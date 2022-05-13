Emory wins the 2022 DIII women's golf championship

Emory ran away with the 2022 DIII women's golf team championship. The Eagles finished the four-round tournament with a total score of 23-over (1,175). University of Redlands finished in second 26 strokes behind Emory at 49-over.

Emory completed the sweep with its own Ellen Dong taking home the individual title in a playoff against George Fox University's Alison Takamiya. Dong finished at one-over in the four-round tournament.