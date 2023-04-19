TRENDING:

NCAA.com | April 20, 2023

2023 women's college golf championship: Selections, schedule, how to watch

Stanford's Rose Zhang becomes 10th freshman to win DI women's golf individual title

Regional selections for the 2023 NCAA DI women's golf championship will be announced on the Golf Channel at 1 p.m. ET on Wednesday, April 26, and shortly after that on NCAA.com.

Here is the regional schedule and the TV schedule for the finals in Arizona.

2023 women's golf regionals are May 8 through 10 at these sites:

  • University of Georgia Golf Course — Athens, Georgia
  • PGA National Resort Palm Beach — Gardens, Florida
  • Palouse Ridge Golf Club — Pullman, Washington
  • Lonnie Poole Golf Course — Raleigh, North Carolina
  • TPC San Antonio — San Antonio, Texas
  • The Club at Chatham Hills — Westfield, Indiana

A strength-of-field metric is built into selections to ensure maximum balance and fairness at the six regional sites. Thirty teams will advance to the championship in Scottsdale — five from each of the six regional sites. 156 players will advance to the championship, with the top five teams and top individual (not on an advancing team) advancing from each regional.

The finals are May 19-24 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz.

This is the Golf Channel broadcast schedule for the finals at Grayhawk (all times ET):

  • 5 p.m. on May 22: Final round/individual stroke play
  • Noon and 5 p.m. on May 23:  Quarterfinals team matches; semifinal team matches
  • 5 p.m. on May 24: National championship team match

Stanford is the defending team champion. The Cardinal's Rose Zhang won the individual title last season.

