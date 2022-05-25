Must-see shots from the semifinals of NCAA women's golf championship

A hole-in-one and match-clinching birdie putt are just a few of the incredible shots that took place during the semifinal round of the DI women's golf championships. The semifinals resulted in No. 1 Stanford and No. 2 Oregon clinching finals bids over their respective opponents Auburn and Texas A&M.

In the video above, you can watch the best shots from the semifinal round, from miraculous chip approach shots, to clutch back-to-back birdies from opponents in match play.

Here are some of the top shots from Tuesday's semifinal round of stroke play:

Texas A&M 's Blanca Fernández García-Poggio aced the 16th hole on Tuesday with a beautiful shot that landed just short of the pin and rolled in for the hole-in-one.

's aced the 16th hole on Tuesday with a beautiful shot that landed just short of the pin and rolled in for the hole-in-one. Oregon 's Ching-Tzu Chen sunk a clutch birdie on the 17th to give her the match victory against Texas A&M's García-Poggio.

's sunk a clutch birdie on the 17th to give her the match victory against Texas A&M's García-Poggio. Oregon 's Cynthia Lu made a clutch par putt to officially send the Ducks to the national championship match.

's made a clutch par putt to officially send the Ducks to the national championship match. Auburn's Meghan Schofill sunk a long birdie putt on the 5th to clinch a hole victory.

MORE: Follow live updates from the 2022 NCAA DI Women's Golf Championships