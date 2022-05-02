NCAA Division III women's golf committee announces 2022 championship field

The NCAA Division III women’s golf committee announced the 29 teams and six individuals that make up the 2022 championship field.

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III women’s golf committee announced 29 teams and six individuals that will participate in the 2022 NCAA Division III Women’s Golf Championships.

Twenty-two conferences have been awarded automatic qualification and the remaining seven teams were selected on an at-large basis from conferences and the independent institutions. Six individuals, not from selected teams, also were selected for the championships.

The championships will consist of both team and individual competition conducted concurrently. Following 54 holes of competition, the field will be cut to the top 15 teams and top six individuals not on one of those teams to compete the final day. In the team competition, the low four scores from each team for each day will count in the team’s total score.

The championships will be conducted May 10-13 at Bay Oaks Country Club in Houston, Texas. The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor and Harris County-Houston Sports Authority will serve as hosts.

The selected teams and individuals are listed below:

TEAMS (seeded in the following order):

1. Emory University

2. Carnegie Mellon University

3. Williams College

4. Methodist University [USA South Athletic Conference]

5. University of Redlands

6. George Fox University [Northwest Conference]

7. Centre College [Southern Athletic Association]

8. Pomona-Pitzer Colleges [Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference]

9. Amherst College [New England Smal College Athletic Conference]

10. Washington and Lee University [Old Dominion Athletic Conference]

11. Washington University in St. Louis (Missouri)

12. New York University [Liberty League]

13. Claremont McKenna-Harvey Mudd Scripps

14. Trinity University (Texas)

15. St. Catherine University [Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference]

16. University of Mary Hardin-Baylor [American Southwest Conference]

17. Carthage College [College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin]

18. York College (Pennsylvania)[Middle Atlantic Conferences]

19. Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology [Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference]

20. University of Wisconsin-Whitewater [Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference]

21. Saint Mary’s College (Indiana) [Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association]

22. University of Dubuque [American Rivers Conference]

23. Otterbein University [Ohio Athletic Conference]

24. State University of New York at Cortland [Northeast Women’s Golf Conference]

25. Aurora University [Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference]

26. Westminster College (Pennsylvania)[Presidents’Athletic Conference]

27. Drew University [Landmark Conference]

28. University of Northwestern-St. Paul [Upper Midwest Athletic Conference]

29. Marymount University (Virginia) [Centennial Conference]

INDIVIDUALS (seeded in the following order):

1. Sarah Hsu, Oglethorpe University

2. Lexi Onsrud, Illinois Wesleyan University

3. Emily Brubaker, University of Lynchburg

4. Emma Thorman, Illinois Wesleyan University

5. Shreya Ganta, Christopher Newport University*

6. Karen Alvarez, University of Texas at Dallas

Lauren Sims, Christopher Newport University *(Replaced Ganta)

In 2021, Methodist University won its 14th national championship in program history at Forest Akers Golf Course with a combined score of 1231. Ruuner-up honors went to Carnegie Mellon University (1236) Makensie Toole of George Fox University claimed the individual champship with an overall tournament score of 291 (three over par).

For more information about the championship, log on to NCAA.com.