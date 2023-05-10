2023 NCAA Division I women's golf championships field announced

INDIANAPOLIS — The field for the 2023 NCAA Division I Women's Golf Championships, to be conducted May 19-24 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona has been determined.



Regional play took place May 8-10 at six regional sites, with the top five teams and top individual not on a qualifying team advancing to the national championships. Regional sites included Athens, Georgia; Palm Beach Gardens, Florida; Pullman, Washington; Raleigh, North Carolina; San Antonio, Texas; and Westfield, Indiana.



Arizona State will serve as the host of the championships and GOLF Channel will provide live coverage for the final three days of the championships.



The teams and individuals advancing to the 2023 championship finals are listed below.

Athens Regional Site:

Georgia South Carolina San Jose State Ole Miss Augusta



Individual:

Leon Takagi – Kent State

Palm Beach Gardens Regional Site:

Michigan State Duke Texas Northwestern LSU

Individual:

Sara Byrne – Miami (FL)

Pullman Regional Site:

Stanford Clemson Southern California Baylor Texas Tech

Individual:

Tiffany Le – UC Riverside

Raleigh Regional Site:

Arizona NC State Wake Forest TCU Florida State

Individual:

Dorota Zalewska – Chattanooga

San Antonio Regional Site:

Pepperdine SMU Oklahoma State Texas A&M New Mexico

Individual:

Camryn Carreon – UTSA

Westfield Regional Site:

Mississippi State Oregon State Vanderbilt Virginia Tulsa

Individual:

Isabella McCauley – Minnesota

The championship format in Scottsdale will include 30 teams and six individuals completing 54 holes of stroke play, and then the top 15 teams along with the top nine individuals not on an advancing team competing for one additional day of stroke play to determine the top eight teams for match play competition and the 72-hole stroke play individual champion. The top eight teams then compete in match play for the team national championship to be decided May 24.



Live results from the championship can be found online at www.ncaa.com.