Watch Stanford's Brooke Seay sink incredible hole-in-one at NCAA DI women's golf championships

Every golfer, from amateur to professional, probably dreams of hitting a hole-in-one someday. The very best (or luckiest) might do it more than once in their lifetimes if they play enough.

But a very small percentage of golfers get to sign their scorecard after an ace in a round with real stakes.

That's exactly what Stanford junior Brooke Seay did at the 2022 NCAA DI Women's Golf Championships at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz., where in the final round of stroke play, she took out her pitching wedge for Grayhawk Golf Club's 127-yard, par-3 16th hole.

The brief moment of perfection in a sport that almost doesn't allow for it couldn't have come for a more fitting golfer. Seay received the Elite 90 award, which is given to the athlete with the highest cumulative GPA who's participating in the finals for each event in the NCAA's championships.

Her GPA? A 4.00 — a perfect score.

Seay's ace on No. 16 helped Stanford earn the No. 1 seed in medal match play. She finished tied for 40th among individuals at 9-over with her best round coming on the final day when her ace helped her finish with an even-par 72.

MORE: Follow live updates from the 2022 NCAA DI Women's Golf Championships