Fred Haskins Commission | May 17, 2021 DI women's golf: 2021 ANNIKA Award watch list ahead of the NCAA championships USC Athletics Share The Fred Haskins Commission today announced the final watch list for the 2021 ANNIKA Award presented by Stifel, recognizing the most outstanding NCAA Division I female collegiate golfer for the 2020-21 season as voted on by her fellow players, coaches and the college golf media. Ten players were selected to the final ANNIKA Award watch list based on their performances in the 2020-21 college golf season. All will be competing in the 2021 NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Championships, taking place May 21-26 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz. “I’m so proud of these outstanding women who have elevated their games both on the golf course and in the classroom during this difficult season,” said Annika. “I look forward to cheering them on at the NCAA Golf Championships from afar and celebrating their outstanding accomplishments this past season, which for them will last a lifetime.” The winner will be announced on GOLF Channel on Tuesday, May 25. She will receive an exemption to compete in the 2022 Amundi Evian Championship in France, one of the LPGA Tour’s five major championships. Voting for the 2021 ANNIKA Award is now open at www.annikaaward.com and will close on Monday, May 24, one hour following the completion of stroke play at the NCAA Women’s Golf Championships. Current NCAA D1 women’s golfers, women’s coaches, women’s golf sports information directors (SID’s) and college golf media only are eligible to vote. DON'T MISS: Live coverage of the 2021 DI women's golf championships 2021 ANNIKA Award presented by Stifel Final Watch List Allisen Corpuz, Senior, USC Ranking: Golfstat – 19 | Golfweek – 11 Wins: 2 (Lamkin San Diego Invitational, The Gold Rush) Other results: second, Silverado Showdown; third, Sun Devil Winter Classic; T-3, Liz Murphey Classic; fourth, Arizona Wildcat Invitational; T-15, Pac-12 Championship; T-70, NCAA Stanford Regional Karen Fredgaard, Freshman, Houston Ranking: Golfstat – 5 | Golfweek – 8 Wins: 1 (UCF Challenge) Other results: second, Icon Invitational; third, AAC Championship; third, Mountain View Collegiate; T-9, Clover Cup Linn Grant, Sophomore, Arizona State Ranking: Golfstat – 1 | Golfweek – 3 Wins: 4 (Clover Cup, Bruin Wave Invitational, Sun Devil Winter Classic, Match in the Desert) Other results: T-2, NCAA Columbus Regional; T-2, Ping/ASU Invitational; T-5, Pac-12 Championship Rachel Heck, Freshman, Stanford Ranking: Golfstat – 2 | Golfweek – 1 Wins: 5 (NCAA Stanford Regional, Pac-12 Championship, Fresno State Classic, Gunrock Invitational, U.S. Open Collegiate*) Other results: T-2, Ping/ASU Invitational; T-6, Stanford Dual; T-11, Juli Inkster Invitational *18 holes Ingrid Lindblad, Sophomore, LSU Ranking: Golfstat – 3 | Golfweek – 2 Wins: 2 (LSU Tiger Classic, Liz Murphey Collegiate) Other results: second, SEC Championship; second, Blessings Collegiate; T-3, Gamecock Intercollegiate; T-3, The Ally, seventh, Icon Invitational; T-7, Liz Murphey Fall Collegiate; ninth, Moon Golf Invitational Ana Pelaez, Senior, South Carolina Ranking: Golfstat – 6 | Golfweek – 7 Wins: None Other results: second, Liz Murphey Collegiate; T-2, Valspar Augusta Invitational; T-3, Moon Golf Invitational; T-6, Gamecock Intercollegiate; T-10, SEC Championship; T-12, NCAA Louisville Regional Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, Sophomore, South Carolina Ranking: Golfstat – 9 | Golfweek – 4 Wins: 4 (SEC Championship, Valspar Augusta Invitational, Moon Golf Invitational, The Ally) Other results: T-3, Liz Murphey Collegiate; eighth, Blessings Collegiate; T-8, East Lake Cup (stroke play); T-34, NCAA Louisville Regional; T-34, Gamecock Intercollegiate; 2-0, East Lake Cup (match play) Emma Spitz, Sophomore, UCLA Ranking: Golfstat – 7 | Golfweek – 9 Wins: 1 (NCAA Louisville Regional) Other results: second, Sun Devil Winter Classic; T-2, Lamkin San Diego Invitational; T-3, Silverado Showdown; T-3, Match in the Desert; fourth, Bruin Wave Invitational; T-10, Pac-12 Championship; T-46, Ping/ASU Invitational Maja Stark, Sophomore, Oklahoma State Ranking: Golfstat – 4 | Golfweek – 6 Wins: 2 (Heroes Ladies Intercollegiate, Mountain View Collegiate) Other results: second, Big 12 Championship; second, Trinity Forest Invitational; third, NCAA Stanford Regional; T-8, Kissing Tree Invitational; T-11, Arizona Wildcat Invitational; T-12, Icon Invitational; T-14, Cowgirl Classic Beatrice Wallin, Junior., Florida State Ranking: Golfstat – 10 | Golfweek – 5 Wins: 2 (Pinetree Collegiate, Florida State Matchup) Other results: second, ACC Championship; T-4, Valspar Augusta Invitational; T-6, Moon Golf Invitational; T-7, NCAA Louisville Regional; T-32, LSU Tiger Classic Voting for the ANNIKA Award presented by Stifel will be compiled and verified by the Haskins Commission, which oversees the award. Past winners of the ANNIKA Award include Natalie Srinivasan (Furman, 2020); Maria Fassi (Arkansas, 2018-19); Leona Maguire (Duke, 2015, 2017); Bronte Law (UCLA, 2016) and Alison Lee (2014). These past ANNIKA Award recipients tallied 33 wins during their collegiate careers; have been collectively recognized as First Team All-Americans 10 times; and have accumulated three professional wins (Bronte Law – 2019 Pure Silk Championship; Leona Maguire – two Symetra Tour wins). GOLF Channel and Golfweek are media partners for the ANNIKA Award presented by Stifel. About the ANNIKA Award presented by Stifel Created in 2014, the ANNIKA Award presented by Stifel is annually given to the top female U.S. collegiate golfer; the winner voted on by players, coaches and members of the college golf media. Named for and presented by Annika Sorenstam, the award was created in partnership with the Haskins Commission to acknowledge the top female golfer at the end of the season and to match the Haskins Award presented by Stifel, which acknowledges the top male Division I collegiate golfer. Stifel, one of the nation’s leading wealth management and investment banking firms, serves as the presenting sponsor of both the ANNIKA and Haskins Awards, recognizing annually the most outstanding NCAA Division I female and male college golfers. Stifel also serves as a presenting sponsor for the NCAA Division I Women’s and Men’s Golf Championships on GOLF Channel. 2021 NCAA Division I women's golf championships field announced The 2021 NCAA Division I women's golf championship field is set. Here is every team and individual that made it from regional play. READ MORE Teams and individual participants for the 2021 NCAA Division II Women's Golf Championships Here is the list of teams and individuals that have advanced to the 2021 NCAA Division II Women's Golf Championships. READ MORE Teams and individuals selected for 2021 NCAA Division III women's golf championships The NCAA Division III Women's Golf Committee announced the teams and individuals selected to participate in the 2021 NCAA Division III women’s golf championships on Monday, May 3. READ MORE