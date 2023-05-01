NCAA Division II women’s golf committee announces 2023 championship field

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division II Women’s Golf Committee has selected the teams and individuals that will compete in the 2023 NCAA Division II Women’s Golf Championships.

The NCAA Division II women’s golf regional competition will be conducted May 8-10. Each site will consist of both team and individual competition conducted concurrently. The number of teams and individuals from non-qualifying teams at each regionals are as follows:

Central regional: 9 teams; 6 individuals;

East regional: 15 teams, 6 individuals;

South regional: 12 teams, 6 individuals; and

West regional: 12 teams, 6 individuals.

All participants will compete through the 54 holes of competition. The top three (central), five (south), four (west) and six (east) teams along with the top two individuals not on an advancing team will advance to the championships.

The championships will be held May 16-20 at Fox Run Golf Club in Eureka, Missouri. The number of participants that qualify for the finals is 98.

The following teams and individuals were selected to participate in the following Regionals.

Central Regional

Grand Falls Casino and Golf Resort Larchwood, Iowa

Host: Augustana University (South Dakota)

Teams:

Henderson State [Great American Conference] Central Missouri [Mid-American Intercollegiate Athletics Association] Rogers State Augustana (South Dakota) [Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference] Northeastern State Nebraska-Kearney Central Oklahoma Harding Missouri Western

Individuals:

Paige Hoffman, Northwest Missouri Morgan Brasser, Fort Hays State Carly Moon, Winona Ellen Spigner Arkansas Tech Morgan Becker, Oklahoma Baptist Gabriela Maldonado, Arkansas-Monticello

East Regional

Panther Creek Golf Club

Springfield, Illinois

Host: University of Illinois at Springfield

Teams:

Findlay [Great Midwest Athletic Conference] UIndy Grand Valley State Missouri-St. Louis Tiffin Wayne State (Michigan) Ferris State [Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference] Illinois-Springfield [Great Lakes Valley Conference] Walsh Ohio Dominican Saginaw Valley State Gannon [Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference] Franklin Pierce [Northeast-10 Conference] Northern Michigan Glenville State [Mountain East Conference]

Individuals:

Ines Dorado, Northwood Kendall Farm, Lewis Lauren Gervais, Davenport Shehna Akbary, Drury Imogen Rafferty, McKendree Isabel Chaidez, Maryville (Missouri)

South Regional

Chattahoochee Golf Club Gainesville, Georgia

Host: University of North Georgia

Teams:

Lynn [Sunshine State Conference] Nova Southeastern Anderson (South Carolina) [South Atlantic Conference] Rollins University of Tampa Lee [Gulf South Conference] Limestone Barry Flagler Wingate Lander [Peach Belt Conference] UNC Pembroke [Conference Carolinas]

Individuals:

Amelie Alcantara, Eckerd Maddie Ananthasane, North Georgia Loren Perez, Florida Southern Alia Scotka, West Florida Loa Johannsson, Embry-Riddle (Florida) Ainsley Cowart, West Georgia

West Regional

Golf Club of Dallas

Dallas, Texas

Host: Dallas Baptist University

Teams:

Dallas Baptist University Cal State San Marcos [California Collegiate Athletic Association] West Texas A&M [Lone Star Conference] Point Loma Oklahoma Christian Cal State East Bay St. Mary’s (Texas) University of Texas at Tyler Colorado Christian Holy Names [Pacific West Conference] CSU Pueblo [Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference] Simon Fraser [Great Northwest Athletic Conference]

Individuals:

Maria Sierra Sanz, Angelo State Arnie Taguines, Texas Permian Basin Brady Turnquist, Biola Yuliana Yapur, Texas A&M International Morgan Sjoerdsma, Cal State LA Elle McCord, Northwest Nazarene

For more information about the 2023 NCAA Division II Women's Golf Championships, log

on to ncaa.com.