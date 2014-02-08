BERKELEY, Calif. -- The No. 7 Golden Bears defeated Arizona State on Saturday afternoon in Berkeley by a score of 426.450-394.000. California was led once again by the all-around performance of redshirt senior Donothan Bailey, who totaled 88.100 points and won the all-around title at the meet. His best routines came on the pommel horse, when he posted a 15.300 and on high bar, with a career-best routine of 15.400. Not far behind Bailey was his teammate, sophomore Kevin Wolting, who scored an 86.900 in all-around competition.

The Golden Bears won each event this week against Arizona State, but did come out of the gates a bit slower than usual, posting a season-low of 70.450 on the floor exercise. Wolting, however, put together a season-high routine of 15.200 to win the individual event and make sure Cal cracked 70 points on the floor. Sun Devils’ senior Lee Wilkerson showed very well for the visitors, scoring a 14.800 on his floor routine.

Cal finished the meet on a high note on the high bar, posting a team score of 71.800, which was their second best performance on the apparatus this season. Bailey set a new career-best with a routine that scored a 15.400, shattering his previous high of 15.000. Wolting (14.700) and fellow sophomore Kyle Zemeir (14.550) also impressed in the event for the Golden Bears on their way to the meet victory.

No. 1 Oklahoma 447.700, No. 4 Stanford 437.250

NORMAN, Okla. -- On a night full of celebrations, Oklahoma put on its own show for Sooner Nation, recording a huge score of 447.700 to defeat Stanford's score of 437.250 on Saturday at McCasland Field House.

The Sooners' 447.700 is the highest score of any team in the country this year by more than three points. Since the NCAA altered its scoring system last season, OU's mark is the second-highest, just behind Penn State's 447.850 in 2013.

No. 2 Michigan 443.416, Nebraska 416.060

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Michigan paced by a pair of event titles from graduate student Syque Caesar and a pair of career highs from junior Nick Hunter -- earned a 443.650-416.060 win against Nebraska on Saturday in front of a season-high 912 fans at Cliff Keen Arena.

On floor in the first rotation, junior Stacey Ervin took home the event title with a 15.60, while classmate Adrian de los Angeles scored a 15.50 to take second. U-M began its second consecutive wire-to-wire win with a 75.50 on the exercise.

On pommels in the second rotation, U-M took home an event sweep, as Hunter earned his first career high and an event title with a 15.20. Senior Matt Freeman took second on the event with a 15.10, while sophomore Nolan Novak took third with a 14.85 as the Wolverines tallied a 73.30.

The third rotation found U-M on still rings, where seniors Jordan Gaarenstroom and Alex Bubnov shared the event title with matching 15.35s. U-M accumulated a 74.60 and led 223.40- 206.25 heading into the fourth rotation on vault.

Vault saw yet another event sweep for U-M, as sophomore Paul Rizkalla Jr. took home his first event title as well as the Newt Loken Award for his 15.35 on the table. Caesar followed with a 14.95, while freshman Anthony Stefanelli scored a 14.85 to take third as the Maize and Blue marked a 73.25.

No. 7 Minnesota 434.200, No. 9 Air Force 431.550

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- The Golden Gopher won its second-consecutive meet Saturday night, defeating No. 9 Air Force on the road by a score of 434.200 to 431.550.

"This was a very satisfying win on the road," Gophers head coach Mike Burns said. "Our guys fought really hard."

While the Gophers did not record any season highs as a team in any of the events, they were consistent throughout the night. Tonight's meet marked the first time this season the team has scored above 70.000 in all six events.

The best routine of the night belonged to Gopher senior Matt Frey, who scored a 15.400 to place first on the parallel bars, his only event of the night. The score marked a career high on the event for Frey, beating his previous best by over half a point.

Along with Frey's parallel bars title, the Gophers had the champion or co-champion in six of seven events, including the all-around, only missing out on the still rings.

No. 8 Penn State 431.550, Temple 401.600

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. -- Penn State topped No. 15 Temple 431.550-401.600 on Saturday. The Nittany Lions swept the Owls in all six events at the dual meet in Rec Hall.

Sophomore Trevor Howard claimed individual event titles in the still rings (15.650), high bar (14.55), and parallel bars, where he earned a season-high score of 15.150. Howard tied-for-third (13.650) in the floor exercise (13.650) and placed second on the vault (14.800) to round out his performance.

Sophomore Alexis Torres finished first in the floor exercise, earning a career-high 15.300. Freshman Jeremy Munn earned the second place floor exercise finish with a 14.500, followed by Howard's third-place 13.650 tally.

Torres also notched a career-high mark on the still rings (15.400), as well as a 13.650 on the pommel horse and a 14.350 on the high bar, placing second overall.

Junior Tristan Duverglas earned the individual title on the vault with a season-high 15.500. Duverglas also netted a 14.950 on the still rings, a 14.200 on parallel bars, and a 13.000 in the floor exercise. Penn State dominated the parallel bars, claiming the first four rankings behind Howard's season-high tally.

Junior Craig Hernandez secured a first place finish and season-high 15.150 on the pommel horse to contribute to Penn State's victory. Hernandez led the Lions as they secured the first four positions on in that rotation. In freshman Franz Card's collegiate debut on the high bar, he totaled a 13.400 and placed sixth.





