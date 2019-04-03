2019 NCAA gymnastics championships: FloSports to stream two NC women's gymnastics regionals

AUSTIN, Texas — Today, FloSports, the innovator in live digital sports and original content, and the NCAA and NCAA Digital — managed by Turner Sports — are pleased to announce live and on-demand coverage of two of the 2019 NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Regionals on FloGymnastics.com.

EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW: Women's gymnastics championship info



Fans will have access to the NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Regionals hosted by Oregon State University in Corvallis, Oregon and the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, Michigan on April 4-6. These are two of four regional competitions, in which teams and individual athletes will compete for a spot at the NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Championships in Fort Worth, April 19-20. FloGymnastics will provide enhanced production, featuring every routine throughout all three days of competition, with dedicated streams for each apparatus at both locations. The following teams will compete across the two regional sites:

Ann Arbor Regional: Alabama, Central Michigan, Illinois, Michigan (host), Nebraska, Ohio State, Penn State, UCLA, West Virginia

Alabama, Central Michigan, Illinois, Michigan (host), Nebraska, Ohio State, Penn State, UCLA, West Virginia Corvallis Regional: Arizona, Boise State, Denver, Florida, Iowa, Oregon State (host), Southern Utah, Stanford, Washington

The broadcasts will also feature expert commentary and analysis each day of competition. At the Ann Arbor Regional, the broadcast team will be headlined by Samantha Peszek (UCLA 2011-2015) a 2008 Olympic silver medalist, 2007 World Champion and three-time NCAA Champion. She will be joined by Nicole Artz (Michigan 2014-2017), a member of four Big Ten Championship teams and Big Ten Medal of Honor recipient.

In Corvallis, the broadcast will be led by the duo of Heather Humphrey (Oregon State 1994-1996), a two-time All-American on the uneven bars, and Stephanie McGregor (Oregon State 2009-2013), who earned first team All-Pac-12 honors on the uneven bars.

BRACKET: Printable women's gymnastics bracket | Regional selections announced

“FloSports is a platform that will help to enhance NCAA Gymnastics exposure nationwide, offering high-quality coverage of the event that would otherwise be unavailable,” said Jessica Chrabaszcz, chair of the NCAA women’s gymnastics committee. “This is an important partnership for NCAA regionals, especially in the first year of our new format. The NCAA women’s gymnastics committee is excited about this opportunity to connect with audiences nationally and show our fans the level of talent each of these student-athletes embodies.”

“FloSports is proud to partner with the NCAA and NCAA Digital to provide coverage of the NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Regionals,” FloSports Director of Global Rights Acquisition Ryan Fenton said. “These events represent pivotal moments for student-athletes and institutions as they look to continue their journey to the NCAA Championships, and we look forward to displaying their athleticism and achievements.”

To access live and on-demand coverage of the NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Regional events visit FloGymnastics.com to become a monthly or annual PRO subscriber. Either subscription unlocks access to premium content across the entire FloSports network. Watch the event across all screens by downloading the FloSports app on iOS, Roku, or Apple TV 4.



Streaming more than 10,000 live competitions per year, FloSports continues to emerge as the global leader in live, in-depth, and on-demand digital coverage for passionate sports fans.



For more information, visit FloGymnastics.com or FloSports.tv.