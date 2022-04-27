2022 NCAA DI women's golf regional selections announced

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division I Women's Golf Committee has announced the teams and individuals selected to participate in the regional rounds of the 2022 NCAA Division I women's golf championships.

Six regional tournaments will be conducted May 9-11 to determine the championship finals field. Regional tournaments are considered preliminary rounds of NCAA championships competition and all national championship policies apply.

A total of 72 teams and 36 individual participants have been selected for regional competition. Of the 396 players participating in the regionals, 132 will advance to the championship finals, with the top four teams and top two individuals (not on an advancing team) advancing from each regional.

The national championships will be May 20-25 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona, hosted by Arizona State and The Thunderbirds. The final three days of the championships will be televised live by the GOLF Channel.

The regional sites and the selected teams and individuals are listed below.



Albuquerque Regional Site

The Albuquerque Regional will be played at the UNM Championship Course in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and will be hosted by New Mexico. Conference automatic qualifiers are indicated in parenthesis next to the institution.

Teams:

1. Oregon (Pac-12 Conference)

2. Florida

3. Texas (Big 12 Conference)

4. Arizona

5. Georgia

6. TCU

7. Louisville

8. North Texas (Conference USA)

9. Oklahoma

10. Sam Houston State

11. Northern Arizona (Big Sky Conference)

12. New Mexico State (Western Athletic Conference)

Individuals:

1. Patricie Mackova, Maryland

2. Sara Kjellker, San Diego State

3. Bernice Olivarez Ilas, San Diego State

4. Napat Lertsadwattana, New Mexico

5. Lauren Lehigh, New Mexico

6. Pluem Yongyuan, So. Utah

Ann Arbor Regional Site

The Ann Arbor Regional will be played at the U-M Golf Course in Ann Arbor, Michigan, and will be hosted by Michigan. Conference automatic qualifiers are indicated in parenthesis next to the institution.

Teams:

1. San Jose State (Mountain West Conference)

2. Virginia

3. Michigan (Big Ten Conference)

4. Arkansas

5. UCF

6. Virginia Tech

7. North Carolina

8. Washington

9. Ohio State

10. Pepperdine

11. Xavier (Big East)

12. Oakland (Horizon League)

Individuals:

1. Jana Melichova, ODU

2. Aine Donegan, Indiana

3. Chloe Schiavone, Notre Dame

4. Ragnhildur Kristinsdottir, Eastern Kentucky

5. Jasmine Ly, Northern Illinois (Mid-American Conference)

6. Katherine Lemke, Creighton (Big East Conference)

Franklin Regional Site

The Franklin Regional will be played at the Vanderbilt Legends Club in Franklin, Tennessee, and will be hosted by Vanderbilt. Conference automatic qualifiers are indicated in parenthesis next to the institution.

Teams:

1. Wake Forest (Atlantic Coast Conference)

2. Alabama

3. Texas A&M

4. Duke

5. Oregon State

6. Vanderbilt

7. BYU

8. Kent State (Mid-American Conference)

9. UTSA

10. Augusta (Southland Conference)

11. Boston University (Patriot League)

12. Austin Peay (Ohio Valley Conference)

Individuals:

1. Mikayla Bardwell, Tennessee

2. Tara Bettle, UNCG

3. Dorota Zalewska, Chattanooga (Southern Conference)

4. Hollie Muse, ETSU

5. Annie Kim, Houston

6. Payton Carter, Murray State (Ohio Valley Conference)

Stanford Regional Site

The Stanford Regional will be played at the Stanford Golf Course in Stanford, California, with Stanford serving as the host institution. Conference automatic qualifiers are indicated in parenthesis next to the institution.

Teams:

1. Stanford

2. Southern California

3. LSU (Southeastern Conference)

4. Texas Tech

5. Kentucky

6. Iowa State

7. Northwestern

8. Purdue

9. UNLV

10. Cal Poly (Big West Conference)

11. Princeton (Ivy League)

12. Sacred Heart (Northeast Conference)

Individuals:

1. Riana Mission, San Francisco

2. Jennifer Koga, Sacramento State

3. Kirsten Baete, Nebraska

4. Victoria Gailey, Nevada

5. Leah John, Nevada

6. Siripatsorn Patchana, Grand Canyon (Western Athletic Conference)

Stillwater Regional Site

The Stillwater regional will be played at the Karsten Creek Golf Club in Stillwater, Oklahoma, with Oklahoma State serving as the host institution. Conference automatic qualifiers are indicated in parenthesis next to the institution.

Teams:

1. Oklahoma State

2. Arizona State

3. Baylor

4. Auburn

5. Michigan State

6. Clemson

7. Campbell (Big South Conference)

8. Furman (Southern Conference)

9. NC State

10. California

11. Tulane (American Athletic Conference)

12. Illinois State (Missouri Valley Conference)

Individuals:

1. Lilly Thomas, Tulsa

2. Kiana Oshiro, Oral Roberts

3. Sarah Bell, Oral Roberts

4. Ellen Nicholas, Incarnate Word (Southland Conference)

5. Kennedy Pedigo, SMU (American Athletic Conference)

6. Kristen Giles, Drake (Missouri Valley Conference)

Tallahassee Regional Site

The Tallahassee Regional will be played at the Seminole Legacy Golf Club in Tallahassee, Florida, with Florida State serving as the host institution. Conference automatic qualifiers are indicated in parenthesis next to the institution.

Teams:

1. South Carolina

2. UCLA

3. Florida State

4. Ole Miss

5. Illinois

6. Mississippi State

7. Miami (Florida)

8. Denver (The Summit League)

9. North Florida (Atlantic Sun Conference)

10. College of Charleston (Colonial Athletic Association)

11. Georgia Southern (Sun Belt Conference)

12. Quinnipiac (Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference)

Individuals:

1. Letizia Bagnoli, Florida Atlantic (Conference USA)

2. Melanie Green, South Florida

3. Olivia Schmidt, Arkansas State

4. Berta Sanchez Sabe, Jacksonville State

5. Alizee Vidal, Kennesaw State (Atlantic Sun Conference)

6. Victoria Schroedl, Fairleigh Dickinson (Northeast Conference)

Twenty-seven conferences received automatic qualification to the 2022 Division I women's golf championships.

Ole Miss is the defending national champion after claiming its first NCAA Division I women's golf national championship in school history in 2021. The Rebels defeated Oklahoma State 4-1 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale.