2019 NC men's gymnastics championship: Updates, schedule, results

The 2019 National Collegiate Men’s Gymnastics Championships begin with two pre-qualifying sessions on April 19 at State Farm Center on the campus of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.
Three teams and the top three all-around competitors not on one of the qualifying teams, plus the top three individuals on each event not already qualified on a team or as an all-around competitor, will advance from each pre-qualifying session to the finals session. Finals competition will take place April 20, also at Illinois. For the qualifying session schedules, see below.
NC Men's Gymnastics Championships schedule, how to watch
|TEAMS
|INDIVIDUALS
|WATCH
|STATS
|Stanford, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Navy, California
|Air Force, Springfield
|BTN2Go
|Link
|TEAMS
|INDIVIDUALS
|WATCH
|STATS
|Oklahoma, Illinois, Penn State, Iowa, Ohio State, Army West Point
|William & Mary, UIC
|BTN2Go
|Link
|TEAMS
|INDIVIDUALS
|WATCH
|STATS
|TBD
|TBD
|BTN
|Link
The 2019 qualifying teams and individuals are listed below.
TEAM COMPETITION:
|INSTITUTION
|QUALIFYING SCORE
|Oklahoma
|421.163
|Stanford
|418.025
|Michigan
|410.863
|Illinois
|410.125
|Penn State
|409.138
|Minnesota
|406.525
|Nebraska
|404.638
|Iowa
|403.350
|Ohio State
|402.550
|Navy
|400.738
|California
|398.788
|Army West Point
|395.100
ALL-AROUND INDIVIDUAL QUALIFIERS:
|INSTITUTION
|QUALIFYING SCORE
|Stephen Lewis, Springfield
|79.000
|Sam Montague, UIC
|74.163
|Trevor Lamberton, Springfield
|73.713
|Nate Winneg, William & Mary
|72.875
|Kevin Portofee, William & Mary
|71.875
|Xan Weaver (alternate), UIC
|71.575
FLOOR EXERCISE INDIVIDUAL QUALIFIERS:
|INSTITUTION
|QUALIFYING SCORE
|Cutter Fugett, William & Mary
|13.988
|Ryan Girouard, Air Force
|13.788
|Christian Kalustian, Air Force
|13.650
|Kaleb Booth, UIC
|13.538
|Collin Lillie, William & Mary
|13.538
|Frankie Valentin, Air Force
|13.538
|Collin Hickey (alternate), Air Force
|13.500
|Andrew Lyubovsky (alternate), William & Mary
|13.238
POMMEL HORSE INDIVIDUAL QUALIFIERS:
|INSTITUTION
|QUALIFYING SCORE
|Jacopo Gliozzi, William & Mary
|14.075
|Spencer Schrandt, William & Mary
|13.300
|Frankie Valentin, Air Force
|13.075
|Scott McMurray, Air Force
|12.925
|Cutter Fugett, William & Mary
|12.900
|Jack Vollo (alternate), Springfield
|12.800
|Christian Gulotta (alternate), William & Mary
|12.775
|Colin Schwartz (alternate), UIC
|12.775
STILL RINGS INDIVIDUAL QUALIFIERS:
|INSTITUTION
|QUALIFYING SCORE
|David Watkins, William & Mary
|14.088
|Ethan Esval, Air Force
|13.963
|Frankie Valentin, Air Force
|13.750
|Jacopo Gliozzi, William & Mary
|13.638
|Lukas Texeira, Air Force
|13.313
|Zach Polen (alternate), Air Force
|13.275
|Max Stergiades (alternate), Air Force
|13.213
VAULT INDIVIDUAL QUALIFIERS:
|INSTITUTION
|QUALIFYING SCORE
|Collin Lillie, William & Mary
|14.238
|Frankie Valentin, Air Force
|14.138
|Noah Candocia, Springfield
|14.025
|Jack Hasenkopf, William & Mary
|14.025
|Tim O’Neill, William & Mary
|14.025
|Christian Kalustian (alternate), Air Force
|13.938
|Kaleb Booth (alternate), UIC
|13.888
|Andrew Lyubovsky (alternate), William & Mary
|13.888
PARALLEL BARS INDIVIDUAL QUALIFIERS:
|INSTITUTION
|QUALIFYING SCORE
|Zach Polen, Air Force
|13.400
|Jannik Haas, Springfield
|13.325
|Andrew Lyubovsky, William & Mary
|13.175
|Ethan Esval, Air Force
|13.075
|Allen Shadan, Air Force
|13.075
|Cutter Fugett (alternate), William & Mary
|12.950
|Ian Creelman (alternate), William & Mary
|12.775
HORIZONTAL BAR INDIVIDUAL QUALIFIERS
|INSTITUTION
|QUALIFYING SCORE
|Lukas Texeira, Air Force
|14.375
|David Allen, William & Mary
|13.313
|Andrew Lyubovsky, William & Mary
|13.300
|Christian Kalustian, Air Force
|13.025
|Jannik Haas, Springfield
|12.988
|Frankie Valentin (alternate), Air Force
|12.850
|Kyle Lukaesko (alternate), Springfield
|12.788
Oklahoma won its fourth consecutive national championship in 2018 with a team score of 414.858 points at the championships, hosted by the University of Illinois at Chicago. Minnesota took runner-up honors with 411.923 points, while 2019 host Illinois placed third with 411.689 points.
HISTORY: Every men's gymnastics team champion since 1938
For more information regarding the National Collegiate Men’s Gymnastics Championships, log on to ncaa.com.