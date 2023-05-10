NCAA Division II Women’s Golf Committee announces 2023 championship field

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division II Women’s Golf Committee announced the teams and individuals that have advanced to the 2023 NCAA Division II Women’s Golf Championships.

The championships will be held May 16-20 at Fox Run Golf Club in Eureka, Missouri and hosted by the University of Missouri, St. Louis. The top three teams in the central region, top six teams in the east region, top five teams in the south region and the top four teams in the west region, along with the top two individuals not with a team have advanced to the championships for a total of 98 participants.

The following teams and individuals will participate in the championships.

Central Region Teams:

1. Henderson State

2. Augustana (South Dakota)

3. Nebraska–Kearney

Central Region Individuals:

1. Yasmin Hang, Northeastern State

2. Paige Hoffman, Northwest Missouri

East Region Teams:

1. Findlay

2. UIndy

3. Grand Valley State

4. Wayne State (Michigan)

5. Tiffin

6. Missouri-St. Louis

East Region Individuals:

1. Heather McLean, Illinois-Springfield

2. Kendall Farm, Lewis

South Region Teams:

1. Lynn

2. Anderson (South Carolina)

3. Nova Southeastern

4. University of Tampa

5. Limestone

South Region Individuals:

1. Hailey McLaughlin, Wingate

2. Amelie Alcantara, Eckerd

West Region Teams:

1. Dallas Baptist University

2. West Texas A&M

3. Cal State San Marcos

4. Cal State East Bay

West Region Individuals:

1. Martha Laremark, The University of Texas at Tyler

2. Alli Kim, Point Loma

For more information about the 2023 NCAA Division II Women's Golf Championships, log on to ncaa.com.