Stanford sophomore Rose Zhang wins 2023 ANNIKA Award presented by Stifel

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 23, 2023— Stanford sophomore and the world’s top-ranked female amateur golfer, Rose Zhang, was announced today as the back-to-back winner of the prestigious ANNIKA Award presented by Stifel, recognizing the most outstanding female NCAA Division I college golfer for the 2022-23 season. The announcement was made today by Hall-of-Famer Annika Sorenstam and Ron Kruszewski, Chairman and CEO of Stifel.

Zhang, the top-ranked player in the World Amateur Golf Rankings, Golfstat and Golfweek college rankings, captured the 2023 NCAA Women’s Golf Championships Individual Championship on Monday by one shot at 10-under par. With the victory, she became the first Division I women’s golfer to win multiple individual national championships, and is the first player since Maria Fassi (2018-19) to win back-to-back ANNIKA Award titles.

As a result of winning the 2023 ANNIKA Award, Zhang receives an exemption to compete in the 2024 Amundi Evian Championship, one of the LPGA Tour’s five major championships.

“It doesn’t get better than winning the ANNIKA Award,” said Zhang when receiving the award. “Her resume and everything she does for the game of golf is incredible. Definitely one of the best role models in my career. To do so again, even though it’s not on the forefront of my mind, it’s something that’s a byproduct of everything I’ve done this year.

“For me, I went out (this year) on the golf course with a completely different mindset,” continued Zhang. “Starting in the fall season and talking with coach (Anne) Walker, I had personal goals in mind of just trying to become the best player I could be for the team. Throughout the year I have just grinded. I’ve had competitions with my teammates, and we are all very driven. So, it has been very good for me to have that competitive mindset and really push myself.”

“Rose has had one of the best careers in the history of college golf, male or female, culminating this week with capturing back-to-back NCAA individual championships,” said Annika, who won the 1991 NCAA individual championship at the University of Arizona as a Freshman. “I’ve watched her play at our foundation tournaments and these past two years at Stanford. She has such a bright future ahead of her. Golf is in good hands with players like Rose. It validates what we do in celebrating these wonderful young women both on and off the golf course.

“Thank you to the Haskins Foundation and Stifel for presenting this award. It is very special for us,” continued Annika. “Each and every year we have incredible winners, many of whom have gone on to great success on the LPGA Tour and are terrific ambassadors for the game.”

“Stifel has been a proud supporter of college golf for more than a decade, and our commitment to the sport and the future success of its rising stars grows stronger each year,” said Ron Kruszewski, Chairman and CEO of Stifel. “As an organization with an abundance of top women performers, we are honored to be a presenting sponsor for such a prestigious award. Rose Zhang has had a magnificent sophomore season at Stanford, and we salute her remarkable achievements in winning the ANNIKA Award presented by Stifel for a second consecutive year.”

In winning the 2023 NCAA women’s golf championship individual championship at 10-under par (278), Zhang tied the NCAA single-season scoring record with her eighth win in 10 events this season. Her second national championship also is her 12th tournament win in her Stanford career, breaking a school record held by three Stanford men’s golfers including Tiger Woods. She also is the third consecutive Stanford golfer to win the NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Championship individual medalist title. Teammate Rachel Heck began the current streak with her victory in 2021.

GOLF Channel’s live coverage of the NCAA Golf Championships continues today and tomorrow with the NCAA Women’s Golf Championships team match play competition, followed by live coverage of the NCAA Men’s Golf Championships, May 29-31.

Voting for the ANNIKA Award presented by Stifel was compiled and verified by the Haskins Foundation, which oversees the award. Past winners of the ANNIKA Award include Zhang (Stanford, 2022); Rachel Heck (Stanford, 2021); Natalie Srinivasan (Furman, 2020); Maria Fassi (Arkansas, 2018-19); Leona Maguire (Duke, 2015, 2017); Bronte Law (UCLA, 2016) and Alison Lee (2014). These past ANNIKA Award recipients tallied 55 wins during their collegiate careers; have been collectively recognized as First Team All-Americans 12 times; and have accumulated seven professional wins (Bronte Law – 2019 Pure Silk Championship, the 2021 Dubai Moonlight Classic and the 2022 Aramco Team Series, London; Alison Lee – Aramco Team Series, Sotogrande; and Leona Maguire – two Epson Tour wins and 2022 Drive on Championship). GOLF Channel and Golfweek are media partners for the ANNIKA Award presented by Stifel.

