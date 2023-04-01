Stanford's Rose Zhang wins the Augusta National Women's Amateur

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Rose Zhang won the Augusta National Women's Amateur on Saturday, defeating Georgia's Jenny Bae on the second hole of a sudden-death playoff at Augusta National. Zhang, who has been the No. 1-ranked amateur in the world for 133 consecutive weeks, finished with a 9-under 207.

The reigning NCAA individual champion, Zhang has now won the U.S. Girls Junior, U.S. Women's Amateur, NCAA Championship (team and individual) and Augusta National Women's Amateur during her illustrious amateur career. She has also won nine times in 16 starts at Stanford, tying Andrea Lee's program record for career wins.

Zhang began the day with a five-shot lead but had to hold on to get into a playoff. She was 4-over through seven holes on Saturday before a weather delay pulled the golfers off the course. Zhang was even over the final 11 holes of the day.

On the first playoff hole, No. 18, Zhang and Bae both made par. Zhang hit her second to the front side of the green, while Bae hit her second to about 20 feet right of the hole. After Zhang left her birdie putt five feet short, Bae left her putt for the win two feet shy.

On the second playoff hole, No. 10, Bae ripped her drive up the left side, and Zhang found the middle of the fairway as well. Zhang hit her second to the front side of the green, but Bae pulled her second shot left of the green and into the pine straw. Bae's third shot went into a greenside bunker, and her fourth came up short, allowing Zhang to two-putt for the victory.

In addition to Zhang, Stanford freshman Megha Ganne finished tied for ninth, while senior Brooke Seay missed the cut.