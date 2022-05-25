Spencer Parlier | NCAA.com | May 25, 2022 Must-see shots from the semifinals of NCAA women's golf championship Top shots from 2022 NCAA women's golf semifinals Share A hole-in-one and match-clinching birdie putt are just a few of the incredible shots that took place during the semifinal round of the DI women's golf championships. The semifinals resulted in No. 1 Stanford and No. 2 Oregon clinching finals bids over their respective opponents Auburn and Texas A&M. In the video above, you can watch the best shots from the semifinal round, from miraculous chip approach shots, to clutch back-to-back birdies from opponents in match play. Here are some of the top shots from Tuesday's semifinal round of stroke play: Texas A&M's Blanca Fernández García-Poggio aced the 16th hole on Tuesday with a beautiful shot that landed just short of the pin and rolled in for the hole-in-one. Oregon's Ching-Tzu Chen sunk a clutch birdie on the 17th to give her the match victory against Texas A&M's García-Poggio. Oregon's Cynthia Lu made a clutch par putt to officially send the Ducks to the national championship match. Auburn's Meghan Schofill sunk a long birdie putt on the 5th to clinch a hole victory. MORE: Follow live updates from the 2022 NCAA DI Women's Golf Championships Stanford defeats Oregon to win 2022 DI women's golf national championship Stanford won its second national title with a 3-2 win over Oregon at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona. READ MORE NCAA women’s golf individual and team champions from 1982 to today Here are all of the NCAA women's golf individual and team champions since 1982. READ MORE Watch Blanca Fernández García-Poggio's hole-in-one at NCAA golf semifinals Blanca Fernández García-Poggio was the second golfer to shoot a hole-in-one during the DI women's golf championships this week. Watch the full video here. READ MORE