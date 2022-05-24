Stanford freshman Rose Zhang wins individual national championship as field narrowed to eight for match play

Scottsdale, Ariz. -- After four rounds of stroke play, eight teams – including three from the Pac-12 -- will be advancing to match play at the NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Championships held at Grayhawk Golf Club (6,384 yards/par-72). No.1 Stanford Cardinal secured the number one seed and Cardinal freshman phenom Rose Zhang took home the individual title.

Florida State, Georgia, San Jose State and Texas A&M will be making their first appearance in match play along with Stanford, Oregon, UCLA and Auburn.

Zhang, Golfstat’s top-ranked player, secured the individual national championship, finishing 6-under 282. She finished with 15 birdies and 46 pars to secure her first individual championship.

Zhang built her score to as high as 9-under but things got interesting as she shot 3-over on the day and allowed to SJSU’s Natasha Adrea Oon to make it close. Oon shot 2-under today to finish in second, followed by Texas A&M’s Jennie Park and LSU’s Ingrid Lindblad who both shot 1-under to tie for third.

Other notables to finish in the top-10 were Virginia’s Beth Lillie and UCLA’s Emma Spitz, who both repeated in finishing in the top-10.

In quarterfinal match play, which will tee off at 6:20 a.m. MST on Tuesday, May 24, No. 1 seed Stanford will take on Georgia who finished the day +2 to secure the final spot in match play. Stanford will be the number one seed in back-to-back years. Pac-12 champion Oregon will take on San Jose State, while Texas A&M will meet Florida State. UCLA and Auburn play, with the winner facing the winner of Stanford/Georgia.

While Stanford ultimately secured the top seed, they were in constant battle with Oregon and Texas A&M who each held the lead at one point during final play.

Georgia secured the final spot shooting a 2-over narrowly defeating tournament-host Arizona State who also shot a 2-over. The Bulldogs will secure its first top-ten finish since 2008.

One of the other highlights from round four was Stanford’s Brooke Seay recording an ace on the 16th hole, Stanford’s fourth of the season. Seay finished -2 on the day.

