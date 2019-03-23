NC women's gymnastics selections to be announced Monday at 5 p.m. ET

The selections for the 2019 NCAA women's gymnastics championship will be announced Monday at 5 p.m. ET live on NCAA.com.

The top 36 teams based on national qualifying score (NQS) will be selected for regional competition. The committee will name the top 16 teams and seed them in the bracket. Seeding determined at the time of regional selections will be maintained through the championship. Teams 17-36 will then be placed geographically at one of the four regional sites. All host teams will remain home to compete, whether they are a top-16 seed or not.

The top 12 all-around competitors and top 16 event specialists will be selected based on national qualifying scores and will be placed geographically keeping individuals from the same team together. The list of all-arounders and individual event specialists will include individual qualifying scores from the teams competing in the first round to ensure those individuals compete in the individual competition, regardless of whether their teams advance from the first round.

Regional sites will host first round, second round and regional final competition over a three-day period. The first round will consist of two teams, second round will consist of eight teams and the regional final will consist of four teams. Regional competition consisting of nine teams, three all-around competitors and four individual specialists per event will be conducted in each of four regions to determine the participants in the national championships.

The National Collegiate Women’s Gymnastics Championships will take place on April 19-20 in Fort Worth, Texas. The championship will consist of eight teams and four all-around competitors and 16 event specialists. The top two teams and the top all-around competitor (who is not on an advancing team) from each regional will receive an automatic berth to the national championships. In addition, the top event specialist in each event (not on an advancing team or an all-arounder) advances to the national championship (in that event only).

Semifinals, all-around and individual event specialist competition will be conducted in two sessions Friday, April 19. The top two teams from each semifinal will advance to finals competition Saturday, April 20. The individual event and all-around champions will be determined on Friday during semifinal competition.

The team championship will be awarded to the team with the highest cumulative team score, with five scores counting per event. The all-around and individual event champions will be awarded to the individuals with the highest cumulative score during semifinal competition.

Last year, UCLA won its seventh NCAA gymnastics championship, ending the evening with an overall score of 198.075.

The championship was decided on the event's final routine, where UCLA redshirt senior Christine Peng-Peng Lee needed to score at least a 9.975 to give UCLA the title. She went a step further, scoring a perfect 10 to secure the program's first title since 2010.

