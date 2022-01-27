Additional regional sites for the 2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Championships announced

INDIANAPOLIS – The NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Committee announced that Stanford Golf Course in Stanford, California, and the Vanderbilt Legends Club in Franklin, Tennessee have been added as regional hosting sites for the 2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Championships.

Already slated to host regional play May 9-11 in 2022 are The Championship Course at UNM (Albuquerque, New Mexico), University of Michigan Golf Course (Ann Arbor, Michigan), Karsten Creek Golf Club (Stillwater, Oklahoma) and Seminole Legacy Golf Club (Tallahassee, Florida).

In November, the NCAA had announced the move to a six-regional format effective with the spring championship. Each of the six regional sites will now feature 12 teams and six individuals, with the top four teams and top two individuals (not on an advancing team) qualifying for the championships, which will be held for the second straight year at Grayhawk Golf Club (Raptor Course) in Scottsdale, Arizona, from May 20-25.

With the move to six regional sites from the previous four-site format, 72 teams will still qualify for regional play, with the number of individuals not on an advancing team increasing from 24 to 36.

The committee will now shift its attention to determining the regional hosting sites for 2023-26, with that announcement expected in March.

“The response from the NCAA membership and local organizing committees to host these additional Regionals has been remarkable,” said Julie Manning, chair of the Division I Women’s Golf Committee and deputy athletics director and senior woman administrator at the University of Minnesota. “We are thrilled to add two outstanding venues and institutions as hosts for our 2022 regional championships and we look forward to awarding additional regional hosts for the 2023-26 championships in the very near future.”