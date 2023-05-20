TRENDING 📈

Sam Harrigan | NCAA.com | May 20, 2023

DBU wins 2023 DII women's golf national championship

Dallas Baptist wins 2023 DII women's golf championship

With three match play wins, DBU took the 2023 NCAA DII women's golf national championship. DBU beat Cal State East Bay 2-1-2 in the quarterfinals, Lynn 4-1 in the semis and Nova Southeastern 3-2 in the final.

DBU won the stroke portion of the week, with a team score of +10. This score beat second-place West Texas A&M by three strokes.

The Patriots were led through stroke play by two top-10 individual finishers, Olivia Mitchell and Jordan Karrh. Mitchell's score of 2-under for the week was good enough for a tie of second overall.

Olivia Gronborg of Nova Southeastern posted a score of 6-under to win the 2023 individual title. Her team, Nova Southeastern, finished in second, coming up just short of DBU in the final team match. Gronberg won her individual match in the final, besting Mitchell by four strokes.

📲 Click here to see scores from the final match

Here are the final leaderboards for both team, and individual. The top eight teams qualified for the match play portion of the tournament.

Team leaderboard

Final Team Leaderboard of 2023 DII women's golf finals

Individual leaderboard

Final Individual Leaderboard of 2023 DII women's golf finals

