NCAA.com | April 6, 2021

2021 NC men’s gymnastics championships selections announced

INDIANAPOLIS — The 2021 National Collegiate Men’s Gymnastics Championships qualifier selections were announced today by the NCAA Men’s Gymnastics Committee. The championships will begin with two pre-qualifying sessions conducted April 16 at Maturi Sports Pavilion on the campus of the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities.

Three teams and the top three all-around competitors not on one of the qualifying teams, plus the top three individuals on each event not already qualified on a team or as an all-around competitor, will advance from each pre-qualifying session to the finals session.  Finals competition will take place April 17, also at Minnesota.

The 2021 qualifying teams and individuals are listed below.

Team competition:

INSTITUTION QUALIFYING SCORE
Oklahoma 412.300
Michigan 411.525
Stanford 409.400
Nebraska 403.850
Ohio State 401.888
Penn State 401.213
Iowa 399.300
Illinois 398.438
Navy 396.600
Minnesota 393.450
California 387.513
William & Mary 384.713

All-around individual qualifiers:

QUALIFIERS INSTITUTION QUALIFYING SCORE
Matt Davis Army 77.050
Garrett Braunton Air Force 75.000
Frankie Valentin Air Force 74.363

Floor exercise individual qualifiers:

QUALIFIERS INSTITUTION QUALIFYING SCORE
Corban Barstow Army 13.188
Kalvin Kingshill Army 13.113
Mitchell McHugh Army 13.063
Graham Shaw Army 13.038
Collin Hickey Air Force 12.775
Samuel Metzler (alternate) Air Force 12.475

Pommel horse individual qualifiers:

QUALIFIERS INSTITUTION QUALIFYING SCORE
Matthew Martin Army 13.438
Noah Everett Air Force 12.863
Scott McMurray Air Force 12.563
Zachary Mitchell Army 12.113
Joseph Minus Army 11.500
Graham Shaw (alternate) Army 11.450

Still rings individual qualifiers:

QUALIFIERS INSTITUTION QUALIFYING SCORE
Allen Shadan Air Force 13.175
Oliver Zavel Air Force 12.738
Kiernan Reagan Army 12.713
Matthew Martin Army 12.688
Mitchell Monahan Army 12.650
Patrick Armstrong (alternate) Army 12.600

Vault individual qualifiers:

QUALIFIERS INSTITUTION QUALIFYING SCORE
Brandon Bzoskie Air Force 14.038
Connor Cavanagh Army 13.950
Miguel Aquino Army 13.925
Jacob Nauman Army 13.800
Corban Barstow Army 13.700

Parallel bars individual qualifiers:

QUALIFIERS INSTITUTION QUALIFYING SCORE
Oliver Zavel Air Force 13.088
Allen Shadan Air Force 12.875
Patrick Armstrong Army 12.738
Kiernan Reagan Army 12.663
Jackson Pophal Army 12.513
Zachary Mitchell (alternate) Army 12.488
Matthew Martin (alternate) Army 12.150

Horizontal bars individual qualifiers:

QUALIFIERS INSTITUTION QUALIFYING SCORE
Oliver Zavel Air Force 12.775
Kalvin Kingshill Army 12.263
Miguel Aquino Army 12.100
Patrick Armstrong Army 12.088
Zachary Mitchell Army 12.038
Allen Shadan (alternate) Air Force 11.950
Jackson Pophal (alternate) Army 11.375

Stanford won its sixth national championship in 2019 with a team score of 415.222 points at the championships hosted by the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. Oklahoma took runner-up honors with 414.556 points, while Nebraska placed third with 407.489 points. There was no championship in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information regarding the National Collegiate Men’s Gymnastics Championships, log on to ncaa.com.

