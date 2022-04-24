2022 NCAA women's golf championships: Dates, schedule, locations

The 2022 Division I NCAA women's golf season will have six regional sites for the first time in its history this season. That means 12 teams and six individuals will be featured at each regional site. Those who make it out of the regional and advance to the national championship will be playing at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona from May 20-25.

The 2022 DI women's golf selection show will air live on Wednesday, April 27 at 4 p.m. ET. The show will be televised live on Golf Channel. Shortly after, the selections will be published here.

Here is the full schedule with locations for the 2022 DI women's golf postseason:

DATE EVENT SITE HOST May 9-11, 2022 DI Women's Golf Regional Stanford Golf Course (Stanford, CA) Stanford May 9-11, 2022 DI Women's Golf Regional Vanderbilt Legends Club (Franklin, TN) Vanderbilt May 9-11, 2022 DI Women's Golf Regional The Championship Course at UNM (Albuquerque, NM) New Mexico May 9-11, 2022 DI Women's Golf Regional University of Michigan Golf Course (Ann Arbor, MI) Michigan May 9-11, 2022 DI Women's Golf Regional Karsten Creek Golf Club (Stillwater, OK) Oklahoma State May 9-11, 2022 DI Women's Golf Regional Seminole Legacy Golf Club (Tallahassee, FL) Florida State May 20-25, 2022 DI Women's Golf Championship Grayhawk Golf Club (Scottsdale, AZ) Arizona State

Check out the history of the last 20 years of the DI women's golf championship:

YEAR CHAMPION COACH SCORE^ RUNNER-UP SCORE HOST OR SITE 2021 Ole Miss Kory Henkes 4-1 Oklahoma State Scottsdale, AZ 2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- -- -- 2019 Duke Dan Brooks 3-2 Wake Forest Fayetteville, Ark. 2018 Arizona Laura Ianello 3-2 Alabama Stillwater, Okla. 2017 Arizona State Missy Farr-Kaye 3-1-1 Northwestern Sugar Grove, Ill. 2016 Washington Mary Lou Mulflur 3-2 Stanford Eugene, Ore. 2015 Stanford Anne Walker 3-2 Baylor Bradenton, Fla. 2014 Duke Dan Brooks 1,130 Southern California 1,132 Tulsa, Okla. 2013 Southern California Andrea Gaston 1,133 Duke 1,154 Georgia 2012 Alabama Mic Potter 1,171 USC 1,172 Vanderbilt 2011 UCLA Carrie Forsyth 1,173 Purdue 1,177 Texas A&M 2010 Purdue Devon Brouse 1,153 Southern California 1,154 Wilmington, N.C. 2009 Arizona State Melissa Luellen 1,182 UCLA 1,190 Owings Mills, Md. 2008 Southern California Andrea Gaston 1,168 UCLA 1,174 New Mexico 2007 Duke Dan Brooks 1,170 Purdue 1,185 Daytona Beach, Fla. 2006 Duke Dan Brooks 1,167 Southern California 1,177 Ohio State 2005 Duke Dan Brooks 1,170 UCLA 1,175 Oregon State 2004 UCLA Carrie Forsyth 1,148 Oklahoma State 1,151 Auburn 2003 Southern California Andrea Gaston 1,197 Pepperdine 1,213 Purdue 2002 Duke Dan Brooks 1,164 Arizona, Auburn, Texas 1,170 Washington

