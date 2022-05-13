Gary Putnik | NCAA.com | May 14, 2022 Emory wins the 2022 DIII women's golf championship Emory University wins the 2022 DIII women's golf championship Share Emory ran away with the 2022 DIII women's golf team championship. The Eagles finished the four-round tournament with a total score of 23-over (1,175). University of Redlands finished in second 26 strokes behind Emory at 49-over. Emory completed the sweep with its own Ellen Dong taking home the individual title in a playoff against George Fox University's Alison Takamiya. Dong finished at one-over in the four-round tournament. Predictions for the 2022 DI women's golf championships The 2022 DI women's golf championships tee off Friday, May 20 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona. Here's our predictions for this year's tournament. READ MORE Findlay wins 2022 DII women's golf national championship Findlay won the 2022 DII women's golf national championship with a 3-2-0 win over Limestone to claim its first national title. READ MORE 2022 NCAA Division I women's golf championships field announced The field for the 2022 NCAA Division I Women's Golf Championships, to be conducted May 20-25 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona has been determined. READ MORE