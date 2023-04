2023 National Collegiate Men’s Gymnastics Championships Selections

INDIANAPOLIS — The 2023 National Collegiate Men’s Gymnastics Championships qualifier selections were announced today by the NCAA Men’s Gymnastics Committee. The championships will begin with two pre-qualifying sessions conducted April 14 at Rec Hall on the campus of Pennsylvania State University.

Three teams and the top three all-around competitors not on one of the qualifying teams, plus the top three individuals on each event not already qualified on a team or as an all-around competitor, will advance from each pre-qualifying session to the finals session. Finals competition will take place April 15, also at Penn State.

The 2023 qualifying teams and individuals are listed below.



TEAM COMPETITION:

INSTITUTION QUALIFYING SCORE Stanford 416.888 Oklahoma 413.538 Michigan 409.850 Illinois 407.050 Nebraska 406.538 Penn State 406.413 Ohio State 404.150 Air Force 396.700 Navy 394.575 California 390.550 Springfield 388.263 Army 387.525

ALL-AROUND INDIVIDUAL QUALIFIERS:

name INSTITUTION QUALIFYING SCORE Aidan Cuy William & Mary 75.800 Mark Fu William & Mary 74.400 Sterling Pariza Simpson 73.125 Ricky Mays Greenville 72.788 Michelangelo Villani Simpson 70.388 Milo Staley (alternate) Simpson 66.513

FLOOR EXERCISE INDIVIDUAL QUALIFIERS:

name INSTITUTION QUALIFYING SCORE Will Harrington William & Mary 13.275 Trenton Peazant William & Mary 13.225 Malcolm Baytop William & Mary 13.150 Zach Connelly Greenville 13.138 Charles Kramer Greenville 12.750 Camden Bontempo (alternate) Simpson 12.738 Evan Sikra (alternate) William & Mary 12.713

POMMEL HORSE INDIVIDUAL QUALIFIERS:

name INSTITUTION QUALIFYING SCORE Sam Smith William & Mary 13.063 Christian Marsh William & Mary 12.775 Jacob Foster Greenville 12.663 Major Bain Greenville 12.413 Malcolm Baytop William & Mary 12.125 Koby Cantu (alternate) Greenville 11.988 Ricky Pizem (alternate) Simpson 11.613

STILL RINGS INDIVIDUAL QUALIFIERS:

name INSTITUTION QUALIFYING SCORE Christian Marsh William & Mary 13.413 Jacob Foster Greenville 12.750 Ethan Poole Greenville 12.713 Zachary Patrick William & Mary 12.663 Nicky Franz Greenville 12.400 Alex Kuzmenchuk (alternate) William & Mary 12.250 Kyle Kincade (alternate) William & Mary 12.175

VAULT INDIVIDUAL QUALIFIERS:

name INSTITUTION QUALIFYING SCORE Michael Avery Greenville 14.088 Evan Sikra William & Mary 14.075 Trenton Peazant William & Mary 14.063 Major Bain Greenville 14.025 Ricky Pizem William & Mary 14.000 Thomas Hoagland (alternate) Greenville 13.938 Camden Bontempo (alternate) Simpson 13.688

PARALLEL BARS INDIVIDUAL QUALIFIERS:

name INSTITUTION QUALIFYING SCORE Christian Marsh William & Mary 13.263 Alek Kuzmenchuk William & Mary 13.000 Alex Catchpole Simpson 12.675 Will Harrington William & Mary 12.600 Koby Cantu Greenville 12.550 Zachary Patrick William & Mary 12.550 Kevin Laurino (alternate) Greenville 12.525

HORIZONTAL BAR INDIVIDUAL QUALIFIERS:

name INSTITUTION qUALIFYING SCORE Evan Sikra William & Mary 12.963 Ricky Pizem William & Mary 12.813 Alek Kuzmenchuk William & Mary 12.463 Koby Cantu Greenville 12.363 Jacob Foster Greenville 12.238 Donovan Diviney (alternate) Greenville 11.713 Milo Staley (alternate) Simpson 11.188

Stanford won its eighth national championship in 2022 with a team score of 423.628 points at the championships hosted by the University of Oklahoma. Oklahoma took runner-up honors with 414.555 points, while Michigan placed third with 414.490 points.



For more information regarding the National Collegiate Men’s Gymnastics Championships, log on to ncaa.com.