Additional regional host sites for the 2022-26 NCAA DI women's golf championship announced

INDIANAPOLIS – With the recent approval by the NCAA Division I Competition Oversight Committee of two additional regional host sites for each of the 2022-2026 Division I Women’s Golf Championship years, the NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Committee announced the eight additional regional hosting sites.

In 2023, the PGA National Resort in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida and TPC San Antonio will host regional play, with competition to be conducted May 8-10 and hosted by Florida Atlantic and the University of Texas at San Antonio, respectively.

Forest Akers Golf Course on the campus of Michigan State and Tumblecreek Club (Cle Elum, Washington), hosted by Washington, will host in 2024, with competition to be conducted May 6-8.

In 2025, The Rawls Course (Lubbock, Texas) and Birdwood Golf Club (Charlottesville, Virginia), will host regional competition to be conducted May 5-7 and hosted by Texas Tech and Virginia, respectively.

The Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail at Hampton Cove (Huntsville, Alabama) and U-M Golf Course (Ann Arbor, Michigan) will both host in 2026, with competition to be conducted May 11-13 and hosted by North Alabama and Michigan, respectively.

In November, the NCAA had announced the move to a six-regional format effective with the 2022 spring championship, with Stanford Golf Course in Stanford, California, and the Vanderbilt Legends Club in Franklin, Tennessee added as regional hosting sites for the 2022 championships. Already slated to host regional play May 9-11 in 2022 are The Championship Course at UNM (Albuquerque, New Mexico), U-M Golf Course, Karsten Creek Golf Club (Stillwater, Oklahoma) and Seminole Legacy Golf Club (Tallahassee, Florida).

Each of the six regional sites will feature 12 teams and six individuals, with the top four teams and top two individuals (not on an advancing team) qualifying for the championships. With the move to six regional sites from the previous four-site format, 72 teams will still qualify for regional play, with the number of individuals not on an advancing team increasing from 24 to 36.

“The Women’s Golf Committee is grateful for the remarkable response from the NCAA membership and local organizing committees to host these additional regionals for our women student-athletes,” said Julie Manning, chair of the NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Committee and deputy athletics director and senior woman administrator at the University of Minnesota. “We’re excited to announce the addition of these eight venues and institutions as hosts for the 2023-26 regional championships. While we regret that we were unable to select all the high-quality venues and host institutions that submitted bids to host, we are optimistic that hosting interest will remain high as we prepare for next year’s bid process for the 2027-30 regional championships.”

NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Championship Hosting Sites – 2022-26

2022

Regionals (May 9-11)

Albuquerque, New Mexico - The Championship Course at UNM

Ann Arbor, Michigan - U-M Golf Course

Franklin, Tennessee – Vanderbilt Legends Club

Stanford, California - Stanford Golf Course

Stillwater, Oklahoma - Karsten Creek Golf Club

Tallahassee, Florida - Don Veller Seminole Golf Course & Club

Championships (May 20-25)

Scottsdale, Arizona - Grayhawk Golf Club

2023

Regionals (May 8-10)

Athens, Georgia - University of Georgia Golf Course

Palm Beach Gardens, Florida – PGA National Respoort

Pullman, Washington - Palouse Ridge Golf Club

Raleigh, North Carolina - Lonnie Poole Golf Course

San Antonio, Texas – TPC San Antonio

Westfield, Indiana - The Club at Chatham Hills

Championships (May 19-24)

Scottsdale, Arizona – Grayhawk Golf Club

2024

Regionals (May 6-8)

Auburn, Alabama - Auburn University Club

Cle Elum, Washington – Tumblecreek Club

College Station, Texas - Traditions Club

East Lansing, Michigan – Forest Akers Golf Course

Las Vegas, Nevada - Spanish Trail Country Club

Winston-Salem, North Carolina - Bermuda Run Country Club – East Course

Championships (May 17-22)

Carlsbad, California - Omni La Costa Resort & Spa – Champions Course

2025

Regionals (May 5-7)

Charlottesville, Virginia – Birdwood Golf Course

Columbus, Ohio - OSU Golf Club – Scarlet Course

Golf Canyon, Arizona - Superstition Mountain Golf and Country Club

Lexington, Kentucky - University Club of Kentucky

Lubbock, Texas – The Rawls Course

Norman, Oklahoma - Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club

Championships (May 16-21)

Carlsbad, California Omni La Costa Resort & Spa – Champions Course

2026

Regionals (May 11-13)

Ann Arbor, Michigan – U-M Golf Course

Chapel Hill, North Carolina - UNC Finley Golf Course

Huntsville, Alabama – Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail at Hampton Cove

Stanford, California - Stanford Golf Course

Tallahassee, Florida - Seminole Legacy Golf Club

Waco, Texas - Ridgewood Country Club

Championships (May 22-27)