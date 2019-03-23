TRENDING:

NC women's gymnastics selections to be announced Monday at 5 p.m. ET

The selections for the 2019 NCAA women's gymnastics championship will be announced Monday at 5 p.m. ET live on NCAA.com.

The top 36 teams based on national qualifying score (NQS) will be selected for regional competition. The committee will name the top 16 teams and seed them in the bracket. Seeding determined at the time of regional selections will be maintained through the championship. Teams 17-36 will then be placed geographically at one of the four regional sites. All host teams will remain home to compete, whether they are a top-16 seed or not.

The top 12 all-around competitors and top 16 event specialists will be selected based on national qualifying scores and will be placed geographically keeping individuals from the same team together. The list of all-arounders and individual event specialists will include individual qualifying scores from the teams competing in the first round to ensure those individuals compete in the individual competition, regardless of whether their teams advance from the first round.

Regional sites will host first round, second round and regional final competition over a three-day period. The first round will consist of two teams, second round will consist of eight teams and the regional final will consist of four teams. Regional competition consisting of nine teams, three all-around competitors and four individual specialists per event will be conducted in each of four regions to determine the participants in the national championships.

The National Collegiate Women’s Gymnastics Championships will take place on April 19-20 in Fort Worth, Texas. The championship will consist of eight teams and four all-around competitors and 16 event specialists. The top two teams and the top all-around competitor (who is not on an advancing team) from each regional will receive an automatic berth to the national championships. In addition, the top event specialist in each event (not on an advancing team or an all-arounder) advances to the national championship (in that event only).

Semifinals, all-around and individual event specialist competition will be conducted in two sessions Friday, April 19. The top two teams from each semifinal will advance to finals competition Saturday, April 20. The individual event and all-around champions will be determined on Friday during semifinal competition.

The team championship will be awarded to the team with the highest cumulative team score, with five scores counting per event. The all-around and individual event champions will be awarded to the individuals with the highest cumulative score during semifinal competition.

Last year, UCLA won its seventh NCAA gymnastics championship, ending the evening with an overall score of 198.075. 

The championship was decided on the event's final routine, where UCLA redshirt senior Christine Peng-Peng Lee needed to score at least a 9.975 to give UCLA the title. She went a step further, scoring a perfect 10 to secure the program's first title since 2010. 

YEAR CHAMPION COACH POINTS RUNNER-UP POINTS HOST OR SITE
2018 UCLA Valorie Kondos Field 198.0750 Oklahoma 198.0375 St. Louis
2017 Oklahoma K.J. Kindler 198.3875 LSU 197.7375 St. Louis
2016 Oklahoma K.J. Kindler 197.675 LSU 197.450 Fort Worth, Texas
2015 Florida Rhonda Faehn 197.850 Utah 197.800 Fort Worth, Texas
2014 Florida, Oklahoma Rhonda Faehn, K.J. Kindler 198.175 LSU 197.600 Birmingham, Ala.
2013 Florida Rhonda Faehn 197.575 Oklahoma 197.375 UCLA
2012 Alabama Sarah Patterson 197.850 Florida 197.775 Georgia Tech
2011 Alabama Sarah Patterson 197.65 UCLA 197.375 Cleveland
2010 UCLA Valorie Kondos Field 197.725 Oklahoma 197.25 Florida
2009 Georgia Suzanne Yoculan 197.825 Alabama 197.575 Nebraska
2008 Georgia Suzanne Yoculan 197.45 Utah 197.125 Georgia
2007 Georgia Suzanne Yoculan 197.85 Utah 197.25 Utah
2006 Georgia Suzanne Yoculan 197.75 Utah 196.8 Oregon State
2005 Georgia Suzanne Yoculan 197.825 Alabama 197.4 Auburn
2004 UCLA Valorie Kondos Field 198.125 Georgia 197.2 UCLA
2003 UCLA Valorie Kondos Field 197.825 Alabama 197.275 Nebraska
2002 Alabama Sarah Patterson 197.575 Georgia 197.25 Alabama
2001 UCLA Valorie Kondos Field 197.575 Georgia 197.4 Georgia
2000 UCLA Valorie Kondos Field 197.3 Utah 196.875 Boise State
1999 Georgia Suzanne Yoculan 196.85 Michigan 196.55 Utah
1998 Georgia Suzanne Yoculan 197.725 Florida 196.35 UCLA
1997 UCLA Valorie Kondos Field 197.15 Arizona State 196.85 Florida
1996 Alabama Sarah Patterson 198.025 UCLA 197.475 Alabama
1995 Utah Greg Marsden 196.65 Alabama, Michigan 196.425, 196.425 Georgia
1994 Utah Greg Marsden 196.4 Alabama 196.35 Utah
1993 Georgia Suzanne Yoculan 198 Alabama 196.825 Oregon State
1992 Utah Greg Marsden 195.65 Georgia 194.6 Minnesota
1991 Alabama Sarah Patterson 195.125 Utah 194.375 Alabama
1990 Utah Greg Marsden 194.9 Alabama 194.575 Oregon State
1989 Georgia Suzanne Yoculan 192.65 UCLA 192.6 Georgia
1988 Alabama Sarah Patterson 190.05 Utah 189.5 Utah
1987 Georgia Suzanne Yoculan 187.9 Utah 187.55 Utah
1986 Utah Greg Marsden 186.95 Arizona State 186.7 Florida
1985 Utah Greg Marsden 188.35 Arizona State 186.6 Utah
1984 Utah Greg Marsden 186.05 UCLA 185.55 UCLA
1983 Utah Greg Marsden 184.65 Arizona State 183.3 Utah
1982 Utah Greg Marsden 148.6 Cal State Fullerton 144.1 Utah

 