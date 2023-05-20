DBU wins 2023 DII women's golf national championship

DBU Women’s Golf are the 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟯 𝗡𝗖𝗔𝗔 𝗡𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡𝗔𝗟 𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗠𝗣𝗜𝗢𝗡𝗦❗️ pic.twitter.com/0puXrgDDX9 — DBU Athletics (@DBUAthletics) May 20, 2023

With three match play wins, DBU took the 2023 NCAA DII women's golf national championship. DBU beat Cal State East Bay 2-1-2 in the quarterfinals, Lynn 4-1 in the semis and Nova Southeastern 3-2 in the final.

DBU won the stroke portion of the week, with a team score of +10. This score beat second-place West Texas A&M by three strokes.

The Patriots were led through stroke play by two top-10 individual finishers, Olivia Mitchell and Jordan Karrh. Mitchell's score of 2-under for the week was good enough for a tie of second overall.

Olivia Gronborg of Nova Southeastern posted a score of 6-under to win the 2023 individual title. Her team, Nova Southeastern, finished in second, coming up just short of DBU in the final team match. Gronberg won her individual match in the final, besting Mitchell by four strokes.

Here are the final leaderboards for both team, and individual. The top eight teams qualified for the match play portion of the tournament.

Team leaderboard

Individual leaderboard