2023 NCAA Division I women's golf championships field announced

INDIANAPOLIS — The field for the 2023 NCAA Division I Women's Golf Championships, to be conducted May 19-24 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona has been determined.
Regional play took place May 8-10 at six regional sites, with the top five teams and top individual not on a qualifying team advancing to the national championships. Regional sites included Athens, Georgia; Palm Beach Gardens, Florida; Pullman, Washington; Raleigh, North Carolina; San Antonio, Texas; and Westfield, Indiana.
Arizona State will serve as the host of the championships and GOLF Channel will provide live coverage for the final three days of the championships.
The teams and individuals advancing to the 2023 championship finals are listed below.
Athens Regional Site:
- Georgia
- South Carolina
- San Jose State
- Ole Miss
- Augusta
Individual:
- Leon Takagi – Kent State
Palm Beach Gardens Regional Site:
- Michigan State
- Duke
- Texas
- Northwestern
- LSU
Individual:
- Sara Byrne – Miami (FL)
Pullman Regional Site:
- Stanford
- Clemson
- Southern California
- Baylor
- Texas Tech
Individual:
- Tiffany Le – UC Riverside
Raleigh Regional Site:
- Arizona
- NC State
- Wake Forest
- TCU
- Florida State
Individual:
- Dorota Zalewska – Chattanooga
San Antonio Regional Site:
- Pepperdine
- SMU
- Oklahoma State
- Texas A&M
- New Mexico
Individual:
- Camryn Carreon – UTSA
Westfield Regional Site:
- Mississippi State
- Oregon State
- Vanderbilt
- Virginia
- Tulsa
Individual:
- Isabella McCauley – Minnesota
The championship format in Scottsdale will include 30 teams and six individuals completing 54 holes of stroke play, and then the top 15 teams along with the top nine individuals not on an advancing team competing for one additional day of stroke play to determine the top eight teams for match play competition and the 72-hole stroke play individual champion. The top eight teams then compete in match play for the team national championship to be decided May 24.
Live results from the championship can be found online at www.ncaa.com.