 2021 NCAA Division I Women's Golf Championships, to be conducted May 21-26 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona has been determined.

Regional competitions were scheduled to be held May 10-12, with the top six teams and three individuals not on a qualifying team advancing to the national championships from each of the four regional sites. Regional sites included Baton Rouge, La.; Columbus, Ohio; Louisville, Ky.; and Stanford, Calif. Because of over seven inches of rain in Baton Rouge since Monday, play at that regional was unable to be conducted as scheduled, with advancing teams and individuals determined by the original seeding used for selection to the 2021 championship. Of the 384 regional participants, 132 advanced to the finals.

Arizona State will serve as the host of the championships and GOLF Channel will provide live coverage for the final three days of the championships May 24, 25 and 26.

The teams and individuals advancing to the 2021 championships finals are listed below.

Baton Rouge Regional Site Teams: Individuals: 1. LSU 1. Karen Fredgaard – Houston 2. Ole Miss 2. Nataliya Guseva – Miami (Florida) 3. Baylor 3. Hanna Alberto – Sam Houston 4. Oregon 5. Maryland 6. Alabama

Columbus Regional Site Teams: Individuals: 1. Georgia 1. Louise Yu – Vanderbilt T-2. Duke 2. Beth Lillie – Virginia T-2. Arizona State 3. Celina Sattelkau – Vanderbilt 4. Kentucky T-5. Michigan T-5. Kent State

Louisville Regional Site Teams: Individuals: 1. Florida State 1. Mikayla Bardwell – Tennessee T-2. Texas 2. Lauren Hartlage – Louisville T-2. UCLA 3. Christin Eisenbeiss – North Florida T-4. Auburn T-4. Michigan State 6. South Carolina

Stanford Regional Site Teams: Individuals: 1. Stanford 1. Kaisa Arwefiall – San Jose State 2. Wake Forest 2. Brigitte Thibault – Fresno State 3. Oklahoma State 3. Anna Zanusso – Denver 4. Virginia Tech 5. Arizona 6. Southern California

The championship format consists of all 24 teams and 12 individuals completing 54 holes of stroke play, and then the top 15 teams along with the top nine individuals not on an advancing team competing for one additional day of stroke play to determine the top eight teams for match play competition and the 72-hole stroke play individual champion. The top eight teams then compete in match play for the team national championship.

Live results from the championship can be found online at www.ncaa.com.