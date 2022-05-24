Hole-in-one, near-albatross highlight the best shots from the final round of NCAA women's golf championship

In the fourth and final round of stroke play in the 2022 NCAA DI Women's Golf Championships on Monday, Stanford clinched the No. 1 seed for the playoff after recording a 72-hole score of 9-over, while the Cardinal's Rose Zhang finished atop the individual leaderboard at 6-under.

In the video above, you can watch the best shots from the final round, from pinpoint accuracy off the tee box, to beautiful approach shots to long-range putts.

Here are some of the top shots from Monday's final round of stroke play:

Stanford 's Brooke Seay , who shot her best round of the championship with an even-par 72 on Monday, aced the par-3 16th hole with her pitching wedge.

's , who shot her best round of the championship with an even-par 72 on Monday, aced the par-3 16th hole with her pitching wedge. LSU 's Ingrid Lindblad 's tee shot with an 8-iron on the 156-yard, par-3 13th hole, which hit the flag stick but didn't go in for an ace, to the disbelief of Lindblad. She finished tied for third overall at 1-under.

's 's tee shot with an 8-iron on the 156-yard, par-3 13th hole, which hit the flag stick but didn't go in for an ace, to the disbelief of Lindblad. She finished tied for third overall at 1-under. UCLA 's Emma Spitz 's near-albatross on the 474-yard, par-5 7th hole, which rolled just centimeters past the cup. She one-putted for an eagle.

's 's near-albatross on the 474-yard, par-5 7th hole, which rolled just centimeters past the cup. She one-putted for an eagle. Stanford 's Rose Zhang 's approach on the 360-yard, par-4 2nd hole, which settled within about eight feet of the pin for her first birdie of the day, en route to the individual championship.

's 's approach on the 360-yard, par-4 2nd hole, which settled within about eight feet of the pin for her first birdie of the day, en route to the individual championship. Texas A&M's Jennie Park's right-to-left birdie putt from about 40 feet out on the par-3 8th hole. She shot a 4-under 32 on the front nine and she finished tied for third overall with LSU's Lindblad.

