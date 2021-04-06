2021 NC men’s gymnastics championships selections announced

INDIANAPOLIS — The 2021 National Collegiate Men’s Gymnastics Championships qualifier selections were announced today by the NCAA Men’s Gymnastics Committee. The championships will begin with two pre-qualifying sessions conducted April 16 at Maturi Sports Pavilion on the campus of the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities.

Three teams and the top three all-around competitors not on one of the qualifying teams, plus the top three individuals on each event not already qualified on a team or as an all-around competitor, will advance from each pre-qualifying session to the finals session. Finals competition will take place April 17, also at Minnesota.

FOLLOW LIVE: Here's live coverage of the 2021 NC men's gymnastics championship

The 2021 qualifying teams and individuals are listed below.

Team competition:

INSTITUTION QUALIFYING SCORE Oklahoma 412.300 Michigan 411.525 Stanford 409.400 Nebraska 403.850 Ohio State 401.888 Penn State 401.213 Iowa 399.300 Illinois 398.438 Navy 396.600 Minnesota 393.450 California 387.513 William & Mary 384.713

All-around individual qualifiers:

QUALIFIERS INSTITUTION QUALIFYING SCORE Matt Davis Army 77.050 Garrett Braunton Air Force 75.000 Frankie Valentin Air Force 74.363

Floor exercise individual qualifiers:

QUALIFIERS INSTITUTION QUALIFYING SCORE Corban Barstow Army 13.188 Kalvin Kingshill Army 13.113 Mitchell McHugh Army 13.063 Graham Shaw Army 13.038 Collin Hickey Air Force 12.775 Samuel Metzler (alternate) Air Force 12.475

Pommel horse individual qualifiers:

QUALIFIERS INSTITUTION QUALIFYING SCORE Matthew Martin Army 13.438 Noah Everett Air Force 12.863 Scott McMurray Air Force 12.563 Zachary Mitchell Army 12.113 Joseph Minus Army 11.500 Graham Shaw (alternate) Army 11.450

Still rings individual qualifiers:

QUALIFIERS INSTITUTION QUALIFYING SCORE Allen Shadan Air Force 13.175 Oliver Zavel Air Force 12.738 Kiernan Reagan Army 12.713 Matthew Martin Army 12.688 Mitchell Monahan Army 12.650 Patrick Armstrong (alternate) Army 12.600

Vault individual qualifiers:

QUALIFIERS INSTITUTION QUALIFYING SCORE Brandon Bzoskie Air Force 14.038 Connor Cavanagh Army 13.950 Miguel Aquino Army 13.925 Jacob Nauman Army 13.800 Corban Barstow Army 13.700

Parallel bars individual qualifiers:

QUALIFIERS INSTITUTION QUALIFYING SCORE Oliver Zavel Air Force 13.088 Allen Shadan Air Force 12.875 Patrick Armstrong Army 12.738 Kiernan Reagan Army 12.663 Jackson Pophal Army 12.513 Zachary Mitchell (alternate) Army 12.488 Matthew Martin (alternate) Army 12.150

Horizontal bars individual qualifiers:

QUALIFIERS INSTITUTION QUALIFYING SCORE Oliver Zavel Air Force 12.775 Kalvin Kingshill Army 12.263 Miguel Aquino Army 12.100 Patrick Armstrong Army 12.088 Zachary Mitchell Army 12.038 Allen Shadan (alternate) Air Force 11.950 Jackson Pophal (alternate) Army 11.375

Stanford won its sixth national championship in 2019 with a team score of 415.222 points at the championships hosted by the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. Oklahoma took runner-up honors with 414.556 points, while Nebraska placed third with 407.489 points. There was no championship in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information regarding the National Collegiate Men’s Gymnastics Championships, log on to ncaa.com.