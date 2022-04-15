NCAA.com | April 15, 2022 Additional regional host sites for the 2022-26 NCAA DI women's golf championship announced Record-setting Arkansas golfer breaks down her '3 best rounds ever in my life' Share INDIANAPOLIS – With the recent approval by the NCAA Division I Competition Oversight Committee of two additional regional host sites for each of the 2022-2026 Division I Women’s Golf Championship years, the NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Committee announced the eight additional regional hosting sites. In 2023, the PGA National Resort in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida and TPC San Antonio will host regional play, with competition to be conducted May 8-10 and hosted by Florida Atlantic and the University of Texas at San Antonio, respectively. Forest Akers Golf Course on the campus of Michigan State and Tumblecreek Club (Cle Elum, Washington), hosted by Washington, will host in 2024, with competition to be conducted May 6-8. In 2025, The Rawls Course (Lubbock, Texas) and Birdwood Golf Club (Charlottesville, Virginia), will host regional competition to be conducted May 5-7 and hosted by Texas Tech and Virginia, respectively. The Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail at Hampton Cove (Huntsville, Alabama) and U-M Golf Course (Ann Arbor, Michigan) will both host in 2026, with competition to be conducted May 11-13 and hosted by North Alabama and Michigan, respectively. In November, the NCAA had announced the move to a six-regional format effective with the 2022 spring championship, with Stanford Golf Course in Stanford, California, and the Vanderbilt Legends Club in Franklin, Tennessee added as regional hosting sites for the 2022 championships. Already slated to host regional play May 9-11 in 2022 are The Championship Course at UNM (Albuquerque, New Mexico), U-M Golf Course, Karsten Creek Golf Club (Stillwater, Oklahoma) and Seminole Legacy Golf Club (Tallahassee, Florida). Each of the six regional sites will feature 12 teams and six individuals, with the top four teams and top two individuals (not on an advancing team) qualifying for the championships. With the move to six regional sites from the previous four-site format, 72 teams will still qualify for regional play, with the number of individuals not on an advancing team increasing from 24 to 36. “The Women’s Golf Committee is grateful for the remarkable response from the NCAA membership and local organizing committees to host these additional regionals for our women student-athletes,” said Julie Manning, chair of the NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Committee and deputy athletics director and senior woman administrator at the University of Minnesota. “We’re excited to announce the addition of these eight venues and institutions as hosts for the 2023-26 regional championships. While we regret that we were unable to select all the high-quality venues and host institutions that submitted bids to host, we are optimistic that hosting interest will remain high as we prepare for next year’s bid process for the 2027-30 regional championships.” NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Championship Hosting Sites – 2022-26 2022 Regionals (May 9-11) Albuquerque, New Mexico - The Championship Course at UNM Ann Arbor, Michigan - U-M Golf Course Franklin, Tennessee – Vanderbilt Legends Club Stanford, California - Stanford Golf Course Stillwater, Oklahoma - Karsten Creek Golf Club Tallahassee, Florida - Don Veller Seminole Golf Course & Club Championships (May 20-25) Scottsdale, Arizona - Grayhawk Golf Club 2023 Regionals (May 8-10) Athens, Georgia - University of Georgia Golf Course Palm Beach Gardens, Florida – PGA National Respoort Pullman, Washington - Palouse Ridge Golf Club Raleigh, North Carolina - Lonnie Poole Golf Course San Antonio, Texas – TPC San Antonio Westfield, Indiana - The Club at Chatham Hills Championships (May 19-24) Scottsdale, Arizona – Grayhawk Golf Club 2024 Regionals (May 6-8) Auburn, Alabama - Auburn University Club Cle Elum, Washington – Tumblecreek Club College Station, Texas - Traditions Club East Lansing, Michigan – Forest Akers Golf Course Las Vegas, Nevada - Spanish Trail Country Club Winston-Salem, North Carolina - Bermuda Run Country Club – East Course Championships (May 17-22) Carlsbad, California - Omni La Costa Resort & Spa – Champions Course 2025 Regionals (May 5-7) Charlottesville, Virginia – Birdwood Golf Course Columbus, Ohio - OSU Golf Club – Scarlet Course Golf Canyon, Arizona - Superstition Mountain Golf and Country Club Lexington, Kentucky - University Club of Kentucky Lubbock, Texas – The Rawls Course Norman, Oklahoma - Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club Championships (May 16-21) Carlsbad, California Omni La Costa Resort & Spa – Champions Course 2026 Regionals (May 11-13) Ann Arbor, Michigan – U-M Golf Course Chapel Hill, North Carolina - UNC Finley Golf Course Huntsville, Alabama – Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail at Hampton Cove Stanford, California - Stanford Golf Course Tallahassee, Florida - Seminole Legacy Golf Club Waco, Texas - Ridgewood Country Club Championships (May 22-27) Carlsbad, California Omni La Costa Resort & Spa – Champions Course NCAA DII women’s golf committee announces 2022 championship field The top three teams in the central region, and the top five teams in the east, south and west regions, along with the top two individuals not with a team have advanced to the championships for a total of 98 participants. 