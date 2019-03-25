2019 NC women's gymnastics championships regional selections announced

INDIANAPOLIS — The 2019 National Collegiate Women’s Gymnastics Championships regional selections were announced Monday by the NCAA.

The top 36 teams based on national qualifying score (NQS) were selected for regional competition. The committee named the top 16 teams and seeded them in the bracket. Seeding determined at the time of selections will be maintained through the championship. Teams 17-36 were placed geographically at one of the four regional sites. Nine teams will compete at each of the four regional sites.

The committee also selected the top 12 all-around competitors and top 16 event specialists based on national qualifying scores and placed them geographically into one of the four regional sites, keeping individuals from the same team together. The list of all-arounders and individual event specialists included individual qualifying scores from the teams competing in the first round to ensure those individuals will compete in the individual competition, regardless of whether their teams advance from the first round.

In the event of a tie for the last berth into regional competition and for seeding purposes, the team, all-around competitor or individual event specialist with the highest score, not including the six used to calculate the national qualifying score, qualified. If a tie still existed, the process was continued until the tie was broken.

The qualifying teams and individuals are listed below. All regionals will be conducted Thursday through Saturday, April 4-6.

Ann Arbor Regional (University of Michigan, host)

Teams

UCLA

*Michigan

Alabama

Nebraska

Penn State

Ohio State

West Virginia

Illinois

Central Michigan

All-Around Competitors

Mary Jane Otto, Illinois

Denelle Pedrick, Central Michigan

Karen Howell, Illinois

Emili Dobronics, Eastern Michigan

Individual Event Specialists

Vault – Kasey Meeks, Illinois

Vault – Kayla Baddeley, University of Illinois at Chicago

Vault – Allie Smith, Eastern Michigan

Vault – Riley Mahoney, University of Illinois at Chicago

Uneven Bars – Serena Baker, University of Illinois at Chicago

Uneven Bars – Cortney Bezold, Eastern Michigan

Uneven Bars – Gianna Plaksa, Central Michigan

Uneven Bars – Dara Williams, Kent State

Balance Beam – Mia Lord, Northern Illinois

Balance Beam – Shaylah Scott, Illinois

Balance Beam – Emerson Hurst, Towson

Balance Beam – Mary Elle Arduino, Towson

Floor Exercise – Anna Martucci, Northern Illinois

Floor Exercise – Abby Fletcher, Kent State

Floor Exercise – Kylie Noonan, Illinois

Floor Exercise – Alisa Sheremeta, University of Illinois at Chicago

Athens Regional (University of Georgia, host)

Teams

Oklahoma

*Georgia

Kentucky

California

Missouri

Iowa State

Maryland

NC State

New Hampshire

All-Around Competitors

Danielle Mulligan, New Hampshire

Rachael Underwood, Western Michigan

Individual Event Specialists

Vault – Khazia Hislop, North Carolina

Vault – Drew Grantham, NC State

Vault – Mikayla Robinson, North Carolina

Vault – Ariana Castrence, Temple

Vault – Alexa Phillips, NC State

Vault – Nicole O’Leary, New Hampshire

Uneven Bars – Lauren Kent, NC State

Uneven Bars – Jessica Wang, Yale

Uneven Bars – Mei Li Costa, Brown

Uneven Bars – Morgan Spence, Western Michigan

Balance Beam – Khazia Hislop, North Carolina

Balance Beam – Monica Servidio, Temple

Balance Beam – Brittany West, Pittsburgh

Floor Exercise – Khazia Hislop, North Carolina

Floor Exercise – Belle Huang, Rutgers

Floor Exercise – India Anderson, Temple

Floor Exercise – Alexa Phillips, NC State

Baton Rouge Regional (Louisiana State University, host)

Teams

*LSU

Utah

Minnesota

Auburn

Brigham Young

Arkansas

Arizona State

George Washington

Lindenwood (Missouri)

All-Around Competitors

Alex Zois, George Washington

Jovannah East, Bowling Green

Lea Mitchell, Michigan State

Individual Event Specialists

Vault – Julianna Roland, Bridgeport

Vault – Stefanie Schweikert, Ball State

Vault – Lauren DeMeno, Bowling Green

Vault – Marissa Nychyk, Ball State

Uneven Bars – Kathryn Doran, Bridgeport

Uneven Bars – Jessica Ling, Michigan State

Balance Beam – Hannah Cohen, George Washington

Balance Beam – Courtney Mitchell, Lindenwood (Missouri)

Balance Beam – Erin Alderman, Texas Woman’s University

Floor Exercise – Gabriella Douglas, Michigan State

Floor Exercise – Kaitlyn Menzione, Ball State

Floor Exercise – Anna Kaziska, Southeast Missouri State

Corvallis Regional (Oregon State University, host)

Teams

Florida

Denver

Boise State

*Oregon State

Washington

Southern Utah

Stanford

Iowa

Arizona

All-Around Competitors

Madison Ward-Sessions, Utah State

Taylor Chan, San Jose State

Kelley Hebert, UC Davis

Individual Event Specialists

Vault – Maddi Leydin, Arizona

Vault – Heather Swanson, Arizona

Uneven Bars – Christina Berg, Arizona

Uneven Bars – Anna Salamone, Air Force

Uneven Bars – Nicole Chow, Iowa

Uneven Bars – MaKayla Bullitt, Utah State

Uneven Bars – Danielle Spencer, Arizona

Uneven Bars – Jax Kranitz, Iowa

Balance Beam – Sophia Hyderally, Alaska Anchorage

Balance Beam – Clair Kaji, Iowa

Balance Beam – Autumn DeHarde, Utah State

Balance Beam – Haylie Hendrickson, Arizona

Balance Beam – Alyssa Ito, UC Davis

Balance Beam – Yasmine Yektaparast, UC Davis

Floor Exercise – Lauren Guerin, Iowa

Floor Exercise – Christina Berg, Arizona

Floor Exercise – Clair Kaji, Iowa

Floor Exercise – Maddi Leydin, Arizona

Floor Exercise – Autumn DeHarde, Utah State

* Denotes Regional Host.

The top two teams and the top all-around competitor (who is not on an advancing team) from each regional will receive an automatic berth to the national championships. In addition, the top event specialist at each regional site who is not part of an advancing team or all-around competitor, will advance to the national championships in that event only.

The national championships will take place April 19-20 in Fort Worth, Texas at the Fort Worth Convention Center Arena. The championship event is hosted by Texas Woman's University and Knight Eady. The top two teams from the Ann Arbor and Baton Rouge regionals will compete in the first semifinal, and the top two teams from the Athens and Corvallis regionals will compete in the second semifinal.

For tickets and information regarding the National Collegiate Women's Gymnastics Championships, log on to www.NCAA.com/wgymnastics. The complete 2019 National Collegiate Women’s Gymnastics Championships bracket is available online at ncaa.com.