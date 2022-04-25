NCAA.com | April 25, 2022 2022 NCAA DII women's golf championship selections announced See the birdie putt that clinched DBU's DII women's golf national title Share INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division II Women’s Golf Committee has selected the teams and individuals that will compete in the 2022 NCAA Division II women’s golf championships. The NCAA Division II women’s golf regional competition will be conducted May 2-4. Each site will consist of both team and individual competition conducted concurrently. The number of teams and individuals from non-qualifying teams at each regional are as follows: Central regional: 9 teams; 6 individuals East regional: 15 teams, 6 individuals South regional: 12 teams, 6 individuals West regional: 12 teams, 6 individuals. All participants will compete through the 54 holes of competition. The top three (central) and five (east, south and west) teams along with the top two individuals not on an advancing team will advance to the championships. The championships will be held May 10-14 at Chattahoochee Golf Club in Gainesville, Georgia. The number of participants that qualify for the finals is 98. The following teams and individuals were selected to participate in the following Regionals. Central Regional Hot Springs Country Club Hot Springs, Arkansas Host: Henderson State University Teams: 1. Rogers State 2. Henderson State [Great American Conference] 3. Central Missouri 4. Central Oklahoma 5. Arkansas Tech 6. Nebraska-Kearney [Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association] 7. Northeastern State 8. Augustana (South Dakota) [Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference] 9. Southwestern Oklahoma State Individuals: 1. Brenda Sanchez, Harding 2. Maggie Veenendall, Sioux Falls 3. Morgan Brasser, Fort Hays State 4. Allycia Gan, Missouri Western 5. Chiara Sturaro, Arkansas-Monticello 6. Alicia Martinez, Harding East Regional Shoal Creek Golf Club Kansas City, Missouri Host: William Jewell College and Kansas City Sports Commission Teams: 1. Findlay [Great Midwest Athletic Conference] 2. UIndy [Great Lakes Valley Conference] 3. Grand Valley State [Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference] 4. Missouri-St. Louis 5. Tiffin 6. Lindenwood 7. Northwood 8. Franklin Pierce [Northeast-10 Conference] 9. Wayne State (Michigan) 10. Lewis 11. McKendree 12. Saginaw Valley State 13. Ferris State 14. Gannon [Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference] 15. Wheeling [Mountain East Conference] Individuals: 1. Christina Williams, Malone 2. Madison Ardelean, Walsh 3. Frida Hammarlund, William Jewell 4. Emma McCloskey, Trevecca Nazarene 5. Madison DeRousse, Illinois Springfield 6. Annie Pietila, Northern Michigan South Regional Grande Oaks Golf Club Davie, Florida Host: Nova Southeastern University Teams: 1. Lynn 2. Anderson (South Carolina) [South Atlantic Conference] 3. Barry [Sunshine State Conference] 4. Nova Southeastern 5. Limestone 6. Rollins 7. Lee 8. University of Tampa 9. Saint Leo 10. Columbus State [Peach Belt Conference] 11. UNC Pembroke [Conference Carolinas] 12. West Florida [Gulf South Conference] Individuals: 1. Ainsley Cowart, West Georgia 2. Madeline Anathasane, North Georgia 3. Maeve Cummins, Carson-Newman 4. Hannah Stephenson, Lander 5. Hailey McLaughlin, Wingate 6. Megan Robb, Lenoir-Rhyne West Regional Brookside Golf and Country Club Stockton, California Host: California Collegiate Athletic Association and Visit Stockton Teams: 1. Dallas Baptist University [Lone Star Conference] 2. West Texas A&M 3. Cal State San Marcos [California Collegiate Athletic Association] 4. Texas A&M International 5. Biola [Pacific West Conference] 6. Cal State Monterey Bay 7. Texas A&M-Commerce 8. St. Mary’s (Texas) 9. Arkansas-Fort Smith 10. Cal State East Bay 11. Colorado Christian [Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference] 12. Western Washington [Great Northwest Athletic Conference] Individuals: 1. Iona Roska, Cameron 2. Claire Shubin, Dominican (California) 3. Morgan Sjoerdsma, Cal State LA 4. Anahi Servin, Academy of Art 5. Samantha Cabunag, Sonoma State 6. Lexi Nielsen, Sonoma State For more information about the 2022 NCAA Division II women's golf championships, log on to NCAA.com. NCAA Division III women's golf committee announces 2022 championship field The NCAA Division III women’s golf committee announced the 29 teams and six individuals that make up the 2022 championship field. READ MORE 2022 NCAA DI women's golf regional selections announced The selections have been revealed for the 2022 DI women's golf regionals. The regionals will run May 9-11 to decide the championship field. READ MORE 2022 NCAA women's golf championships: Dates, schedule, locations The 2022 NCAA Division I women's golf season will conclude at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona. Check out the full regional and championship schedule for DI women's golf right here. READ MORE