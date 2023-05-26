NCAA women’s golf individual and team champions from 1982 to today

Since 1982, the best women golfers from around the country have competed for the honor of being named an NCAA Champion.

Five players who have won individual NCAA Championship have gone on to win 15 major championships on the LPGA Tour: Kathy Guadagnino (1985 U.S. Women’s Amateur), Pat Hurst (1998 ANA Inspiration), Annika Sorenstam (10 major championships), Grace Park (2004 ANA Inspiration), Stacy Lewis (2011 ANA Inspiration, 2013 Women’s British Open).

Rose Zhang has won the past two NCAA individual titles. In 2022, she became the 10th freshmen to win the individual title and the second in a row in Stanford's program history.

MEN'S GOLF: All men's NCAA team and individual champions

Below is a listing of all team and individual champions and the courses each year was played:

Individual Champions

*Won via a playoff

% Stroke play portion shortened to three rounds

# Tulsa’s participation in 1988 championships is vacated

Year — Player, School (Winning score; Course)

Stroke and Match Play Format

2023 — Rose Zhang, Stanford (278; Grayhawk Golf Club, Scottsdale, AZ)

2022 — Rose Zhang, Stanford (282; Grayhawk Golf Club, Scottsdale, AZ)

2021 — Rachel Heck, Stanford (280; Grayhawk Golf Club, Scottsdale, AZ)

Arkansas' Maria Fassi wins the 2019 DI Women's Golf Individual Championship

2019 — Maria Fassi, Arkansas% (211; Blessings Golf Club, Fayetteville, AR)

2018 — Jennifer Kupcho, Wake Forest (280; Karsten Creek Golf Club, Stillwater, OK)

Jennifer Kupcho wins the Individual Championship

2017 — Monica Vaughn, Airzona State (275; Rich Harvest Farms, Sugar Grove, IL)

DI Women's Golf: Monica Vaughn wins the Individual Championship

2016 — Virginia Elena Carta, Duke (272; Eugene Country Club, Eugene, OR)

DI Women's Golf: Elena Carta wins the Individual Championship

2015 — Emma Talley, Alabama (285; The Concession Golf Club, Bradenton, FL)

DI Women's Golf: Emma Talley wins big

Stroke play format

2014 — Doris Chen, USC (274; Tulsa Country Club, Tulsa, OK)

2013 — Annie Park, USC (278; University of Georgia Golf Course, Athens, GA)

2012 — Chirapat Jao-Javanil, Oklahoma (282; Vanderbilt Legends Club, Nashville, TN)

2011 — Austin Ernst, LSU (281; Traditions Golf Course, College Station, TX)

2010 — Caroline Hedwall, Oklahoma State (276; Country Club of Landfall, Wilmington, NC)

2009 — Maria Hernandez, Purdue (289; Caves Valley Golf Club, Owings Mill, MD)

2008 — Azahara Munoz, Arizona State (287*; UNM Championship Golf Course, Albuquerque, NM)

2007 — Stacy Lewis, Arkansas (282; LPGA International, Daytona Beach, FL)

2006 — Dewi Schreefel, USC (286; Ohio State University Golf Club, Columbus, OH)

2005 — Anna Grzebien, Duke (286; Sunriver Resort, Meadows Course, Sunriver, OR)

2004 — Sarah Huarte, California (278; Auburn Golf Club, Auburn, AL)

2003 — Mikaela Parmlid, USC (297; Birck Boilermaker Golf Club, West Lafayette, IN)

2002 — Virada Nirapathpongporn, Duke (279; Washington National Golf Club, Auburn, WA)

2001 — Candy Hannemann, Duke (285; LPGA International, Daytona Beach, FL)

2000 — Jenna Daniels, Arizona (287; Trysting Tree Golf Course, Corvallis, OR)

1999 — Grace Park, Arizona State (212; Tulsa Country Club, Tulsa, OK)

1998 — Jennifer Rosales, USC (279; University Ridge Golf Course, Madison, WI)

1997 — Heather Bowie, Texas (285; Ohio State University Golf Club, Columbus, OH)

1996 — Marisa Baena, Arizona (296; Bel Air Country Club, Los Angeles, CA)

1995 — Kristel Mourgue d’Algue, Arizona State (283; Country Club of Landfall, Wilmington, NC)

1994 — Emilee Klein, Arizona State (286; Eugene Country Club, Eugene, OR)

1993 — Charlotta Sorenstam, Texas (287; University of Georgia Golf Course, Athens, GA)

1992 — Vicki Goetze, Georgia (280; ASU Karsten Golf Course, Tempe, AZ)

1991 — Annika Sorenstam, Arizona (290; Ohio State University Golf Club, Columbus, OH)

1990 — Susan Slaughter, Arizona (297; Cobblestone Park, Columbia, SC)

1989 — Pat Hurst, San Jose State (292; Stanford Golf Course, Stanford, CA)

1988 — Melissa McNamara, Tulsa# (287; NMSU Golf Course, Albuquerque, NM)

1987 — Caroline Keggi, New Mexico (289; UNM Championship Golf Course, Albuquerque, NM)

1986 — Page Dunlap, Florida (2291; Ohio State University Golf Club, Columbus, OH)

1985 — Danielle Ammaccapane, Arizona State (298; Amherst Golf Club, Amherst, MA)

1984 — Cindy Schreyer, Georgia (297; University of Georgia Golf Course, Athens, GA)

1983 — Penny Hammel, Miami (FL) (284; University of Georgia Golf Course, Athens, GA)

1982 — Kathy Baker, Tulsa (295, Stanford Golf Course, Stanford, CA)

Team Champions

Stroke and Match Play Format

2023 — Wake Forest (Grayhawk Golf Club, Scottsdale, AZ)

2022 — Stanford (Grayhawk Golf Club, Scottsdale, AZ)

2021 — Ole Miss (Grayhawk Golf Club, Scottsdale, AZ)

Ole Miss beats Oklahoma State to win the 2021 NCAA women's golf title



2019 — Duke (Blessings Golf Club, Fayetteville, AR)

Duke beats out Wake Forest to claim the Women's Golf Championship

2018 — Arizona (Karsten Creek Golf Club, Stillwater, OK)

Arizona Women's Golf wins 2018 DI National Championship

2017 — Arizona State (Rich Harvest Farms, Sugar Grove, IL)

2017 DI Women's Golf: Arizona State wins national title

2016 — Washington (Eugene Country Club, Eugene, OR)

DI Women's Golf: Washington wins the national title

2015 — Stanford (The Concession Golf Club, Bradenton, FL)

DI Women's Golf: Stanford National Champions

Stroke play format

2014 — Duke (Tulsa Country Club, Tulsa, OK)

Duke wins the 2014 DI Women's Golf Championship

2013 — Southern California (University of Georgia Golf Course, Athens, GA)

2013 DI Women's Golf: Fourth Round- Full Replay

2012 — Alabama (Vanderbilt Legends Club, Nashville, TN)

2011 — UCLA (Traditions Golf Course, College Station, TX)

2010 — Purdue (Country Club of Landfall, Wilmington, NC)

2009 — Arizona State (Caves Valley Golf Club, Owings Mill, MD)

2008 — Southern California (UNM Championship Golf Course, Albuquerque, NM)

2007 — Duke (LPGA International, Daytona Beach, FL)

2006 — Duke (Ohio State University Golf Club, Columbus, OH)

2005 — Duke (Sunriver Resort, Meadows Course, Sunriver, OR)

2004 — UCLA (Auburn Golf Club, Auburn, AL)

2003 — Southern California (Birck Boilermaker Golf Club, West Lafayette, IN)

2002 — Duke (Washington National Golf Club, Auburn, WA)

2001 — Georgia (LPGA International, Daytona Beach, FL)

2000 — Arizona (Trysting Tree Golf Course, Corvallis, OR)

1999 — Duke (Tulsa Country Club, Tulsa, OK)

1998 — Arizona State (University Ridge Golf Course, Madison, WI)

1997 — Arizona State (Ohio State University Golf Club, Columbus, OH)

1996 — Arizona (Bel Air Country Club, Los Angeles, CA)

1995 — Arizona State (Country Club of Landfall, Wilmington, NC)

1994 — Arizona State (Eugene Country Club, Eugene, OR)

1993 — Arizona State (University of Georgia Golf Course, Athens, GA)

1992 — San Jose State (ASU Karsten Golf Course, Tempe, AZ)

1991 — UCLA* (Ohio State University Golf Club, Columbus, OH)

1990 — Arizona State (Cobblestone Park, Columbia, SC)

1989 — San Jose State (Stanford Golf Course, Stanford, CA)

1988 — Tulsa# (NMSU Golf Course, Albuquerque, NM)

1987 — San Jose State (UNM Championship Golf Course, Albuquerque, NM)

1986 — Florida (Ohio State University Golf Club, Columbus, OH)

1985 — Florida (Amherst Golf Club, Amherst, MA)

1984 — Miami (FL) (University of Georgia Golf Course, Athens, GA)

1983 — TCU (University of Georgia Golf Course, Athens, GA)

1982 — Tulsa (Stanford Golf Course, Stanford, CA)



