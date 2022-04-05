2022 National Collegiate men’s gymnastics championships selections announced

INDIANAPOLIS — The 2022 National Collegiate Men’s Gymnastics Championships qualifier selections were announced today by the NCAA Men’s Gymnastics Committee. The championships will begin with two pre-qualifying sessions conducted April 15 at Lloyd Noble Center on the campus of the University of Oklahoma.

Three teams and the top three all-around competitors not on one of the qualifying teams, plus the top three individuals on each event not already qualified on a team or as an all-around competitor, will advance from each pre-qualifying session to the finals session. Finals competition will take place April 16, also at Oklahoma.

COMPLETE COVERAGE: Follow the 2022 NC men's gymnastics championships

The 2022 qualifying teams and individuals are listed below.

TEAM COMPETITION: Institution Qualifying score Stanford 415.763 Oklahoma 411.163 Michigan 410.675 Nebraska 406.925 Illinois 403.038 Ohio State 400.638 Navy 397.425 Penn State 397.125 California 393.175 Air Force 388.825 Army 385.325 Springfield College 381.638

ALL-AROUND INDIVIDUAL QUALIFIERS INSTITUTION QUALIFYING SCORE Aiden Cuy William & Mary 77.113 Christian Marsh William & Mary 75.813

FLOOR EXERCISE INDIVIDUAL QUALIFIERS INSTITUTION QUALIFYING SCORE Will Harrington William & Mary 13.100 Sam Lee William & Mary 12.925 Christian Gulotta William & Mary 12.600 Malcolm Baytop William & Mary 12.375

POMMEL HORSE INDIVIDUAL QUALIFIERS INSTITUTION QUALIFYING SCORE Christian Gulotta William & Mary 12.388 Sam Piper William & Mary 11.788 Malcolm Baytop William & Mary 11.325

STILL RINGS INDIVIDUAL QUALIFIERS INSTITUTION QUALIFYING SCORE Ahmir Postell William & Mary 13.025 Zachary Patrick William & Mary 12.875 Alek Kuzmenchuk William & Mary 12.588

VAULT INDIVIDUAL QUALIFIERS INSTITUTION qualifying score Sam Lee William & Mary 14.125 Zachary Patrick William & Mary 13.750 Will Harrington William & Mary 13.363 Jonathan Irwin William & Mary 13.275

PARALLEL BARS INDIVIDUAL QUALIFIERS INSTITUTION QUALIFYING SCORE Sam Lee William & Mary 13.288 Alek Kuzmenchuk William & Mary 12.563 Zachary Patrick William & Mary 12.288

HORIZONTAL BAR INDIVIDUAL QUALIFIERS INSTITUTION QUALIFYING SCORE Sam Lee William & Mary 12.725 Alek Kuzmenchuk William & Mary 12.213 Connor Bowman William & Mary 12.063

Stanford won its seventh national championship in 2021 with a team score of 414.521 points at the championships hosted by the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities. Oklahoma took runner-up honors with 411.591 points, while Michigan placed third with 410.358 points.

For more information regarding the National Collegiate Men’s Gymnastics Championships, log on to ncaa.com.