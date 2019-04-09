2019 NC men's gymnastics championships selections announced

INDIANAPOLIS — The 2019 National Collegiate Men’s Gymnastics Championships qualifier selections were announced Tuesday, April 9 by the NCAA Men’s Gymnastics Committee. The championships will begin with two pre-qualifying sessions conducted April 19 at State Farm Center on the campus of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.
Three teams and the top three all-around competitors not on one of the qualifying teams, plus the top three individuals on each event not already qualified on a team or as an all-around competitor, will advance from each pre-qualifying session to the finals session. Finals competition will take place April 20, also at Illinois.
The 2019 qualifying teams and individuals are listed below.
TEAM COMPETITION:
|INSTITUTION
|qualifying SCORE
|Oklahoma
|421.163
|Stanford
|418.025
|Michigan
|410.863
|Illinois
|410.125
|Penn State
|409.138
|Minnesota
|406.525
|Nebraska
|404.638
|Iowa
|403.350
|Ohio State
|402.550
|Navy
|400.738
|California
|398.788
|Army West Point
|395.100
ALL-AROUND INDIVIDUAL QUALIFIERS:
|INSTITUTION
|QUALIFYING SCORE
|Stephen Lewis, Springfield
|79.000
|Sam Montague, UIC
|74.163
|Trevor Lamberton, Springfield
|73.713
|Nate Winneg, William & Mary
|72.875
|Kevin Portofee, William & Mary
|71.875
|Xan Weaver (alternate), UIC
|71.575
FLOOR EXERCISE INDIVIDUAL QUALIFIERS:
|INSTITUTION
|QUALIFYING SCORE
|Kevin Portofee, William & Mary
|13.988
|Ryan Girouard, Air Force
|13.788
|Christian Kalustian, Air Force
|13.650
|Kaleb Booth, UIC
|13.538
|Collin Lillie, William & Mary
|13.538
|Frankie Valentin, Air Force
|13.538
|Collin Hickey (alternate), Air Force
|13.500
|Andrew Lyubovsky (alternate), William & Mary
|13.238
POMMEL HORSE INDIVIDUAL QUALIFIERS:
|INSTITUTION
|QUALIFYING SCORE
|Jacopo Gliozzi, William & Mary
|14.075
|Spencer Schrandt, William & Mary
|13.300
|Frankie Valentin, Air Force
|13.075
|Scott McMurray, Air Force
|12.925
|Cutter Fugett, William & Mary
|12.900
|Jack Vollo (alternate), Springfield
|12.800
|Christian Gulotta (alternate), William & Mary
|12.775
|Colin Schwartz (alternate), UIC
|12.775
STILL RINGS INDIVIDUAL QUALIFIERS:
|INSTITUTION
|QUALIFYING SCORE
|David Watkins, William & Mary
|14.088
|Ethan Esval, Air Force
|13.963
|Frankie Valentin, Air Force
|13.750
|Jacopo Gliozzi, William & Mary
|13.638
|Lukas Texeira, Air Force
|13.313
|Zach Polen (alternate), Air Force
|13.275
|Max Stergiades (alternate), Air Force
|13.213
VAULT INDIVIDUAL QUALIFIERS:
|INSTITUTION
|QUALIFYING SCORE
|Collin Lillie, William & Mary
|14.238
|Frankie Valentin, Air Force
|14.138
|Noah Candocia, Springfield
|14.025
|Jack Hasenkopf, William & Mary
|14.025
|Tim O’Neill, William & Mary
|14.025
|Christian Kalustian (alternate), Air Force
|13.938
|Kaleb Booth (alternate), UIC
|13.888
|Andrew Lyubovsky (alternate), William & Mary
|13.888
PARALLEL BARS INDIVIDUAL QUALIFIERS:
|INSTITUTION
|QUALIFYING SCORE
|Zach Polen, Air Force
|13.400
|Jannik Haas, Springfield
|13.325
|Andrew Lyubovsky, William & Mary
|13.175
|Ethan Esval, Air Force
|13.075
|Allen Shadan, Air Force
|13.075
|Cutter Fugett (alternate), William & Mary
|12.950
|Ian Creelman (alternate), William & Mary
|12.775
HORIZONTAL BAR INDIVIDUAL QUALIFIERS
|INSTITUTION
|QUALIFYING SCORE
|Lukas Texeira, Air Force
|14.375
|David Allen, William & Mary
|13.313
|Andrew Lyubovsky, William & Mary
|13.300
|Christian Kalustian, Air Force
|13.025
|Jannik Haas, Springfield
|12.988
|Frankie Valentin (alternate), Air Force
|12.850
|Kyle Lukaesko (alternate), Springfield
|12.788
Oklahoma won its fourth consecutive national championship in 2018 with a team score of 414.858 points at the championships, hosted by the University of Illinois at Chicago. Minnesota took runner-up honors with 411.923 points, while 2019 host Illinois placed third with 411.689 points.
For more information regarding the National Collegiate Men’s Gymnastics Championships, log on to ncaa.com.