Stanford freshman Rose Zhang wins individual national championship as field narrowed to eight for match play Stanford's Rose Zhang becomes 10th freshman to win DI women's golf individual title Scottsdale, Ariz. -- After four rounds of stroke play, eight teams – including three from the Pac-12 -- will be advancing to match play at the NCAA Division I Women's Golf Championships held at Grayhawk Golf Club (6,384 yards/par-72). No.1 Stanford Cardinal secured the number one seed and Cardinal freshman phenom Rose Zhang took home the individual title. Florida State, Georgia, San Jose State and Texas A&M will be making their first appearance in match play along with Stanford, Oregon, UCLA and Auburn. Zhang, Golfstat's top-ranked player, secured the individual national championship, finishing 6-under 282. She finished with 15 birdies and 46 pars to secure her first individual championship. Zhang built her score to as high as 9-under but things got interesting as she shot 3-over on the day and allowed to SJSU's Natasha Adrea Oon to make it close. Oon shot 2-under today to finish in second, followed by Texas A&M's Jennie Park and LSU's Ingrid Lindblad who both shot 1-under to tie for third. Other notables to finish in the top-10 were Virginia's Beth Lillie and UCLA's Emma Spitz, who both repeated in finishing in the top-10. In quarterfinal match play, which will tee off at 6:20 a.m. MST on Tuesday, May 24, No. 1 seed Stanford will take on Georgia who finished the day +2 to secure the final spot in match play. Stanford will be the number one seed in back-to-back years. Pac-12 champion Oregon will take on San Jose State, while Texas A&M will meet Florida State. UCLA and Auburn play, with the winner facing the winner of Stanford/Georgia. While Stanford ultimately secured the top seed, they were in constant battle with Oregon and Texas A&M who each held the lead at one point during final play. Georgia secured the final spot shooting a 2-over narrowly defeating tournament-host Arizona State who also shot a 2-over. The Bulldogs will secure its first top-ten finish since 2008. One of the other highlights from round four was Stanford's Brooke Seay recording an ace on the 16th hole, Stanford's fourth of the season. Seay finished -2 on the day.