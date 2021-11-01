Six-regional format approved for NCAA DI Women's Golf Championships beginning in 2022

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Committee’s request to move to a six-regional format has been approved by the NCAA Competition Oversight Committee, effective with the spring championship. Each of the six regional sites will now feature 12 teams and six individuals, with the top four teams and top two individuals (not on an advancing team) qualifying for the championships, which will be held for the second straight year at Grayhawk Golf Club (Raptor Course) in Scottsdale, Arizona, from May 20-25.

With the move to six regional sites from the previous four-site format, 72 teams will still qualify for regional play, with the number of individuals not on an advancing team increasing from 24 to 36.

“The additional individual championship playing opportunities is exciting, and the smaller field sizes at the six regional sites positively addresses the concerns related to the checkpoint pace of play system at regionals and allows for additional flexibility in inclement weather situations,” said Julie Manning, chair of the Division I Women’s Golf Committee and deputy athletics director and senior woman administrator at Minnesota. “It’s the right move for the championship.”

A NEW RECORD: Arkansas golf's Brooke Matthews breaks down the best three rounds of her life

Already slated to host regional play May 9-11 in 2022 are The Championship Course at UNM (Albuquerque, New Mexico), University of Michigan Golf Course (Ann Arbor, Michigan), Karsten Creek Golf Club (Stillwater, Oklahoma) and Seminole Legacy Golf Club (Tallahassee, Florida). The NCAA is expected to open the bid process for the two additional sites in early November, with the two additional host sites selected in January.