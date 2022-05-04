NCAA DII women’s golf committee announces 2022 championship field

INDIANAPOLIS — Included below is a list of teams and individuals that have advanced to the 2022 NCAA Division II Women’s Golf Championships. The championships will be held May 10-14 at Chattahoochee Golf Club in Gainesville, Georgia and hosted by the University of North Georgia. The top three teams in the central region, and the top five teams in the east, south and west regions, along with the top two individuals not with a team have advanced to the championships for a total of 98 participants.

The following teams and individuals will participate in the championships.

Central Region Teams:

1. Henderson State

2. Central Missouri

3. Rogers State

Central Region Individuals:

1. Susana Olivares, Central Oklahoma

2. Jacqueline Klemm, Arkansas Tech

East Region Teams:

1. Findlay

2. UIndy

3. Tiffin

4. Grand Valley State

5. Missouri-St. Louis

East Region Individuals:

1. Christina Williams, Malone

2. Ines Dorado, Northwood

South Region Teams:

1. Lynn

2. Limestone

3. Lee

4. Anderson (South Carolina)

5. Barry

South Region Individuals:

1. Hannah Stephenson, Lander

2. Francesca Santoni, Saint Leo

West Region Teams:

1. Dallas Baptist University

2. Colorado Christian

3. Texas A&M International

4. Texas A&M-Commerce

5. West Texas A&M

West Region Individuals:

1. Drishti Karumbaya, Cal State East Bay

2. Anahi Servin, Academy of Art

For more information about the 2022 NCAA Division II Women's Golf Championships, log on to ncaa.com.