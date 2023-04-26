2023 NCAA Division I women's golf regional selections announced

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division I Women's Golf Committee has announced the teams and individuals selected to participate in the 2023 NCAA Division I Women's Golf Regionals.

Regional play will take place May 8-10 at six regional sites, with a total of 396 student-athletes competing. All six regional sites will have 12 teams and six individuals. The top five teams (30 teams total) and the low individual not on an advancing team (six individuals total) from each regional site, 156 student-athletes total, will advance to play in the national championships to be played May 19-24 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona. Championship play will be hosted by Arizona State and The Thunderbirds, with the final three days of the championships televised live by the GOLF Channel.

The regional sites and the selected teams and individuals are listed below.

Pullman Regional Site

The Pullman Regional will be played at the Palouse Ridge Golf Club in Pullman, Washington and will be hosted by Washington State. Conference automatic qualifiers are indicated in parenthesis next to the institution.

Teams:

1. Stanford

2. Baylor

3. Southern California (Pac-12 Conference)

4. Clemson (Atlantic Coast Conference)

5. Kentucky

6. Texas Tech

7. Houston

8. North Carolina

9. UNLV

10. Sacramento State (Big Sky Conference)

11. Cal Poly (Big West Conference)

12. Green Bay (Horizon League)

Individuals:

1. Camille Boyd, Washington

2. Tiffany Le, UC Riverside

3. Harriet Lynch, Fresno State

4. Darcy Habgood, Washington State

5. Stefanie Deng, Washington

6. Cassie Kim, Gonzaga

Westfield Regional Site

The Westfield Regional will be played at The Club at Chatham Hills Golf Course in Westfield, Indiana and will be hosted by Indiana and the Indiana Sports Corp. Conference automatic qualifiers are indicated in parenthesis next to the institution.

Teams:

1. Mississippi State

2. Oregon

3. Vanderbilt

4. Iowa State

5. Virginia

6. Tulsa

7. Tennessee

8. Michigan

9. Oregon State

10. Xavier (Big East Conference)

11. Lipscomb (ASUN Conference)

12. Morehead State (Ohio Valley Conference)

Individuals:

1. Isabella McCauley, Minnesota

2. Carmen Griffiths, Louisville

3. Luisamariana Mesones, Minnesota

4. Sofia Torres, Colorado State

5. Lauren Beaudreau, Notre Dame

6. Sabrina Coffman, Cleveland State (Horizon League)

Raleigh Regional Site

The Raleigh Regional will be played at the Lonnie Poole Golf Course in Raleigh, North Carolina and will be hosted by NC State. Conference automatic qualifiers are indicated in parenthesis next to the institution.

Teams:

1. Wake Forest

2. Arizona State

3. Florida State

4. Florida

5. Arizona

6. North Texas (Conference USA)

7. TCU

8. NC State

9. Purdue

10. Nebraska

11. Campbell (Big South Conference)

12. Richmond (Patriot League)

Individuals:

1. Dorota Zalewska, Chattanooga

2. Kendall Turner, James Madison

3. Mallory Fobes, UNCW

4. Morgan Ketchum, Virginia Tech

5. Becca DiNunzio, Virginia Tech

6. Sarah Kahn, High Point (Big South Conference)

Athens Regional Site

The Athens Regional will be played at the University of Georgia Golf Course in Athens, Georgia with Georgia serving as the host institution. Conference automatic qualifiers are indicated in parenthesis next to the institution.

Teams:

1. South Carolina

2. San Jose State

3. Ole Miss

4. Ohio State

5. Georgia

6. Maryland

7. Kent State (Mid-American Conference)

8. Charleston (Colonial Athletic Association)

9. Kansas

10. Furman (Southern Conference)

11. Augusta (Southland Conference)

12. Sacred Heart (Northeast Conference)

Individuals:

1. Carla Bernat, Tulane

2. Mathilde Delavallade, Penn State

3. Mikhaela Fortuna, Oklahoma

4. Catie Craig, Western Kentucky (Conference USA)

5. Christy Chen, Boston U (Patriot League)

6. Isabella Gomez, Harvard (The Ivy League)

San Antonio Regional Site

The San Antonio Regional will be played at the TPC San Antonio in San Antonio, Texas with UTSA and San Antonio Sports serving as the co-hosts. Conference automatic qualifiers are indicated in parenthesis next to the institution.

Teams:

1. Texas A&M (Southeastern Conference)

2. Auburn

3. Pepperdine

4. Oklahoma State (Big 12 Conference)

5. SMU (American Athletic Conference)

6. UCLA

7. New Mexico (Mountain West Conference)

8. Denver (The Summit League)

9. Illinois (Big Ten Conference)

10. Sam Houston (Western Athletic Conference)

11. ULM (Sun Belt Conference)

12. Missouri State (Missouri Valley Conference)

Individuals:

1. Victoria Gailey, Nevada

2. Allysha Mae Mateo, BYU

3. Haley Vargas, Kansas State

4. Camryn Carreon, UTSA

5. Jasmine Leovao, Long Beach State (Big West Conference)

6. Alex Giles, Incarnate Word (Southland Conference)

Palm Beach Gardens Regional Site

The Palm Beach Gardens Regional will be played at the PGA National Resort in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida with Florida Atlantic and the Palm Beach County Sports Commission serving as co-hosts. Conference automatic qualifiers are indicated in parenthesis next to the institution.

Teams:

1. LSU

2. Texas

3. Northwestern

4. UCF

5. Duke

6. Michigan State

7. California

8. Arkansas

9. Alabama

10. South Florida

11. Penn (The Ivy League)

12. Quinnipiac (Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference)

Individuals:

1. Christin Eisenbeiss, North Florida

2. Sara Byrne, Miami (FL)

3. Yanjun Liu, Princeton

4. Karissa Kilby, FIU

5. Leah Onosato, Old Dominion (Sun Belt Conference)

6. Katherine Lemke, Creighton (Big East Conference)

Twenty-seven conferences received automatic qualification to the 2023 Division I Women's Golf Championships.