NCAA | April 5, 2022

2022 National Collegiate men’s gymnastics championships selections announced

NCAA gymnastics

INDIANAPOLIS — The 2022 National Collegiate Men’s Gymnastics Championships qualifier selections were announced today by the NCAA Men’s Gymnastics Committee. The championships will begin with two pre-qualifying sessions conducted April 15 at Lloyd Noble Center on the campus of the University of Oklahoma. 

Three teams and the top three all-around competitors not on one of the qualifying teams, plus the top three individuals on each event not already qualified on a team or as an all-around competitor, will advance from each pre-qualifying session to the finals session. Finals competition will take place April 16, also at Oklahoma.

The 2022 qualifying teams and individuals are listed below. 

TEAM COMPETITION:
Institution Qualifying score
Stanford 415.763
Oklahoma 411.163
Michigan 410.675
Nebraska 406.925
Illinois 403.038
Ohio State 400.638
Navy 397.425
Penn State 397.125
California 393.175
Air Force 388.825
Army 385.325
Springfield College 381.638

 

ALL-AROUND INDIVIDUAL QUALIFIERS INSTITUTION QUALIFYING SCORE
Aiden Cuy William & Mary 77.113
Christian Marsh William & Mary 75.813

 

FLOOR EXERCISE INDIVIDUAL QUALIFIERS INSTITUTION QUALIFYING SCORE
Will Harrington William & Mary 13.100
Sam Lee William & Mary 12.925
Christian Gulotta William & Mary 12.600
Malcolm Baytop William & Mary 12.375

 

POMMEL HORSE INDIVIDUAL QUALIFIERS INSTITUTION QUALIFYING SCORE
Christian Gulotta William & Mary 12.388
Sam Piper William & Mary 11.788
Malcolm Baytop William & Mary 11.325

 

STILL RINGS INDIVIDUAL QUALIFIERS INSTITUTION QUALIFYING SCORE
Ahmir Postell William & Mary 13.025
Zachary Patrick William & Mary 12.875
Alek Kuzmenchuk William & Mary 12.588

 

VAULT INDIVIDUAL QUALIFIERS INSTITUTION  qualifying score 
Sam Lee William & Mary 14.125
Zachary Patrick William & Mary 13.750
Will Harrington William & Mary 13.363
Jonathan Irwin William & Mary 13.275

 

PARALLEL BARS INDIVIDUAL QUALIFIERS INSTITUTION  QUALIFYING SCORE
Sam Lee William & Mary 13.288
Alek Kuzmenchuk William & Mary 12.563
Zachary Patrick William & Mary 12.288

 

HORIZONTAL BAR INDIVIDUAL QUALIFIERS INSTITUTION QUALIFYING SCORE
Sam Lee William & Mary 12.725
Alek Kuzmenchuk William & Mary 12.213
Connor Bowman William & Mary 12.063

Stanford won its seventh national championship in 2021 with a team score of 414.521 points at the championships hosted by the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities. Oklahoma took runner-up honors with 411.591 points, while Michigan placed third with 410.358 points.

