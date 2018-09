2016 National Collegiate men's gymnastics championship selections

INDIANAPOLIS---The 2016 National Collegiate Men’s Gymnastics Championships qualifier selections were announced today by the NCAA Men’s Gymnastics Committee.

The championships qualifier, which consists of two pre-qualifying sessions, will be conducted April 15 at St. John Arena on the campus of The Ohio State University.

Three teams and the top three all-around competitors not on one of the qualifying teams, plus the top three individuals on each event not already qualified on a team or as an all-around competitor, will advance from each pre-qualifying session to the finals session. Finals competition will take place April 16, also at Ohio State.

The 2016 qualifying teams and individuals are listed below.

TEAM COMPETITION:

INSTITUTION QUALIFYING SCORE Oklahoma 448.800 Stanford 443.213 Ohio State 438.438 California 434.313 Minnesota 434.113 Illinois 432.850 Iowa 430.525 Penn State 430.263 Nebraska 429.825 Air Force 427.500 Michigan 427.100 Navy 419.400

ALL-AROUND INDIVIDUAL QUALIFIERS:

STUDENT-ATHLETE INSTITUTION QUALIFYING SCORE Jesse Glenn Army West Point 85.963 Cole Casanova Army West Point 83.900 Jon Zirna Springfield 82.088 Aria Sabbagh William and Mary 80.500 Jack Hasenkopf William and Mary 77.863

FLOOR EXERCISE INDIVIDUAL QUALIFIERS:

STUDENT-ATHLETE INSTITUTION QUALIFYING SCORE Sam Kusnitz Army West Point 14.563 Leo Genders Army West Point 14.500 Jacob Thurber Illinois-Chicago 14.288 Simon Casey William and Mary 14.100 Seth Cannon Army West Point 13.963 Alexander Dumstorf Illinois-Chicago * Tucker McClure (alternate) Springfield 13.913 Keaton Ackerman (alternate) William and Mary 13.913

POMMEL HORSE INDIVIDUAL QUALIFIERS:

STUDENT-ATHLETE INSTITUTION QUALIFYING SCORE Griffin Antle William and Mary 14.500 Jacopo Gliozzi William and Mary 14.313 Andre Hufnagel Army West Point 14.125 Tucker McClure Springfield 13.813 Simon Casey William and Mary 13.700 Keaton Ackerman (alternate) William and Mary 13.688 Chris Graff (alternate) Springfield 13.613

STILL RINGS INDIVIDUAL QUALIFIERS:

STUDENT-ATHLETE INSTITUTION QUALIFYING SCORE Nick Van Dyke William and Mary 14.275 Joshua Dieker Springfield 14.088 Elliott Herman Army West Point 14.063 Keith Kohn Illinois-Chicago 14.038 Trent Jarrett Illinois-Chicago 13.988 Ryan Wilson (alternate) Army West Point 13.963 Peter Makey (alternate) William and Mary 13.913

VAULT INDIVIDUAL QUALIFIERS:

STUDENT-ATHLETE INSTITUTION QUALIFYING SCORE Sam Kusnitz Army West Point 14.588 Joe Pritts Army West Point 14.400 Keaton Ackerman William and Mary 14.338 Tucker McClure Springfield 14.275 Ryan Wilson Army West Point 14.263 Nick Van Dyke William and Mary * Simon Casey (alternate) William and Mary 13.988 Joshua Dieker (alternate) Springfield 13.975

PARALLEL BARS INDIVIDUAL QUALIFIERS:

STUDENT-ATHLETE INSTITUTION QUALIFYING SCORE Rob Meyer William and Mary 14.375 Griffin Antle William and Mary 13.850 Nathan Goff Army West Point 13.850 Sam Kusnitz Army West Point 13.788 Mike Grimaldi Springfield 13.750 Jannik Haas (alternate) Springfield 13.700 Seth Cannon (alternate) Army West Point 13.619

HORIZONTAL BAR INDIVIDUAL QUALIFIERS:

STUDENT-ATHLETE INSTITUTION QUALIFYING SCORE Leo Genders Army West Point 14.625 Nathan Goff Army West Point 14.550 Sam Kusnitz Army West Point 14.425 David Allen William and Mary 14.025 Tucker McClure Springfield 14.000 Jannik Haas (alternate) Springfield 13.688 Derek Taranto (alternate) Springfield 13.675

* Gymnast petitioned into competition.

University of Oklahoma won the 2015 title with a team score of 447.050 points. Stanford University finished second with 440.450, while Pennsylvania State University placed third with 439.500.