NCAA Division III women's golf committee announces 2023 championship field

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III women’s golf committee announced 29 teams and six individuals that will participate in the 2023 NCAA Division III Women’s Golf Championships.

Twenty-four conferences have been awarded automatic qualification and the remaining five teams were selected on an at-large basis from conferences and the independent institutions. Six individuals, not from selected teams, also were selected for the championships.

The championships will consist of both team and individual competition conducted concurrently. Following 54 holes of competition, the field will be cut to the top 15 teams and top six individuals not on one of those teams to compete the final day. In the team competition, the low four scores from each team for each day will count in the team’s total score.

The championships will be conducted May 9-12 at Mission Inn Resort & Club in Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida. Oglethorpe University and Greater Orlando Sports Commission will serve as hosts.

The selected teams and individuals are listed below in order of seeding:

TEAMS [AQ conference]

1. University of Redlands

2. Emory University

3. Washington University in St. Louis (Missouri)

4. George Fox University [Northwest Conference]

5. Carnegie Mellon University

6. Pomona-Pitzer Colleges [Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference]

7. Claremont McKenna-Harvey Mudd Scripps

8. Washington and Lee University [Old Dominion Athletic Conference]

9. Methodist University [USA South Athletic Conference]

10. University of Texas at Dallas [American Southwest Conference]

11. Centre College [Southern Athletic Association]

12. Amherst College [New England Small College Athletic Conference]

13. Illinois Wesleyan University [College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin]

14. Denison University [North Coast Athletic Conference]

15. New York University [Liberty League]

16. Trinity University (Texas) [Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference]

17. University of Wisconsin-Whitewater [Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference]

18. Otterbein University [Ohio Athletic Conference]

19. Carleton College [Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference]

20. Adrian College [Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association]

21. Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology [Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference]

22. Central College (Iowa) [American Rivers Conference]

23. Aurora University [Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference]

24. York College (Pennsylvania)[Middle Atlantic Conferences]

25. Westminster College (Pennsylvania)[Presidents’ Athletic Conference]

26. State University of New York at Cortland [Northeast Women’s Golf Conference]

27. Catholic University [Landmark Conference]

28. University of Minnesota, Morris [Upper Midwest Athletic Conference]

29. Gettysburg College [Centennial Conference]

INDIVIDUALS (seeded in the following order):

1. Sarah Hsu, Oglethorpe University

2. Kyra Venne St. Catherine University

3. Catalin Yturralde, Williams College

4. Sarah Kmiecik, University of Mary Hardin-Baylor

5. Peyton Sichol, Hamilton College

6. Greta McArthur, Bethel University (Minnesota)

In 2022, Emory University won it first national championship in program history at Bay Oaks Country Club in Houston, Texas with a combined score of 1175. Runner-up honors went to the University of Redlands (1201). Emory completed the sweep with its own Ellen Dong taking home the individual title in a playoff against George Fox University’s Alison Takamiya. Dong finished with an overall tournament score of 289 (one over par).

