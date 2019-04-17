CHAMPS:

Minnesota Duluth repeats at Frozen Four

SFA wins NC bowling championship

One Shining Moment

MBK: Early 2019-20 rankings

gymnastics-men-nc flag

NCAA.com | April 18, 2019

2019 NC men's gymnastics championship: Updates, schedule, results

Relive Oklahoma's 2018 men's gymnastics championship

The 2019 National Collegiate Men’s Gymnastics Championships begin with two pre-qualifying sessions on April 19 at State Farm Center on the campus of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

Three teams and the top three all-around competitors not on one of the qualifying teams, plus the top three individuals on each event not already qualified on a team or as an all-around competitor, will advance from each pre-qualifying session to the finals session. Finals competition will take place April 20, also at Illinois. For the qualifying session schedules, see below.

NC Men's Gymnastics Championships schedule, how to watch

SESSION I: 2 p.m. ET, Friday, April 19:
TEAMS INDIVIDUALS WATCH STATS
Stanford, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Navy, California Air Force, Springfield BTN2Go Link
SESSION II: 8 p.m. ET, Friday, April 19:
TEAMS INDIVIDUALS WATCH STATS
Oklahoma, Illinois, Penn State, Iowa, Ohio State, Army West Point William & Mary, UIC BTN2Go Link
NCAA Championships Finals: 7 p.m. ET, Saturday, April 20:
TEAMS INDIVIDUALS WATCH STATS
TBD TBD BTN Link

NCAA CHAMPIONSHIP CENTRAL

The 2019 qualifying teams and individuals are listed below.

TEAM COMPETITION:

INSTITUTION QUALIFYING SCORE
Oklahoma 421.163
Stanford 418.025
Michigan 410.863
Illinois 410.125
Penn State 409.138
Minnesota 406.525
Nebraska 404.638
Iowa 403.350
Ohio State 402.550
Navy 400.738
California 398.788
Army West Point 395.100

ALL-AROUND INDIVIDUAL QUALIFIERS:

INSTITUTION QUALIFYING SCORE
Stephen Lewis, Springfield 79.000
Sam Montague, UIC 74.163
Trevor Lamberton, Springfield 73.713
Nate Winneg, William & Mary 72.875
Kevin Portofee, William & Mary 71.875
Xan Weaver (alternate), UIC 71.575

FLOOR EXERCISE INDIVIDUAL QUALIFIERS:

INSTITUTION QUALIFYING SCORE
Cutter Fugett, William & Mary 13.988
Ryan Girouard, Air Force 13.788
Christian Kalustian, Air Force 13.650
Kaleb Booth, UIC 13.538
Collin Lillie, William & Mary 13.538
Frankie Valentin, Air Force 13.538
Collin Hickey (alternate), Air Force 13.500
Andrew Lyubovsky (alternate), William & Mary 13.238

POMMEL HORSE INDIVIDUAL QUALIFIERS:

INSTITUTION QUALIFYING SCORE
Jacopo Gliozzi, William & Mary 14.075
Spencer Schrandt, William & Mary 13.300
Frankie Valentin, Air Force 13.075
Scott McMurray, Air Force 12.925
Cutter Fugett, William & Mary 12.900
Jack Vollo (alternate), Springfield 12.800
Christian Gulotta (alternate), William & Mary 12.775
Colin Schwartz (alternate), UIC 12.775

STILL RINGS INDIVIDUAL QUALIFIERS:

INSTITUTION QUALIFYING SCORE
David Watkins, William & Mary 14.088
Ethan Esval, Air Force 13.963
Frankie Valentin, Air Force 13.750
Jacopo Gliozzi, William & Mary 13.638
Lukas Texeira, Air Force 13.313
Zach Polen (alternate), Air Force 13.275
Max Stergiades (alternate), Air Force 13.213

VAULT INDIVIDUAL QUALIFIERS:

INSTITUTION QUALIFYING SCORE
Collin Lillie, William & Mary 14.238
Frankie Valentin, Air Force 14.138
Noah Candocia, Springfield 14.025
Jack Hasenkopf, William & Mary 14.025
Tim O’Neill, William & Mary 14.025
Christian Kalustian (alternate), Air Force 13.938
Kaleb Booth (alternate), UIC 13.888
Andrew Lyubovsky (alternate), William & Mary 13.888

PARALLEL BARS INDIVIDUAL QUALIFIERS:

INSTITUTION QUALIFYING SCORE
Zach Polen, Air Force 13.400
Jannik Haas, Springfield 13.325
Andrew Lyubovsky, William & Mary 13.175
Ethan Esval, Air Force 13.075
Allen Shadan, Air Force 13.075
Cutter Fugett (alternate), William & Mary 12.950
Ian Creelman (alternate), William & Mary 12.775

HORIZONTAL BAR INDIVIDUAL QUALIFIERS

INSTITUTION QUALIFYING SCORE
Lukas Texeira, Air Force 14.375
David Allen, William & Mary 13.313
Andrew Lyubovsky, William & Mary 13.300
Christian Kalustian, Air Force 13.025
Jannik Haas, Springfield 12.988
Frankie Valentin (alternate), Air Force 12.850
Kyle Lukaesko (alternate), Springfield 12.788

Oklahoma won its fourth consecutive national championship in 2018 with a team score of 414.858 points at the championships, hosted by the University of Illinois at Chicago. Minnesota took runner-up honors with 411.923 points, while 2019 host Illinois placed third with 411.689 points.

HISTORY: Every men's gymnastics team champion since 1938

For more information regarding the National Collegiate Men’s Gymnastics Championships, log on to ncaa.com.

Championships