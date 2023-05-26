Stanford's Rose Zhang turns pro after stellar collegiate career

STANFORD, Calif. – Following the most decorated amateur career in women's golf history, Stanford sophomore Rose Zhang announced today she will begin her professional career. The two-time NCAA champion, Zhang will play in her first event as a professional next week at the Mizuho Americas Open.
"It's cliche to say, but I never dreamed of having the opportunity to coach the greatest female amateur of all-time," Stanford's Margot and Mitch Milias Director of Women's Golf Anne Walker said. "Rose Zhang has led our team with class both on and off the golf course every day for two years. She's broken every record, won every championship and taken our team to the top of college golf. I'm quite certain I'll never coach anyone quite like Rose again - she's a generational player. Everyone at Stanford is better for having been around Rose and we are so glad she will be a Cardinal for Life."
CHAMPS RECAP: Wake Forest wins team title, Zhang wins second individual crown
Zhang plans to remain enrolled at Stanford and continue pursuing her degree in communication. She will continue training at Stanford's world-class Siebel Varsity Golf Training complex, as well.
Zhang Career Highlights
- 12 Stanford wins, the most in school history, in just 20 events
- Tied with Lorena Ochoa for the most in Pac-12 women's golf history
- 8 victories in 2022-23 in just 10 events
- Tied for most in women's collegiate golf history
- Tied with Tiger Woods for most in Stanford golf history for a single season
- Twice set NCAA single-season scoring average record, with a 68.81 sophomore-season scoring average and 69.68 freshman average
- Set NCAA career scoring average record with 69.24 average in 62 career rounds
- Two-time WGCA Golfer of the Year
- Two-time Annika Award winner
- Two-time NCAA individual champion, the first woman to accomplish that feat
- Two-time First-Team All-American
- 2023 Pac-12 Champion
- 2023 Augusta National Women's Amateur champion
- 2021 U.S. Girls Junior champion
- 2020 U.S. Women's Amateur champion
- Three-time McCormack Medal winner
- 2022 Honda Sport Award for Golf winner
- 2022 Pac-12 Golfer and Freshman of the Year