2019 NC men's gymnastics championship: Updates, schedule, results

The 2019 National Collegiate Men’s Gymnastics Championships continues Saturday, April 20, at State Farm Center on the campus of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. The session begins at 7 p.m. ET.

On Friday, three teams and the top three all-around competitors not on one of the qualifying teams, plus the top three individuals on each event not already qualified on a team or as an all-around competitor, advanced from each pre-qualifying session to the finals session. For the session schedules, see below.

NC Men's Gymnastics Championships schedule, how to watch

SESSION I: 2 p.m. ET, Friday, April 19: TEAMS INDIVIDUALS WATCH STATS Stanford, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Navy, California Air Force, Springfield BTN2Go Link

The results from the first session are as follows: Michigan - 408.389

Stanford- 407. 588

Nebraska- 405.723

Minnesota- 396.059

Navy- 393.123

California- 390.859 We will see you tomorrow! Stanford qualifies for the National Championship by placing second in today's session. #GoStanford pic.twitter.com/mty6gpf5mB — Stanford Gymnastics (@StanfordMGym) April 19, 2019 SESSION II: 8 p.m. ET, Friday, April 19: TEAMS INDIVIDUALS WATCH STATS Oklahoma, Illinois, Penn State, Iowa, Ohio State, Army West Point William & Mary, UIC BTN2Go Link

Oklahoma - 419.191

Illinois - 410.324

Penn State - 404.287

Iowa - 400.390

Ohio State - 399.754

Army - 383.855

NCAA Championships Finals: 7 p.m. ET, Saturday, April 20: TEAMS WATCH STATS Illinois, Michigan, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Penn State, Stanford BTN Link

The 2019 qualifying teams and individuals are listed below.

TEAM COMPETITION:

INSTITUTION QUALIFYING SCORE Oklahoma 421.163 Stanford 418.025 Michigan 410.863 Illinois 410.125 Penn State 409.138 Minnesota 406.525 Nebraska 404.638 Iowa 403.350 Ohio State 402.550 Navy 400.738 California 398.788 Army West Point 395.100

ALL-AROUND INDIVIDUAL QUALIFIERS:

INSTITUTION QUALIFYING SCORE Stephen Lewis, Springfield 79.000 Sam Montague, UIC 74.163 Trevor Lamberton, Springfield 73.713 Nate Winneg, William & Mary 72.875 Kevin Portofee, William & Mary 71.875 Xan Weaver (alternate), UIC 71.575

FLOOR EXERCISE INDIVIDUAL QUALIFIERS:

INSTITUTION QUALIFYING SCORE Cutter Fugett, William & Mary 13.988 Ryan Girouard, Air Force 13.788 Christian Kalustian, Air Force 13.650 Kaleb Booth, UIC 13.538 Collin Lillie, William & Mary 13.538 Frankie Valentin, Air Force 13.538 Collin Hickey (alternate), Air Force 13.500 Andrew Lyubovsky (alternate), William & Mary 13.238

POMMEL HORSE INDIVIDUAL QUALIFIERS:

INSTITUTION QUALIFYING SCORE Jacopo Gliozzi, William & Mary 14.075 Spencer Schrandt, William & Mary 13.300 Frankie Valentin, Air Force 13.075 Scott McMurray, Air Force 12.925 Cutter Fugett, William & Mary 12.900 Jack Vollo (alternate), Springfield 12.800 Christian Gulotta (alternate), William & Mary 12.775 Colin Schwartz (alternate), UIC 12.775

STILL RINGS INDIVIDUAL QUALIFIERS:

INSTITUTION QUALIFYING SCORE David Watkins, William & Mary 14.088 Ethan Esval, Air Force 13.963 Frankie Valentin, Air Force 13.750 Jacopo Gliozzi, William & Mary 13.638 Lukas Texeira, Air Force 13.313 Zach Polen (alternate), Air Force 13.275 Max Stergiades (alternate), Air Force 13.213

VAULT INDIVIDUAL QUALIFIERS:

INSTITUTION QUALIFYING SCORE Collin Lillie, William & Mary 14.238 Frankie Valentin, Air Force 14.138 Noah Candocia, Springfield 14.025 Jack Hasenkopf, William & Mary 14.025 Tim O’Neill, William & Mary 14.025 Christian Kalustian (alternate), Air Force 13.938 Kaleb Booth (alternate), UIC 13.888 Andrew Lyubovsky (alternate), William & Mary 13.888

PARALLEL BARS INDIVIDUAL QUALIFIERS:

INSTITUTION QUALIFYING SCORE Zach Polen, Air Force 13.400 Jannik Haas, Springfield 13.325 Andrew Lyubovsky, William & Mary 13.175 Ethan Esval, Air Force 13.075 Allen Shadan, Air Force 13.075 Cutter Fugett (alternate), William & Mary 12.950 Ian Creelman (alternate), William & Mary 12.775

HORIZONTAL BAR INDIVIDUAL QUALIFIERS

INSTITUTION QUALIFYING SCORE Lukas Texeira, Air Force 14.375 David Allen, William & Mary 13.313 Andrew Lyubovsky, William & Mary 13.300 Christian Kalustian, Air Force 13.025 Jannik Haas, Springfield 12.988 Frankie Valentin (alternate), Air Force 12.850 Kyle Lukaesko (alternate), Springfield 12.788

Oklahoma won its fourth consecutive national championship in 2018 with a team score of 414.858 points at the championships, hosted by the University of Illinois at Chicago. Minnesota took runner-up honors with 411.923 points, while 2019 host Illinois placed third with 411.689 points.

HISTORY: Every men's gymnastics team champion since 1938

