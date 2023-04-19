2023 women's college golf championship: Selections, schedule, how to watch

Regional selections for the 2023 NCAA DI women's golf championship will be announced on the Golf Channel at 1 p.m. ET on Wednesday, April 26, and shortly after that on NCAA.com.

Here is the regional schedule and the TV schedule for the finals in Arizona.

2023 women's golf regionals are May 8 through 10 at these sites:

University of Georgia Golf Course — Athens, Georgia

PGA National Resort Palm Beach — Gardens, Florida

Palouse Ridge Golf Club — Pullman, Washington

Lonnie Poole Golf Course — Raleigh, North Carolina

TPC San Antonio — San Antonio, Texas

The Club at Chatham Hills — Westfield, Indiana

A strength-of-field metric is built into selections to ensure maximum balance and fairness at the six regional sites. Thirty teams will advance to the championship in Scottsdale — five from each of the six regional sites. 156 players will advance to the championship, with the top five teams and top individual (not on an advancing team) advancing from each regional.

The finals are May 19-24 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz.

This is the Golf Channel broadcast schedule for the finals at Grayhawk (all times ET):

5 p.m. on May 22: Final round/individual stroke play

Noon and 5 p.m. on May 23: Quarterfinals team matches; semifinal team matches

5 p.m. on May 24: National championship team match

Stanford is the defending team champion. The Cardinal's Rose Zhang won the individual title last season.