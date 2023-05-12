🏆 CHAMPS:

🥎 DI softball regionals | Day 1 results

Saturday

🎾 DI women's tennis national title match

🥍 Latest lacrosse updates

⛳️ DI women's golf | Day 1 results
golf-women-d3 flag

NCAA.com | May 12, 2023

George Fox wins the 2023 DIII women's golf championship

DIII women's golf championship: second round recap

George Fox held off Washington University in St. Louis to win its first-ever national title, closing at 57-over to win by five shots at Mission Inn Resort and Club in Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida.

The Bruins built up a large enough lead to hold off the Bears, who shot a Friday-best 7-over to close the gap. Annie Mascot led the charge for WashU, posting a 5-under 68 on Friday to finish at 5-over for the championship and secure the individual title ahead of Hannah Jugar of Redlands and WashU teammate Sydney Kuo (both 8-over).

Three George Fox players finished in the top 13, starting with by Liana Brown's 11-over in a tie for seventh.

Here are the final leaderboards:

DIII women's golf team
DIII women's golf individual

She’s matched Tiger Woods for most wins at Stanford — in 7 fewer events; Meet Rose Zhang

Mike Lopresti details the rise of Rose Zhang, the 19-year-old leader of Stanford golf, and top amateur golfer in the world, you should know about.
READ MORE

2023 NCAA Division I women's golf championships field announced

The 2023 NCAA Division I women's golf championships have been announced. It will be conducted May 19-24 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.
READ MORE

NCAA Division II Women’s Golf Committee announces 2023 championship field

The NCAA Division II Women’s Golf Committee announced the teams and individuals that have advanced to the 2023 NCAA Division II Women’s Golf Championships.
READ MORE