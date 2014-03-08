SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico -- Third-ranked Michigan, behind the nation's top floor exercise score from junior Stacey Ervin of 16.10, defeated No. 5 Penn State and the Puerto Rican National Team on Friday at Pedrin Zorilla Coliseum with a team score of 438.80.

Michigan began the night on floor, where Ervin notched the first 16-plus floor score in the country this season. Senior Sam Mikulak returned the NCAA action with a 15.60 on the exercise as U-M scored a stellar 76.10, which was just .10 off the team's season high.

After a pommel-horse score of 70.85 that was paced by junior Nick Hunter and his 14.80, the Maize and Blue scored a 72.95 on still rings. Mikulak and classmate Jordan Gaarenstroom tied for the squad lead with 15.10.

On vault in rotation four, Mikulak tallied a 15.30 on the table, while freshman Tristian Perez-Rivera, competing on home soil, collected a 15.20. Sophomore Konner Ackerman, returning from injury, scored a 15.00.

On parallel bars, senior Syque Caesar led the Wolverines with a 15.50 followed by a 15.05 from Hunter to aid in the total of 73.50 on the event. Michigan closed out its night on high bar, where Caesar scored a 14.70 to seal the victory over the Nittany Lions, who scored a 428.550.