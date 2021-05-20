How to watch the college golf championship in the UK, Ireland and Australia

Golf lovers across the UK, Ireland and Australia will get a rare glimpse into the exciting world of US college golf as GolfPass launches a free live stream of the action from the NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Golf Championships. The live stream events cover the final round of stroke play competition, quarter and semifinals, and the championship match on the final day, and will introduce audiences to the golfing superstars of the future, including some homegrown heroes.

Northern Ireland’s Olivia Mehaffey (pictured below) — who turns pro after the conclusion of the NCAA Championships — will represent Arizona State University (ASU). Audiences in the UK and Ireland can follow her progress in this last college contest on the GolfPass live stream. She will have a home course advantage as ASU will host the championships for the second time.

England’s Alex Fitzpatrick and Ireland’s Mark Power, who both represented the GB&I Team in the Walker Cup, will be looking to build on their performance at Seminole Golf Club, Florida, earlier this month. They will both play for Wake Forest University in the upcoming championships, if they advance from regional competition currently underway.

NCAA Division I Women’s Championship Streaming Schedule

24 May, 10 p.m.-2 a.m. BST: Individual Championship

25 May, 5-7.30pm BST: Team Quarterfinals

25 May, 10pm-2 a.m. BST: Team Semifinals

26 May, 10 pm-2 a.m. BST: Team Championship

NCAA Division I Men’s Championship Streaming Schedule

31 May, 10 p.m.-2 a.m. BST: Individual Championship

1 June, 5-7.30pm BST: Team Quarterfinals

1 June, 10pm-2 a.m. BST: Team Semifinals

2 June, 10 pm-2 a.m. BST: Team Championship

Northern Ireland's Olivia Mehaffey competes for Arizona State.

Golfers in Australia can look out for their own homegrown talent as Karl Vilips, Emily Maher and Maddison Tolchard will all be competing in the championships. Vilips, from Perth, attends Stanford University and is number nine on the R&A and USPGA’s Amateur Golf Ranking. His YouTube channel has amassed over 11 million views, so he’s definitely one to watch.

Maher attends Virginia Tech and just qualified for this year’s 120th US Women’s Amateur, while Tolchard, who also hails from Perth, studies at Oklahoma State University and is a former Australian Junior Champion.

The championship will be contested on Grayhawk Golf Club’s Tom Fazio-designed Raptor Course in Scottsdale, Arizona. The men will play it as a par-70, 7,289-yard layout and the women at 6,384 yards, par 72. The fields will be made up of 24 women’s teams and 30 men’s teams, 12 female and six male individual qualifiers.

Paul Murray, GolfPass UK, Ireland and Australia, says: “We are delighted to be offering international audiences an opportunity to watch the NCAA Championships and see some of golf’s future stars. With travel so limited for the last 14 months, this may very well be the first time that friends, family and fans of these incredibly talented young golfers have ever had an opportunity to see them play in an NCAA event. We hope to see the players build on their performance from the Walker Cup and inspire a new generation of college stars from our shores. At GolfPass we are committed to growing the game of golf for both men and women, delivering a platform for them to discover more about the sport they love, improve their game and get out and play more.”

“It’s an exciting addition to the great coverage provided by Golf Channel to be able to bring the NCAA Division I Golf Championships to GolfPass and provide international audiences an opportunity to watch our best collegiate golfers compete for the 2021 national championships,” said John Baldwin, director of the NCAA Division I Golf Championships. “We continue to see so many student-athletes with international backgrounds have success at our schools and it will be great to provide this additional exposure for them and our game.”

Read a guide to watching the NCAA Championships here.