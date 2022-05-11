2022 NCAA Division I women's golf championships field announced

INDIANAPOLIS — The field for the 2022 NCAA Division I Women's Golf Championships, to be conducted May 20-25 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona has been determined.

Regional play took place May 9-11 at six regional sites, with the top four teams and two individuals not on a qualifying team advancing to the national championships. Regional sites included Albuquerque, New Mexico; Ann Arbor, Michigan; Franklin, Tennessee; Stanford, California; Stillwater, Oklahoma; and Tallahassee, Florida. Of the 396 regional participants, 132 advanced to the finals.

FOLLOW ALONG: Live updates from the NCAA DI women's golf championship

Arizona State will serve as the host of the championships and GOLF Channel will provide live coverage for the final three days of the championships.

The teams and individuals advancing to the 2022 championships finals are listed below.

Albuquerque Regional Site Teams Individuals 1. Oregon 1. Marina Escobar — Florida 2. Texas 2. Viera Permata Rosada — Sam Houston 3. Georgia 4. TCU

Ann Arbor Regional Site Teams Individuals 1. San Jose State 1. Emily Mahar — Virginia Tech 2. Virginia 2. Jana Melichova — Old Dominion T-3. Arkansas T-3. Michigan

Franklin Regional Site Teams Individuals 1. Vanderbilt 1. Camryn Carreon — UTSA 2. Alabama 2. Natalia Yoko — Augusta 3. Wake Forest 4. Texas A&M

Stanford Regional Site Teams Individuals 1. Southern California 1. Ruby Chou — Iowa State T-2. Stanford 2. Taglao Jeeravivitaporn — Iowa State T-2. LSU 4. Purdue

Stillwater Regional Site Teams Individuals 1. Baylor 1. Anna Morgan — Furman 2. Arizona State 2. Leila Raines — Michigan State T-3. Oklahoma State T-3. Auburn ​

Tallahassee Regional Site Teams Individuals 1. Florida State 1. Letizia Bagnoli — Florida Atlantic T-2. South Carolina 2. Chiara Tamburlini — Ole Miss T-2. UCLA 4. Mississippi State

The championship format in Scottsdale will include 24 teams and 12 individuals completing 54 holes of stroke play, and then the top 15 teams along with the top nine individuals not on an advancing team competing for one additional day of stroke play to determine the top eight teams for match play competition and the 72-hole stroke play individual champion. The top eight teams then compete in match play for the team national championship to be decided May 25.

Live results from the championship can be found online at www.ncaa.com.