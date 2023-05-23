TRENDING 📈

🏆 Florida wins the DI men's golf title

🥎 UNG wins the DII softball title

64-team DI baseball bracket

⚾️ Best rotations in the tournament
golf-women-d1 flag

NCAA.com | May 23, 2023

Stanford, Wake Forest, Southern California and Texas A&M advance to semifinal match play at 2023 NCAA DI women's golf championships

Top shots from 2023 NCAA women's golf championship quarterfinals

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Stanford, Wake Forest, Southern California and Texas A&M each won morning quarterfinal matches to advance to the afternoon semifinal matches at   the 2023 NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Championship at Grayhawk Golf Club (6,386 yards/par 72). All four teams advanced with identical 3-1 wins over Pepperdine, Florida State, South Carolina and Texas, respectively.

In the semifinal matches taking place this afternoon, No. 1 seed and defending national champion, Stanford will face-off against No. 5 seed Southern California, while No. 3 seed Wake Forest will play against No. 7 seed Texas A&M. The Wake Forest-Texas A&M match tees off at 12:45 p.m. MT, followed by Stanford-Southern California at 1:35 p.m. MT.

🏆: Every DI women's golf national champion since 1982

Winners of the two matches will advance to the national championship match to be played Wednesday, May 24 at 1:35 p.m. MT.

Full quarterfinal match results available at https://results.golfstat.com/public/leaderboards/gsnav.cfm?pg=match&tid=26037&rid=1

MATCH PLAY SCHEDULE (Times Local - MST)

Quarterfinals – Tuesday, May 23

  • Match #1 - #7 Texas A&M def. #2 Texas, 3-1
  • Match #2 - #3 Wake Forest def. #6 Florida State, 3-1
  • Match #3 - #1 Stanford def. #8 Pepperdine, 3-1
  • Match #4 - #5 Southern California def. #4 South Carolina, 3-1

2023 DI WOMEN'S GOLF CHAMPIONSHIP: Schedule, how to watch

Semifinals – Tuesday, May 23

  • 12:45 p.m. – #3 Wake Forest vs. #7 Texas A&M
  • 1:35 p.m. – #1 Stanford vs. #5 Southern California
  • GOLF Channel – 2 to 6 p.m. MT

Championship – Wednesday, May 24

  • 1:35 p.m. – Match #7 (winners of match #5 and #6)
  • GOLF Channel – 2 to 6 p.m. MT

 

Stanford's Rose Zhang turns pro after stellar collegiate career

Rose Zhang, the record-setting Stanford golfer, is embarking on her professional career.
READ MORE

NCAA women’s golf individual and team champions from 1982 to today

Here are all of the NCAA women's golf individual and team champions since 1982.
READ MORE

Stanford sophomore Rose Zhang wins 2023 ANNIKA Award presented by Stifel

Recognizing the most outstanding female NCAA Division I college golfer, Zhang becomes the second player to win back-to-back ANNIKA Award titles (Maria Fassi 2018-19); also earns exemption to the 2024 Amundi Evian Championship.
READ MORE