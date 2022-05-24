Andy Wittry | NCAA.com | May 24, 2022 Watch Stanford's Brooke Seay sink incredible hole-in-one at NCAA DI women's golf championships Stanford's Brooke Seay sinks hole-in-one at DI women's golf championships Share Every golfer, from amateur to professional, probably dreams of hitting a hole-in-one someday. The very best (or luckiest) might do it more than once in their lifetimes if they play enough. But a very small percentage of golfers get to sign their scorecard after an ace in a round with real stakes. That's exactly what Stanford junior Brooke Seay did at the 2022 NCAA DI Women's Golf Championships at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz., where in the final round of stroke play, she took out her pitching wedge for Grayhawk Golf Club's 127-yard, par-3 16th hole. The brief moment of perfection in a sport that almost doesn't allow for it couldn't have come for a more fitting golfer. Seay received the Elite 90 award, which is given to the athlete with the highest cumulative GPA who's participating in the finals for each event in the NCAA's championships. Her GPA? A 4.00 — a perfect score. Seay's ace on No. 16 helped Stanford earn the No. 1 seed in medal match play. She finished tied for 40th among individuals at 9-over with her best round coming on the final day when her ace helped her finish with an even-par 72. MORE: Follow live updates from the 2022 NCAA DI Women's Golf Championships Hole-in-one, near-albatross highlight the best shots from the final round of NCAA women's golf championship In the final round of the NCAA women's golf championship, Stanford's Brooke Seay recorded an ace and UCLA's Emma Spitz nearly holed out for an albatross. READ MORE Stanford freshman Rose Zhang wins individual national championship as field narrowed to eight for match play Stanford Cardinal freshman phenom Rose Zhang took home the individual title Monday at the DI women's golf tournament. READ MORE Stanford beats Southern California to win its eighth women's water polo national championship For the eighth time in school history, Stanford won the National Collegiate Women's Water Polo Championship. READ MORE