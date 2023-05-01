NCAA Division II women’s golf committee announces 2023 championship field

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division II Women’s Golf Committee has selected the teams and individuals that will compete in the 2023 NCAA Division II Women’s Golf Championships.
The NCAA Division II women’s golf regional competition will be conducted May 8-10. Each site will consist of both team and individual competition conducted concurrently. The number of teams and individuals from non-qualifying teams at each regionals are as follows:
Central regional: 9 teams; 6 individuals;
East regional: 15 teams, 6 individuals;
South regional: 12 teams, 6 individuals; and
West regional: 12 teams, 6 individuals.
All participants will compete through the 54 holes of competition. The top three (central), five (south), four (west) and six (east) teams along with the top two individuals not on an advancing team will advance to the championships.
The championships will be held May 16-20 at Fox Run Golf Club in Eureka, Missouri. The number of participants that qualify for the finals is 98.
The following teams and individuals were selected to participate in the following Regionals.
Central Regional
Grand Falls Casino and Golf Resort Larchwood, Iowa
Host: Augustana University (South Dakota)
Teams:
- Henderson State [Great American Conference]
- Central Missouri [Mid-American Intercollegiate Athletics Association]
- Rogers State
- Augustana (South Dakota) [Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference]
- Northeastern State
- Nebraska-Kearney
- Central Oklahoma
- Harding
- Missouri Western
Individuals:
- Paige Hoffman, Northwest Missouri
- Morgan Brasser, Fort Hays State
- Carly Moon, Winona
- Ellen Spigner Arkansas Tech
- Morgan Becker, Oklahoma Baptist
- Gabriela Maldonado, Arkansas-Monticello
East Regional
Panther Creek Golf Club
Springfield, Illinois
Host: University of Illinois at Springfield
Teams:
- Findlay [Great Midwest Athletic Conference]
- UIndy
- Grand Valley State
- Missouri-St. Louis
- Tiffin
- Wayne State (Michigan)
- Ferris State [Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference]
- Illinois-Springfield [Great Lakes Valley Conference]
- Walsh
- Ohio Dominican
- Saginaw Valley State
- Gannon [Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference]
- Franklin Pierce [Northeast-10 Conference]
- Northern Michigan
- Glenville State [Mountain East Conference]
Individuals:
- Ines Dorado, Northwood
- Kendall Farm, Lewis
- Lauren Gervais, Davenport
- Shehna Akbary, Drury
- Imogen Rafferty, McKendree
- Isabel Chaidez, Maryville (Missouri)
South Regional
Chattahoochee Golf Club Gainesville, Georgia
Host: University of North Georgia
Teams:
- Lynn [Sunshine State Conference]
- Nova Southeastern
- Anderson (South Carolina) [South Atlantic Conference]
- Rollins
- University of Tampa
- Lee [Gulf South Conference]
- Limestone
- Barry
- Flagler
- Wingate
- Lander [Peach Belt Conference]
- UNC Pembroke [Conference Carolinas]
Individuals:
- Amelie Alcantara, Eckerd
- Maddie Ananthasane, North Georgia
- Loren Perez, Florida Southern
- Alia Scotka, West Florida
- Loa Johannsson, Embry-Riddle (Florida)
- Ainsley Cowart, West Georgia
West Regional
Golf Club of Dallas
Dallas, Texas
Host: Dallas Baptist University
Teams:
- Dallas Baptist University
- Cal State San Marcos [California Collegiate Athletic Association]
- West Texas A&M [Lone Star Conference]
- Point Loma
- Oklahoma Christian
- Cal State East Bay
- St. Mary’s (Texas)
- University of Texas at Tyler
- Colorado Christian
- Holy Names [Pacific West Conference]
- CSU Pueblo [Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference]
- Simon Fraser [Great Northwest Athletic Conference]
Individuals:
- Maria Sierra Sanz, Angelo State
- Arnie Taguines, Texas Permian Basin
- Brady Turnquist, Biola
- Yuliana Yapur, Texas A&M International
- Morgan Sjoerdsma, Cal State LA
- Elle McCord, Northwest Nazarene
For more information about the 2023 NCAA Division II Women's Golf Championships, log
on to ncaa.com.