Watch Blanca Fernández García-Poggio's hole-in-one at NCAA golf semifinals

A hole-in-one during a regular round of golf is special, but a hole-in-one during the DI women's golf national semifinals? Well, that's just unbelievable.

It's time to believe it because Texas A&M's Blanca Fernández Garcia-Poggio scored an ace on the 16th tee during Tuesday's national semifinals. Garcia-Poggio sunk the ace on Grayhawk Golf Club's 127-yard, par-3 16th hole in Scottsdale, Arizona but it wasn't the first hole-in-one on the 16th this week. Stanford's Brooke Seay did the same thing during Tuesday's quarterfinal round.

Although Texas A&M was eliminated during the semifinals to No. 2 Oregon, the ace on the 16th will no doubt be one of Garcia-Poggio's favorite collegiate golf moments.

