Greg Johnson | NCAA.org | January 11, 2023

DI women's golf championship finals field to increase in 2023

Stanford wins the 2022 NCAA women's golf championship

The Division I Competition Oversight Committee approved increasing the field for the finals site of the Division I Women's Golf Championships. The number of student-athletes to compete at the 2023 championship will be 156. Previously, 147 student-athletes competed at the finals site.

This adjustment results in a net increase of 12 official travel party members for women's golf. The number of teams at the finals site increased from 27 to 30, while the number of individual participants at the finals site would decrease from 12 to six.

"There is significant importance in providing equitable participation opportunities for our women student-athletes," said Bradford Hurlbut, director of athletics at Fairleigh Dickinson and chair of the Division I Women's Golf Committee. "We are thrilled with the announcement by the Division I Competition Oversight Committee to move to 30 teams and 156 deserving student-athletes for the upcoming 2023 championship finals."

