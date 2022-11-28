Division I women’s golf championships finals site field size to increase to 27 teams beginning in 2023

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Committee announced today that the championship finals field size will increase to allow for 27 qualifying teams, up from the current number of 24 qualifying teams. The change will be in effect for the 2023 championships, with the NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Championships taking place at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona, May 19-24.
The move to 27 teams for the women’s championship is being made to provide an equitable championship access ratio across both Division I men’s and women’s golf, with ten percent of both men’s and women’s teams now advancing from regionals to the finals site. Currently 30 teams advance to the finals in Division I men’s golf.
“There is extreme importance in providing as many participation opportunities as possible for our student-athletes,” said Bradford Hurlbut, director of athletics at Fairleigh Dickinson, and chair of the Division I Women’s Golf Committee. “With an additional three teams qualifying for the finals site, up to an additional 18 deserving women’s golf student-athletes will have an opportunity to compete in the national championship finals, which is an important step for the sport of women’s golf and the championship.”
With the new championship format, the committee has developed a plan to implement a strength- of-field metric into the selection process to ensure maximum balance and fairness at six regional sites. As a result, four teams will advance to the finals from three regional sites and five teams will advance from the remaining three regional sites.
Here is every DI women's golf champion since 1982:
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|COACH
|SCORE^
|RUNNER-UP
|SCORE
|HOST OR SITE
|2022
|Stanford
|Anne Walker
|3-2
|Oregon
|Scottsdale, AZ
|2021
|Ole Miss
|Kory Henkes
|4-1
|Oklahoma State
|Scottsdale, AZ
|2020
|Canceled due to Covid-19
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|2019
|Duke
|Dan Brooks
|3-2
|Wake Forest
|Fayetteville, Ark.
|2018
|Arizona
|Laura Ianello
|3-2
|Alabama
|Stillwater, Okla.
|2017
|Arizona State
|Missy Farr-Kaye
|3-1-1
|Northwestern
|Sugar Grove, Ill.
|2016
|Washington
|Mary Lou Mulflur
|3-2
|Stanford
|Eugene, Ore.
|2015
|Stanford
|Anne Walker
|3-2
|Baylor
|Bradenton, Fla.
|2014
|Duke
|Dan Brooks
|1,130
|Southern California
|1,132
|Tulsa, Okla.
|2013
|Southern California
|Andrea Gaston
|1,133
|Duke
|1,154
|Georgia
|2012
|Alabama
|Mic Potter
|1,171
|USC
|1,172
|Vanderbilt
|2011
|UCLA
|Carrie Forsyth
|1,173
|Purdue
|1,177
|Texas A&M
|2010
|Purdue
|Devon Brouse
|1,153
|Southern California
|1,154
|Wilmington, N.C.
|2009
|Arizona State
|Melissa Luellen
|1,182
|UCLA
|1,190
|Owings Mills, Md.
|2008
|Southern California
|Andrea Gaston
|1,168
|UCLA
|1,174
|New Mexico
|2007
|Duke
|Dan Brooks
|1,170
|Purdue
|1,185
|Daytona Beach, Fla.
|2006
|Duke
|Dan Brooks
|1,167
|Southern California
|1,177
|Ohio State
|2005
|Duke
|Dan Brooks
|1,170
|UCLA
|1,175
|Oregon State
|2004
|UCLA
|Carrie Forsyth
|1,148
|Oklahoma State
|1,151
|Auburn
|2003
|Southern California
|Andrea Gaston
|1,197
|Pepperdine
|1,213
|Purdue
|2002
|Duke
|Dan Brooks
|1,164
|Arizona, Auburn, Texas
|1,170
|Washington
|2001
|Georgia
|Todd McCorkle
|1,176
|Duke
|1,179
|Stetson
|2000
|Arizona
|Todd McCorkle
|1,175
|Stanford
|1,196
|Oregon State
|1999
|$Duke
|Dan Brooks
|895
|Arizona State/Georgia
|903
|Tulsa
|1998
|Arizona State
|Linda Vollstedt
|1,155
|Florida
|1,173
|Wisconsin
|1997
|Arizona State
|Linda Vollstedt
|1,178
|San Jose State
|1,180
|Ohio State
|1996
|*Arizona
|Rick LaRose
|1,240
|San Jose State
|1,240
|UCLA
|1995
|Arizona State
|Linda Vollstedt
|1,155
|San Jose State
|1,181
|UNC-Wilmington
|1994
|Arizona State
|Linda Vollstedt
|1,189
|Southern California
|1,205
|Oregon State
|1993
|Arizona State
|Linda Vollstedt
|1,187
|Texas
|1,189
|Georgia
|1992
|San Jose State
|Mark Gale
|1,171
|Arizona
|1,175
|Arizona State
|1991
|*UCLA
|Jackie Steinmann
|1,197
|San Jose State
|1,197
|Ohio State
|1990
|Arizona State
|Linda Vollstedt
|1,206
|UCLA
|1,222
|South Carolina
|1989
|San Jose State
|Mark Gale
|1,208
|Tulsa
|1,209
|Stanford
|1988
|#Tulsa
|Dale McNamara
|1,175
|Georgia/Arizona State
|1,182
|New Mexico State
|1987
|San Jose State
|Mark Gale
|1,187
|Furman
|1,188
|New Mexico
|1986
|Florida
|Mimi Ryan
|1,180
|Miamia (Fla.)
|1,188
|Ohio State
|1985
|Florida
|Mimi Ryan
|1,218
|Tulsa
|1,233
|Amherst
|1984
|Miami (Fla.)
|Lela Cannon
|1,214
|Arizona State
|1,221
|Georgia
|1983
|TCU
|Fred Warren
|1,193
|Tulsa
|1,196
|Georgia
|1982
|Tulsa
|Dale McNamara
|1,191
|TCU
|1,227
|Stanford