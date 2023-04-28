2023 women's college golf championship: Selections, schedule, how to watch

Regional play in the 2023 NCAA DI women's golf championship is May 8-10 at six sites. Thirty teams and 156 players will advance from the regionals to the finals in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Selections for the 2023 NCAA DI women's golf championship were announced April 26. You can see the complete list of teams and players here.

Here is the regional schedule and the TV schedule for the finals in Arizona.

2023 women's golf regionals are May 8 through 10 at these sites:

University of Georgia Golf Course — Athens, Georgia | Live scoring

PGA National Resort Palm Beach — Palm Beach Gardens, Florida | Live scoring

Palouse Ridge Golf Club — Pullman, Washington | Live scoring

Lonnie Poole Golf Course — Raleigh, North Carolina | Live scoring

TPC San Antonio — San Antonio, Texas | Live scoring

The Club at Chatham Hills — Westfield, Indiana | Live scoring

A strength-of-field metric is built into selections to ensure maximum balance and fairness at the six regional sites. Thirty teams will advance to the championship in Scottsdale — five from each of the six regional sites. 156 players will advance to the championship, with the top five teams and top individual (not on an advancing team) advancing from each regional.

The finals are May 19-24 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz.

This is the Golf Channel broadcast schedule for the finals at Grayhawk (all times ET):

5 p.m. on May 22: Final round/individual stroke play

Noon and 5 p.m. on May 23: Quarterfinals team matches; semifinal team matches

5 p.m. on May 24: National championship team match

Stanford is the defending team champion. The Cardinal's Rose Zhang won the individual title last season.