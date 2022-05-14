Gary Putnik | NCAA.com | May 14, 2022 Findlay wins 2022 DII women's golf national championship Findlay wins 2022 DII women's golf championship Share Findlay has the 2022 DII women's golf national championship with a 3-2-0 win over No. 3 Limestone. The Oilers claimed the first two matches of the day with wins from Jill Schmitmeyer and Kristina Kniesly. Limestone responded by taking the third and fourth matches. It all came down to Erin Mulcahy, who trailed Limestone's Ebba Hellman for 10-straight holes. Mulcahy tied the match on hole 15, took a two-stroke lead on 16 and then held a one-stroke lead the rest of the way to win her program's first DII women's golf title. Click or tap here to see the complete stats from the championship match. How team scoring works: Each match is scored by the cumulative number of strokes won by rather than the number of holes won. Up 3 means that the player is up by 3 strokes, not 3 holes. The player up by the most strokes after 18 holes wins the match. Predictions for the 2022 DI women's golf championships The 2022 DI women's golf championships tee off Friday, May 20 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona. Here's our predictions for this year's tournament. READ MORE Emory wins the 2022 DIII women's golf championship Emory ran away with the 2022 DIII women's golf team championship. READ MORE 2022 NCAA Division I women's golf championships field announced The field for the 2022 NCAA Division I Women's Golf Championships, to be conducted May 20-25 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona has been determined. READ MORE