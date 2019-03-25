2019 NC women's gymnastics championships regional selections announced

INDIANAPOLIS — The 2019 National Collegiate Women’s Gymnastics Championships regional selections were announced Monday by the NCAA.
The top 36 teams based on national qualifying score (NQS) were selected for regional competition. The committee named the top 16 teams and seeded them in the bracket. Seeding determined at the time of selections will be maintained through the championship. Teams 17-36 were placed geographically at one of the four regional sites. Nine teams will compete at each of the four regional sites.
The committee also selected the top 12 all-around competitors and top 16 event specialists based on national qualifying scores and placed them geographically into one of the four regional sites, keeping individuals from the same team together. The list of all-arounders and individual event specialists included individual qualifying scores from the teams competing in the first round to ensure those individuals will compete in the individual competition, regardless of whether their teams advance from the first round.
In the event of a tie for the last berth into regional competition and for seeding purposes, the team, all-around competitor or individual event specialist with the highest score, not including the six used to calculate the national qualifying score, qualified. If a tie still existed, the process was continued until the tie was broken.
The qualifying teams and individuals are listed below. All regionals will be conducted Thursday through Saturday, April 4-6.
Ann Arbor Regional (University of Michigan, host)
Teams
UCLA
*Michigan
Alabama
Nebraska
Penn State
Ohio State
West Virginia
Illinois
Central Michigan
All-Around Competitors
Mary Jane Otto, Illinois
Denelle Pedrick, Central Michigan
Karen Howell, Illinois
Emili Dobronics, Eastern Michigan
Individual Event Specialists
Vault – Kasey Meeks, Illinois
Vault – Kayla Baddeley, University of Illinois at Chicago
Vault – Allie Smith, Eastern Michigan
Vault – Riley Mahoney, University of Illinois at Chicago
Uneven Bars – Serena Baker, University of Illinois at Chicago
Uneven Bars – Cortney Bezold, Eastern Michigan
Uneven Bars – Gianna Plaksa, Central Michigan
Uneven Bars – Dara Williams, Kent State
Balance Beam – Mia Lord, Northern Illinois
Balance Beam – Shaylah Scott, Illinois
Balance Beam – Emerson Hurst, Towson
Balance Beam – Mary Elle Arduino, Towson
Floor Exercise – Anna Martucci, Northern Illinois
Floor Exercise – Abby Fletcher, Kent State
Floor Exercise – Kylie Noonan, Illinois
Floor Exercise – Alisa Sheremeta, University of Illinois at Chicago
Athens Regional (University of Georgia, host)
Teams
Oklahoma
*Georgia
Kentucky
California
Missouri
Iowa State
Maryland
NC State
New Hampshire
All-Around Competitors
Danielle Mulligan, New Hampshire
Rachael Underwood, Western Michigan
Individual Event Specialists
Vault – Khazia Hislop, North Carolina
Vault – Drew Grantham, NC State
Vault – Mikayla Robinson, North Carolina
Vault – Ariana Castrence, Temple
Vault – Alexa Phillips, NC State
Vault – Nicole O’Leary, New Hampshire
Uneven Bars – Lauren Kent, NC State
Uneven Bars – Jessica Wang, Yale
Uneven Bars – Mei Li Costa, Brown
Uneven Bars – Morgan Spence, Western Michigan
Balance Beam – Khazia Hislop, North Carolina
Balance Beam – Monica Servidio, Temple
Balance Beam – Brittany West, Pittsburgh
Floor Exercise – Khazia Hislop, North Carolina
Floor Exercise – Belle Huang, Rutgers
Floor Exercise – India Anderson, Temple
Floor Exercise – Alexa Phillips, NC State
Baton Rouge Regional (Louisiana State University, host)
Teams
*LSU
Utah
Minnesota
Auburn
Brigham Young
Arkansas
Arizona State
George Washington
Lindenwood (Missouri)
All-Around Competitors
Alex Zois, George Washington
Jovannah East, Bowling Green
Lea Mitchell, Michigan State
Individual Event Specialists
Vault – Julianna Roland, Bridgeport
Vault – Stefanie Schweikert, Ball State
Vault – Lauren DeMeno, Bowling Green
Vault – Marissa Nychyk, Ball State
Uneven Bars – Kathryn Doran, Bridgeport
Uneven Bars – Jessica Ling, Michigan State
Balance Beam – Hannah Cohen, George Washington
Balance Beam – Courtney Mitchell, Lindenwood (Missouri)
Balance Beam – Erin Alderman, Texas Woman’s University
Floor Exercise – Gabriella Douglas, Michigan State
Floor Exercise – Kaitlyn Menzione, Ball State
Floor Exercise – Anna Kaziska, Southeast Missouri State
Corvallis Regional (Oregon State University, host)
Teams
Florida
Denver
Boise State
*Oregon State
Washington
Southern Utah
Stanford
Iowa
Arizona
All-Around Competitors
Madison Ward-Sessions, Utah State
Taylor Chan, San Jose State
Kelley Hebert, UC Davis
Individual Event Specialists
Vault – Maddi Leydin, Arizona
Vault – Heather Swanson, Arizona
Uneven Bars – Christina Berg, Arizona
Uneven Bars – Anna Salamone, Air Force
Uneven Bars – Nicole Chow, Iowa
Uneven Bars – MaKayla Bullitt, Utah State
Uneven Bars – Danielle Spencer, Arizona
Uneven Bars – Jax Kranitz, Iowa
Balance Beam – Sophia Hyderally, Alaska Anchorage
Balance Beam – Clair Kaji, Iowa
Balance Beam – Autumn DeHarde, Utah State
Balance Beam – Haylie Hendrickson, Arizona
Balance Beam – Alyssa Ito, UC Davis
Balance Beam – Yasmine Yektaparast, UC Davis
Floor Exercise – Lauren Guerin, Iowa
Floor Exercise – Christina Berg, Arizona
Floor Exercise – Clair Kaji, Iowa
Floor Exercise – Maddi Leydin, Arizona
Floor Exercise – Autumn DeHarde, Utah State
* Denotes Regional Host.
The top two teams and the top all-around competitor (who is not on an advancing team) from each regional will receive an automatic berth to the national championships. In addition, the top event specialist at each regional site who is not part of an advancing team or all-around competitor, will advance to the national championships in that event only.
The national championships will take place April 19-20 in Fort Worth, Texas at the Fort Worth Convention Center Arena. The championship event is hosted by Texas Woman's University and Knight Eady. The top two teams from the Ann Arbor and Baton Rouge regionals will compete in the first semifinal, and the top two teams from the Athens and Corvallis regionals will compete in the second semifinal.
For tickets and information regarding the National Collegiate Women's Gymnastics Championships, log on to www.NCAA.com/wgymnastics. The complete 2019 National Collegiate Women’s Gymnastics Championships bracket is available online at ncaa.com.