NCAA.com | May 23, 2022 Stanford's Rose Zhang leads by 7 shots headed to the final round of the college golf championship Watch the final hole: Stanford's Rachel Heck clinches 2021 NCAA individual title Share Stanford freshman Rose Zhang is the No. 1-ranked women's amateur in the world and she's played exactly like that through 54 holes in the Arizona desert. Zhang (-9) leads Georgia's Jenny Bae and Oregon's Tze-Han Lin by seven shots headed to today's final round at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale. Zhang shot 68-70-69 on the 6,340-yard par-72 layout. She birdied the final three holes of her third round to extend the lead. Bae shot third-round 67 that included six birdies. Here's the top five headed to the final round, which GOLF Channel will televise at 5 p.m. ET today: Zhang's play helped Stanford to a big lead in the team portion of the championship. The Cardinal are even par, nine shots ahead of second-place Oregon. Sadie Englemann (+1), Rachel Heck (+2), Aline Krauter (+7) and Brooke Seay (+9) are the other members of the Cardinal playing. Heck is the defending DI champion. The top eight teams after today's round advance to the match-play finals. You can see complete stats and live scoring here on Golfstat.com. NCAA.com is following the championship live here. Stanford defeats Oregon to win 2022 DI women's golf national championship Stanford won its second national title with a 3-2 win over Oregon at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona. READ MORE NCAA women’s golf individual and team champions from 1982 to today Here are all of the NCAA women's golf individual and team champions since 1982. READ MORE Must-see shots from the semifinals of NCAA women's golf championship A hole-in-one and match-clinching birdie putt are just a few of the incredible shots that took place during the semifinal round of the DI women's golf championships. READ MORE