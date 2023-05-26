Stanford's Rose Zhang turns pro after stellar collegiate career

STANFORD, Calif. – Following the most decorated amateur career in women's golf history, Stanford sophomore Rose Zhang announced today she will begin her professional career. The two-time NCAA champion, Zhang will play in her first event as a professional next week at the Mizuho Americas Open.

"It's cliche to say, but I never dreamed of having the opportunity to coach the greatest female amateur of all-time," Stanford's Margot and Mitch Milias Director of Women's Golf Anne Walker said. "Rose Zhang has led our team with class both on and off the golf course every day for two years. She's broken every record, won every championship and taken our team to the top of college golf. I'm quite certain I'll never coach anyone quite like Rose again - she's a generational player. Everyone at Stanford is better for having been around Rose and we are so glad she will be a Cardinal for Life."

Zhang plans to remain enrolled at Stanford and continue pursuing her degree in communication. She will continue training at Stanford's world-class Siebel Varsity Golf Training complex, as well.

Zhang Career Highlights