DI women's golf: 2021 ANNIKA Award watch list ahead of the NCAA championships

The Fred Haskins Commission today announced the final watch list for the 2021 ANNIKA Award presented by Stifel, recognizing the most outstanding NCAA Division I female collegiate golfer for the 2020-21 season as voted on by her fellow players, coaches and the college golf media.

Ten players were selected to the final ANNIKA Award watch list based on their performances in the 2020-21 college golf season. All will be competing in the 2021 NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Championships, taking place May 21-26 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz.

“I’m so proud of these outstanding women who have elevated their games both on the golf course and in the classroom during this difficult season,” said Annika. “I look forward to cheering them on at the NCAA Golf Championships from afar and celebrating their outstanding accomplishments this past season, which for them will last a lifetime.”

The winner will be announced on GOLF Channel on Tuesday, May 25. She will receive an exemption to compete in the 2022 Amundi Evian Championship in France, one of the LPGA Tour’s five major championships.

Voting for the 2021 ANNIKA Award is now open at www.annikaaward.com and will close on Monday, May 24, one hour following the completion of stroke play at the NCAA Women’s Golf Championships. Current NCAA D1 women’s golfers, women’s coaches, women’s golf sports information directors (SID’s) and college golf media only are eligible to vote.

DON'T MISS: Live coverage of the 2021 DI women's golf championships

2021 ANNIKA Award presented by Stifel Final Watch List

Allisen Corpuz, Senior, USC

Ranking: Golfstat – 19 | Golfweek – 11

Wins: 2 (Lamkin San Diego Invitational, The Gold Rush)

Other results: second, Silverado Showdown; third, Sun Devil Winter Classic; T-3, Liz Murphey Classic; fourth, Arizona Wildcat Invitational; T-15, Pac-12 Championship; T-70, NCAA Stanford Regional

Karen Fredgaard, Freshman, Houston

Ranking: Golfstat – 5 | Golfweek – 8

Wins: 1 (UCF Challenge)

Other results: second, Icon Invitational; third, AAC Championship; third, Mountain View Collegiate; T-9, Clover Cup

Linn Grant, Sophomore, Arizona State

Ranking: Golfstat – 1 | Golfweek – 3

Wins: 4 (Clover Cup, Bruin Wave Invitational, Sun Devil Winter Classic, Match in the Desert)

Other results: T-2, NCAA Columbus Regional; T-2, Ping/ASU Invitational; T-5, Pac-12 Championship

Rachel Heck, Freshman, Stanford

Ranking: Golfstat – 2 | Golfweek – 1

Wins: 5 (NCAA Stanford Regional, Pac-12 Championship, Fresno State Classic, Gunrock Invitational, U.S. Open Collegiate*) Other results: T-2, Ping/ASU Invitational; T-6, Stanford Dual; T-11, Juli Inkster Invitational *18 holes

Ingrid Lindblad, Sophomore, LSU

Ranking: Golfstat – 3 | Golfweek – 2

Wins: 2 (LSU Tiger Classic, Liz Murphey Collegiate)

Other results: second, SEC Championship; second, Blessings Collegiate; T-3, Gamecock Intercollegiate; T-3, The Ally, seventh, Icon Invitational; T-7, Liz Murphey Fall Collegiate; ninth, Moon Golf Invitational

Ana Pelaez, Senior, South Carolina

Ranking: Golfstat – 6 | Golfweek – 7

Wins: None

Other results: second, Liz Murphey Collegiate; T-2, Valspar Augusta Invitational; T-3, Moon Golf Invitational; T-6, Gamecock Intercollegiate; T-10, SEC Championship; T-12, NCAA Louisville Regional

Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, Sophomore, South Carolina

Ranking: Golfstat – 9 | Golfweek – 4

Wins: 4 (SEC Championship, Valspar Augusta Invitational, Moon Golf Invitational, The Ally)

Other results: T-3, Liz Murphey Collegiate; eighth, Blessings Collegiate; T-8, East Lake Cup (stroke play); T-34, NCAA Louisville Regional; T-34, Gamecock Intercollegiate; 2-0, East Lake Cup (match play)

Emma Spitz, Sophomore, UCLA

Ranking: Golfstat – 7 | Golfweek – 9

Wins: 1 (NCAA Louisville Regional)

Other results: second, Sun Devil Winter Classic; T-2, Lamkin San Diego Invitational; T-3,

Silverado Showdown; T-3, Match in the Desert; fourth, Bruin Wave Invitational; T-10, Pac-12 Championship; T-46, Ping/ASU Invitational

Maja Stark, Sophomore, Oklahoma State

Ranking: Golfstat – 4 | Golfweek – 6

Wins: 2 (Heroes Ladies Intercollegiate, Mountain View Collegiate)

Other results: second, Big 12 Championship; second, Trinity Forest Invitational; third, NCAA Stanford Regional; T-8, Kissing Tree Invitational; T-11, Arizona Wildcat Invitational; T-12, Icon Invitational; T-14, Cowgirl Classic

Beatrice Wallin, Junior., Florida State

Ranking: Golfstat – 10 | Golfweek – 5

Wins: 2 (Pinetree Collegiate, Florida State Matchup)

Other results: second, ACC Championship; T-4, Valspar Augusta Invitational; T-6, Moon Golf Invitational; T-7, NCAA Louisville Regional; T-32, LSU Tiger Classic

Voting for the ANNIKA Award presented by Stifel will be compiled and verified by the Haskins Commission, which oversees the award. Past winners of the ANNIKA Award include Natalie Srinivasan (Furman, 2020); Maria Fassi (Arkansas, 2018-19); Leona Maguire (Duke, 2015, 2017); Bronte Law (UCLA, 2016) and Alison Lee (2014). These past ANNIKA Award recipients tallied 33 wins during their collegiate careers; have been collectively recognized as First Team All-Americans 10 times; and have accumulated three professional wins (Bronte Law – 2019 Pure Silk Championship; Leona Maguire – two Symetra Tour wins). GOLF Channel and Golfweek are media partners for the ANNIKA Award presented by Stifel.