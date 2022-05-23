Stanford's Rose Zhang leads by 7 shots headed to the final round of the college golf championship

Stanford freshman Rose Zhang is the No. 1-ranked women's amateur in the world and she's played exactly like that through 54 holes in the Arizona desert.

Zhang (-9) leads Georgia's Jenny Bae and Oregon's Tze-Han Lin by seven shots headed to today's final round at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale. Zhang shot 68-70-69 on the 6,340-yard par-72 layout. She birdied the final three holes of her third round to extend the lead. Bae shot third-round 67 that included six birdies.

Here's the top five headed to the final round, which GOLF Channel will televise at 5 p.m. ET today:

Zhang's play helped Stanford to a big lead in the team portion of the championship. The Cardinal are even par, nine shots ahead of second-place Oregon. Sadie Englemann (+1), Rachel Heck (+2), Aline Krauter (+7) and Brooke Seay (+9) are the other members of the Cardinal playing. Heck is the defending DI champion. The top eight teams after today's round advance to the match-play finals.

You can see complete stats and live scoring here on Golfstat.com. NCAA.com is following the championship live here.