Stanford, Wake Forest, Southern California and Texas A&M advance to semifinal match play at 2023 NCAA DI women's golf championships

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Stanford, Wake Forest, Southern California and Texas A&M each won morning quarterfinal matches to advance to the afternoon semifinal matches at the 2023 NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Championship at Grayhawk Golf Club (6,386 yards/par 72). All four teams advanced with identical 3-1 wins over Pepperdine, Florida State, South Carolina and Texas, respectively.

In the semifinal matches taking place this afternoon, No. 1 seed and defending national champion, Stanford will face-off against No. 5 seed Southern California, while No. 3 seed Wake Forest will play against No. 7 seed Texas A&M. The Wake Forest-Texas A&M match tees off at 12:45 p.m. MT, followed by Stanford-Southern California at 1:35 p.m. MT.

Winners of the two matches will advance to the national championship match to be played Wednesday, May 24 at 1:35 p.m. MT.

MATCH PLAY SCHEDULE (Times Local - MST)

Quarterfinals – Tuesday, May 23

Match #1 - #7 Texas A&M def. #2 Texas, 3-1

Match #2 - #3 Wake Forest def. #6 Florida State, 3-1

Match #3 - #1 Stanford def. #8 Pepperdine, 3-1

Match #4 - #5 Southern California def. #4 South Carolina, 3-1

Semifinals – Tuesday, May 23

12:45 p.m. – #3 Wake Forest vs. #7 Texas A&M

1:35 p.m. – #1 Stanford vs. #5 Southern California

GOLF Channel – 2 to 6 p.m. MT

Championship – Wednesday, May 24