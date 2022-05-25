Spencer Parlier | NCAA.com | May 25, 2022 Watch Blanca Fernández García-Poggio's hole-in-one at NCAA golf semifinals Watch Blanca Fernández García-Poggio's hole-in-one at NCAA golf semifinals Share A hole-in-one during a regular round of golf is special, but a hole-in-one during the DI women's golf national semifinals? Well, that's just unbelievable. It's time to believe it because Texas A&M's Blanca Fernández Garcia-Poggio scored an ace on the 16th tee during Tuesday's national semifinals. Garcia-Poggio sunk the ace on Grayhawk Golf Club's 127-yard, par-3 16th hole in Scottsdale, Arizona but it wasn't the first hole-in-one on the 16th this week. Stanford's Brooke Seay did the same thing during Tuesday's quarterfinal round. Although Texas A&M was eliminated during the semifinals to No. 2 Oregon, the ace on the 16th will no doubt be one of Garcia-Poggio's favorite collegiate golf moments. You can watch the full shot and celebration above. MORE: Follow live updates from the 2022 NCAA DI Women's Golf Championships Stanford defeats Oregon to win 2022 DI women's golf national championship Stanford won its second national title with a 3-2 win over Oregon at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona. READ MORE NCAA women’s golf individual and team champions from 1982 to today Here are all of the NCAA women's golf individual and team champions since 1982. READ MORE Must-see shots from the semifinals of NCAA women's golf championship A hole-in-one and match-clinching birdie putt are just a few of the incredible shots that took place during the semifinal round of the DI women's golf championships. READ MORE